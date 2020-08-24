With dining rooms closing again in parts of the country, and huge expectations for next year, Denny's is setup to disappoint.

Stocks of restaurants have been absolutely pummeled as a group this year. The reasons are obvious, but the pain has been palpable. Some restaurants have fared much better than others, owing their relative success to digital ordering channels, drive-thru service, etc., as dining rooms across the nation were closed, and some still are today.

One example of a company that has tried to stay relevant during this time, but I would suggest hasn’t experienced a great deal of success, is Denny’s (DENN). The chain prides itself on the classic American diner atmosphere, but that unfortunately doesn’t work if people aren’t allowed to go into the dining room, or are simply unwilling to. Shares of Denny’s are about half what they were pre-COVID, and I don’t think they look that appealing, even at this level.

Back in January, I was bearish on Denny’s at $20, after it had already fallen ~$4 from its high. Shares are down almost half since that call after briefly going sub-$5 during the COVID panic. While I don’t think Denny’s is going to $5 again necessarily, I do think it remains fully valued at best.

Before we get to the fundamentals, I think it is worthwhile to understand the group a stock is part of, and how that group is performing. Below, I’ve plotted Denny’s peer group against the S&P 500 to give us a sense of how well the sector is performing.

The answer is, “not very well at all” as restaurants have been weak for a prolonged amount of time. COVID is exacerbating the underperformance against the market, but it was already weak. This means only the best stocks from an underperforming group have a shot at outperforming the broader market, so let’s now take a look at Denny’s against its peer group.

The story is much the same, meaning that not only is Denny’s in a weak sector, it is a weak stock in a weak sector. Thus, buying Denny’s is a bet that all of this relative weakness – both from its peer group and Denny’s itself – will suddenly unwind. Is that possible? Sure. Is it likely? I’d suggest all of this evidence would say no.

Waiting for the rebound

For restaurants, it is all about the rebound in revenue. When will it come? How substantial will it be? Is it on-premise or off-premise? These are the questions investors must try and anticipate the answers to, and looking at the below, Denny’s is already facing lofty expectations into next year.

Source: TIKR.com

The revenue decline this year is going to be huge, so no need to beat that dead horse. I’m more interested in next year, when Denny’s is slated to see a 29% rebound in the top line from this year’s trough levels. That is a huge amount of revenue growth, even from trough levels, for a company that has struggled in recent years to produce any growth at all.

Indeed, looking at the below, I’d suggest Denny’s isn’t all that close to seeing anything like what is expected of it in the coming quarters.

Source: Investor presentation

Average weekly volumes domestically were around $33 thousand before the crisis. The nadir was $8.5 thousand in April, and while there has been a rebound to $21 thousand as of July, that’s still only about two-thirds of pre-crisis volume. That’s extremely difficult for any restaurant chain as high fixed costs need lots of revenue to leverage them down.

Looking more granularly at the data, we see a similar, not-so-optimistic story.

Source: Investor presentation

We can see that recent weeks have seen sales down more than 40% as certain dining rooms across the country were forced to close after having been open. Denny’s has experienced some success with off-premise sales, but its model is built around the diner experience, which you cannot offer if your dining rooms are closed. Given all of this, I’m quite skeptical of what we’ll see below.

Indeed, Denny’s is currently expected to see a rebound of 44% in comparable sales next year.

Source: TIKR.com

Sure, the chain is slated to see a 31% decline this year, which sounds pretty reasonable to me given the data we looked at above. Thus, the gain next year would essentially just offset the losses of this year. But is that a reasonable expectation? That assumes that all of Denny’s dining rooms are open for the full year, at full capacity, and perform exactly as they did pre-COVID. If that’s an assumption you’re willing to make, you probably like Denny’s here. However, I’m not willing to go anywhere near that.

Further considerations

Denny’s has always produced strong free cash flow, and with most of its system being franchised, free cash flow tends to come in at ~$40 million annually, which is quite good for a company of this size. However, investors may be ignoring the debt situation at their own peril.

Source: TIKR.com

Long-term debt has risen steadily in the past few years, with the chart above showing each quarter since the end of 2016 in millions of dollars. The company took on additional debt during the March quarter this year, and long-term debt now stands at more than $400 million. The market cap of the stock is under $700 million, and it produces ~$60 million in pre-tax earnings in a normal year, so $400 million is a lot of debt any way you slice it. With interest expense at ~$20 million annually, all of this debt is adding up to a meaningful cut from operating earnings, and it is moving in the wrong direction.

Given all of this, I see the current valuation as full at best, and excessive at worst.

Source: Seeking Alpha

There are no earnings this year, but looking forward, we see forward PE ratios of 23 and 16, respectively, for the next two years. For a company with a very uncertain outlook in terms of revenue, 23 times forward earnings seems quite expensive to me. Denny’s wasn’t exactly a fast grower before the crisis, and there is no reason to think it will be after.

There are some positive points about the business, including its prodigious free cash flow generation, as well as its franchise-heavy model. However, with $400 million in long-term debt and a very steep hill to climb in terms of revenue, I still think the stock is pricing in too much and is therefore a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.