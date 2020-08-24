Valuations are on the low side and Corning is a buy.

There are risks due to the economic downturn but financial position is a strong positive.

Going forward, this diversified company should benefit more as a supplier for COVID vaccine manufacturers and test kits producers.

Profitability, which has suffered in the first half of the year, should be back in the second part of the year due to cost-cutting measures.

Corning, an electronics component manufacturer, has a different business model based on induced demand.

Corning (GLW) is a diversified company whose performance is often erroneously associated with the whims of the auto and computer industries. This innovative company with a market cap of $24.7 billion is not limited to just these two spheres of the economy.

One of its strengths is Valor technology it developed back in 2017.

Today, this technology has significant potential to save lives in context of the fight against COVID as I will further explain.

In addition, while having suffered from some setbacks in the enterprise and carrier businesses, it is active in optics and networking products which are key ingredients needed to build 5G networks.

Figure 1: Comparing Corning with the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) and the Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR).

I also evaluate how the setbacks are being addressed so that they do not result in longer-term pain going forward and provide an indicative stock price for those willing to position themselves.

To start with, it is important to provide investors with insights as to Corning's particular business model and specifically how it relates to profitability.

Induced-demand business model

Induced or derived demand is an economics term which describes the demand for certain products which are in turn used in the production of other goods and services.

Thus, Corning’s electronics components are used in the manufacturing of mobile phones, datacenters, cars and even test kits for COVID.

Figure 2: Industries where Corning's products are used.

Consequently, the company’s marketing strategy is not necessarily to stimulate demand and rely on end customers buying more stuff but more to have a visibility on growth drivers powering its industrial clients.

Additionally, Corning’s aim is to continuously innovate and increase its share of components in end-products manufactured.

This is an intelligent strategy as it enables Corning to maintain or even improve demand despite challenging environments.

One example is in the consumer electronics industry where the company’s specialty materials segment delivered a 13% year-over-year sales growth while the smartphone market declined.

However, one of the drawbacks of induced demand is lack of direct visibility on end customers. As a result, Corning has not been able to adjust factory production (volumes) in time, resulting in higher inventory levels and fixed costs.

Since high costs mean reduced profitability, both gross and operating margins have been negatively impacted.

To address the issue, the management has initiated four measures to reduce costs:

Reduce production levels.

Adjust operating expenses

Modify inventory plans

Reduce capital expenditures

As a result, the company expects $200 million in annualized cash savings with the majority to be realized in the second half.

This should reduce operating expenses as from the third quarter.

Hence, taking into consideration that Corning incurs expenses of $1.6 billion in one half (estimated from the SEC filings), these savings could increase the figures for the second half operating income by up to 12%.

Moreover, Corning should also benefit from the auto sector in China returning to pre-lockdown levels as well as production in Europe and North America increasing significantly.

Looking at diversification, the company can derive growth from its other segments, and in this case, I analyze Life Sciences.

Life Sciences

Corning’s Valor technology is used in pharmaceutical glass packaging and was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

The company has already entered supply agreements for Valor glass with three leading COVID-19 vaccine producers including Pfizer (PFE).

Taking into consideration the wider COVID-19 vaccine market, I have realistically analyzed the possibilities including identifying eventual competitors not only in the US but internationally.

Figure 3: Rapid expansion of the vials market to respond to the needs of vaccine manufacturers.

This is a market characterized by acute supply shortage in view of the number of vials available currently (estimated at 200 millions in April) compared to the amount actually required.

Also, the four big vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Merck (MRK) and Sanofi (SNY), and many others are pressing on vial manufacturers to augment capacity in view of vaccine production having to be ramped up as soon as phase 3 trials are completed.

Also, one vial can contain one or even 10-15 doses. Therefore, while billions of doses of the vaccines will be required, these will not necessarily require billions of vials, but it should still be a very high number considering that there are other more conventional vaccines too.

Figure 4: Vial to hold vaccines

The company is scaling up production capacity in the US for high volume manufacturing and has been awarded a grant of $204 million for this purpose.

This said, profitability should be on the higher side, firstly because demand is there with practically no need for marketing, and secondly, higher gross margins are made possible through lower relative fixed costs in running manufacturing plants.

Also, Corning is set to benefit from increased demand from consumables used in COVID testing applications with the re-opening of its life Science labs.

This should maintain the growth momentum from the second quarter with revenues of $2.6 billion right through the third quarter.

After having painted a nice picture, I now go deep in the second quarter SEC filings and earnings transcripts to look for possible challenges.

Mitigating the challenges

Apart from being subject to market risks which is becoming less of a challenge as the company now has improved visibility on the operations of its customers and the markets where they operate, there is also risks of lesser corporate spending by some of Corning's smaller enterprise customers in the optical communications segment.

However, in addition to enterprise, the optical communications segment also consists of the carrier business where capacity expansion by customers to meet growing work-from-home demand is a real possibility.

Also, Corning sells glass displays to LCD and TV manufacturers who integrate these in their final products, and in this case also, there is more demand as people spend more time online.

Furthermore, Corning has developed the gorilla glass, a tough glass which is used by mobile device manufacturers like Samsung (OCTQX: OTC:SSNLF). The term "gorilla glass" has become famous, but it is not the case for the company producing it.

However, Corning's total revenues have not been immune to COVID-led economic uncertainty, and its sales for Q2 2020, while beating estimates by $180 million, were 13% less than the same quarter last year.

Still, the California-based company has a strong balance sheet and liquidity which should enable it to further weather COVID-induced disruptions.

In this respect, it generated $285 million of free cash flow in the second quarter resulting in $2.16 billion of cash.

Also, average debt maturity is about 25 years, and over the next 18 months, there is only an amount of $70 million due to be paid back to creditors.

Total debt to equity stands at a healthy 70.

Consequently, that strong cash position and ability to generate cash from operations going forward enables the company to maintain dividend payments. Yields are currently at 2.7% with a payout ratio of 74%.

To sum up, my view is that Corning is a financially strong company which has product strength and the momentary shortfalls in margins should be addressed both through growth and cutting down on expenses.

Still, the stock has already appreciated by 40% in the last four months and some may have doubts that the upside has already run out of steam.

Hence, I provide an indicative price.

Valuations and Key takeaways

I compare the company with Qualcomm (QCOM) with which Corning has recently announced a partnership to deliver indoor 5G networks using its small-cell mmWave technology.

Also, as investor focus shifts to vaccines manufacturing from development in the lab, Corning, as a producer of Valor glass, an item currently suffering from a supply crunch, should emerge at the forefront just like medical devices companies like Thermo Fisher (TMO).

Figure 5: Comparing Corning, Qualcomm and Thermo Fisher.

A comparison with peers suggests that Corning is undervalued by a factor of 2 to 2.5 based on all metrics, and therefore, a lot of upside is left.

I have a target of $39-42 for the short term.

To further support my bullish stance, I provide investors with an idea of the growth potential of the Life Sciences pipeline.

Figure 6: Life Science net sales and income

First, when I talk vials, it is not those cheap ones costing $10 which you come across when browsing through Amazon (AMZN). Instead, these are the depyrogenated sterile vials which can only be manufactured by a few (figure 3).

Second, Acumen Research Consulting estimates the vials market to reach $7.5 billion by 2026.

Third, Corning is also benefiting from increased demand from laboratories producing COVID-19 molecular diagnostic testing and antibody detection kits and I see this demand being sustained in the longer term.

Therefore, I see Corning becoming a major player in the healthcare sector by 2021 with the increasing revenue more than offsetting any shortfall seen in other segments.

Finally, this diversified components maker serving numerous industries including telecommunications is a buy at the current market price of $33.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am Long GSK, SNY