The Next Crisis: Corporate Debt

This writer recently discussed the corporate debt crisis in an article of 2 August 2020: The Corporate Debt Crisis Has Not Gone Away. In addition there were also articles written in 2019 about corporate debt: More On The Corporate Debt Crisis (11 April 2019) and The Corporate Debt Crisis (8 April 2019).

Low Interest Rates

The Fed fund interest rate is practically back to zero after the attempt at normalization in 2018. The fed rate is essentially back to where it was after the GFC in 2008.

The one-year chart below makes it clear how low the fed rate has gone with reduced interest rates. Real interest rates will in some cases be negative.

There is an interesting discussion in the comment section of the SA article “The Next Financial Crisis Is On The Way” where David de los ‘Angeles Buendia suggests that corporate debt amounts do not depend on interest rates (The Next Financial Crisis Is On The Way).

The lower Fed rates are reflected in the yield of corporate bonds. Higher quality IG bonds had lower yields while the riskier bonds and especially HY had higher yields.

The Amount of Corporate Debt Has Increased

The corporate debt crisis has not gone away, and the amount of corporate debt has recently increased. The chart below shows how fast corporate debt is increasing. Total corporate debt is now over $10 trillion.

Recent developments suggest that corporations have reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic and liquidity provided by the Fed to increase their debt loads.

A Zero Hedge article reports that “… BofA Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett calculated that US corporate bond issue is currently annualizing a mind-blowing $2.5 trillion this year, between $2.1TN for IG and $0.4TN for high yield.” ("It's Just Absolutely Incredible": What's Going On In The Corporate Bond Market Is Stunning)

Credit: Private-equity-backed high-yield bond issuance has been robust.

Source: @WSJ Read full article

From The Daily Shot Brief; August 14, Global Macro Currents (The Daily Shot Brief - August 14th, 2020 - The Daily Shot Brief)

This seems particularly to be the case in the HY bond sector. The amount of junk bond issuance in Q2 2020 by companies backed by private equity was over $30 billion. See the above chart. The figure of $30 billion is similar to the amount of debt owed by US oil production and exploration companies that have recently declared bankruptcy. (Wave of N. American Oil and Gas Bankruptcies to Continue at $40 Oil)

This wave of bankruptcies, with Chesapeake Energy burdened with $9 billion of debt and also Whiting, gives an idea of what could happen if the default rate of HY should rise. There were 18 producer bankruptcies in Q2 for a total of over $29 billion in debt. Oilfield service firms that filed in 2020 had $23.8 billion in debt with Diamond Offshore Drilling accounting for $11.8 billion. Shareholders usually suffer a total loss while bond holders sometimes manage to recover something in case a company goes bankrupt. This is why investors should carefully consider whether they are willing to accept the high risk of default that acquiring HY bonds entails. The ROI is higher but so is the risk.

Ratings Levels Have Deteriorated

At the end of 2018 the corporate bond market of $5 trillion had 49% of the total rated BBB. (These 5 charts warn that the U.S. corporate debt party is getting out of hand)

S & P Global has slightly different figures, but BBB is the largest segment of the corporate bond market

The 'BBB' U.S. Bond Market Exceeds $3 Trillion

This tendency has continued in 2020 with a corporate bond market over $10 trillion.

The Fed as the Lender of Last Resort via Treasury SPVs

The Treasury has recently relaxed the stringent requirements for the Treasury SPVs to purchase corporate bonds on the primary and secondary markets. This will make it possible for companies in financial difficulty to accede to federal financing.

The Fed has recently slowed down its purchases of corporate debt. (Fed slows corporate debt purchases to trickle)

Given this trend, it therefore appears unlikely that the Fed is going to eliminate price discovery in the bond market.

An Ongoing Crisis Hanging Over the Economy

The large increase in corporate debt could lead to a financial crisis if several corporations risk defaulting on their debt obligations. This might be averted if the Fed bails them out in time. The most recent trend of a slowdown in the Fed purchase of corporate bonds could be reversed. If that happens, then the result would be a large number of “zombie” companies dotting the economic landscape. With a large amount of debt still existing and “zombie companies” continuing operation, the economy will be more inefficient, and growth will be stunted. Investors should therefore be careful about which corporate bonds they want to include in their portfolios. The low Fed rates encourage investors looking for more ROI to take on more risk than they would otherwise be willing to. The question therefore becomes one of whether the cure, that is, federal intervention in the bond market to stave off the financial crisis or investors buying risky HY bonds, for the malady, namely, the corporate bond crisis, is going to be good for the patient, that is, the economy. Keeping “zombies” on their feet will not be beneficial as it will lead to an inefficient economy. One could argue that the failing companies could continue operating and therefore avoid causing further unemployment. Such an argument is not convincing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

