Although HBO Max's launch was a disaster, subscriber figures are surprisingly tracking ahead of AT&T's own expectations as defined in its 6-year HBO Max plan.

Not only did the pandemic directly hit most of AT&T's WarnerMedia business, it also led to mass-scale temporary closing of stores and adverse impact on wireless revenue.

2020 now marks another dismal year for AT&T investors at least judging from its stock price performance. On that dimension, AT&T has clearly fallen from grace.

The year 2020 could have marked the beginning where the patience of AT&T investors finally paid off.

The year 2020 could have marked the beginning where the patience of AT&T (NYSE:T) investors finally paid off. AT&T came out strongly off 2019, a year where it delivered and even overachieved on its key strategic goals and attracted a strategic investor in Elliott Capital to help unlock shareholder value.

In 2019, AT&T traded in a wide range between $28 and almost $40 with the lows and highs situated more or less around the start and end of the year. 2019 was the best year for AT&T investors in the last 4 years, and all things looked poised for that momentum to continue in 2020.

In reality, it came differently. Not only did the pandemic directly hit most of AT&T's WarnerMedia business, it also led to mass-scale temporary closing of stores and adverse impact on wireless revenue with the number of international travelers nosediving. While these COVID-19 driven revenue and earnings shocks are truly unprecedented and rather a result of its overall business model than any inherent weakness, the disastrous launch of HBO Max despite a very stimulating environment for streaming is significantly more concerning. This was the launch everybody has been waiting for since AT&T announced the $85B Time Warner acquisition, and the early results are more than disappointing.

AT&T has clearly fallen from grace and its latest quarter only put further emphasis on this. Here is what is going on.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T's latest earnings from Q2/2020 have shown the full COVID-19 impact on its business. Surprisingly, the company actually beat EPS estimates by $0.04 by recording $0.83 EPS, while revenue was in line dropping roughly 9% Y/Y.

Given the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I was delighted that revenue "only" dropped 9%. Digging deeper though, developments in AT&T core's wireless segment are more troubling with mobility net adds coming in at 2.21M missing consensus by over a million and also falling more than a million sequentially and on a Y/Y basis. Overall, though, revenue for the segment only fell by $200M thanks to margin expansion as the wireless business proves resilient despite adding far less customers than expected.

AT&T's Mobility segment which is responsible for almost 50% total revenue and more than 50% of adjusted EBITDA performed remarkably well, with sales dropping less than 1% Y/Y as adjusted EBITDA actually grew by 0.6%, thanks to margin expansion as the wireless business proves resilient despite adding far less customers than expected.

While total phone net adds were down 16K, churn metrics for both postpaid and prepaid improved and further cemented AT&T's large customer base.

The cord-cutting affected Entertainment Group saw revenues decline around 11% Y/Y as AT&T lost another more than 900K video subscribers. Higher ARPU for premium video and IP broadband as well as solid Fiber net adds couldn't offset these losses and led to an 18% decline in adjusted EBITDA.

The biggest impact of the pandemic in absolute terms was undeniably and unsurprisingly felt within AT&T's WarnerMedia segment given wide-scale production halts and delays in theatrical releases as well as lower advertising and TV sales. Revenues dropped 23% Y/Y, and earnings declined 13%. The good news here was that earnings declined at a much slower pace than sales as a large chunk of the bottom-line impact was absorbed by lower sports, production and marketing costs.

Overall, AT&T estimates around $2.8B of lost or deferred revenues with the majority attributable to WarnerMedia as well "lower advertising from delayed sports programming and a slow economy".

As far as HBO Max is concerned, I was immediately touting the launch as a disaster and still consider it disappointing despite management's upbeat statements. Facts are that, by the end of Q2/2020, HBO Max has around 36M customers, which, of course, includes legacy HBO subscribers. That resulted in a net increase of around 3M customers during the quarter.

The platform performed superbly, activations were strong and the content is world class, and the team developed and launched the service in a short time frame and managed to get it all over the finish line in the middle of a pandemic. We're right on track with the targets we discussed with you last fall for HBO Max subscribers, activations and revenues.

I had to double check this statement against AT&T's HBO Max plan and was very surprised to see that the 6-year plan to 50M by 2025 actually only targeted 36M in total for 2020. Given that AT&T already stands at 36.3M, including the large existing HBO subscriber base that goal looks more than attainable despite a horrendous launch where HBO Max is still not available on the most important streaming platforms from Amazon (AMZN) and Roku (ROKU), didn't generate any buzz, and had convoluted messaging with HBO Go, HBO NOW, and HBO Max.

If anything, this rather shows the potential of the service which was always deemed pricey if it was executed in a different way. Given the unique situation for streaming with people increasingly staying home, the HBO Max subscription number should simply be higher.

However, the good news is that, despite the troubling launch, HBO Max is performing ahead of AT&T's own expectations, and what's even more important is that it helps drive broadband adds and wireless ARPU as apparently people are willing to upscale their plans to enjoy HBO Max's library of content.

HBO Max's diverse library of content appeals to everyone in the family, letting us reach a much broader demographic than our traditional HBO service. With that broader appeal, we've been able to expand beyond the traditional HBO subscriber base. We finished the quarter with 36.3 million U.S. subscribers to HBO Max and HBO, up from 34.6 million at the end of last year.

The severity of the crisis clearly hit AT&T, but it is encouraging to see that the resilience of its subscription business has stood the test of time and helped produce rather staggering cash flows, which we will cover in a minute.

We're planning and operating under the assumption that significant accommodations for COVID will be the business norm well into next year. The unfortunate reality simply sharpens our focus and strengthens our resolve on the business transformation path we've chartered and the investment focus we've adopted.

The Dividend Is Not In Danger

Despite revenues and earnings hurt by the pandemic cash flow once again reigned supreme, with FCF hitting $7.6B up from $3.9B in Q1/2020 and resulting in an FCF dividend payout ratio of 49% for the quarter. After an unusually high dividend payout ratio in Q1 due to seasonal effects, AT&T's strong Q2 has now pushed the YTD payout ratio back in the mid 60% area and should alleviate concerns that the dividend is at risk.

The solid dividend payout ratio still gives AT&T more than enough room to repay debt and lower its giant debt load. Net debt was reduced to $152B, translating into a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. Further progress on debt reduction is expected in the coming quarter before the debt level reaches more comfortable levels.

Rates are very low, and demand for AT&T's debt is healthy, which allowed the company to issue $17B in long-term debt at very attractive rates. Although I was not worried about AT&T's ability to repay debt, that move makes it even easier with maturing debt over the next few years being very manageable.

And just as recent as last week, AT&T announced additional early repayment of debt having now refinanced or repaid $19.4B of near-term debt obligations.

I really like that disciplined debt management, and while I understand that people are concerned about the high level of debt, we should simply focus on whether the debt can be serviced. Ultra-low interest rates allow AT&T to lower its weighted interest rate and actually increase its ability to service that debt.

The markets, though, don't really like any of that, given that AT&T is not growing and, at the same time, has such high debt levels. Patient investors thus get rewarded with a staggering 7% yield.

Investor Takeaway

After a comparably stellar 2019, 2020 now marks another dismal year for AT&T investors at least judging from its stock price performance. On that dimension, AT&T has clearly fallen from grace.

I am more optimistic, given that cash flow remains much stronger than expected, and HBO Max is tracking ahead of management's own expectations. Despite an unprecedented pandemic, AT&T is not making any meaningful capex cuts, continues to invest in its growth areas of fiber, 5G, FirstNet and HBO Max, comfortably services, and repays debt and remains committed to its juicy dividend.

Competition is stiff, with Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) now ruling the streaming world and Verizon (VZ) as well as the new T-Mobile/Sprint (TMUS) giant fiercely competing with AT&T in its core wireless and wireline segments.

I will continue to buy AT&T via biweekly investment plans and look forward to the upcoming ex-dividend date, which hasn't been declared yet. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the most recent ex-dividend dates and payouts for AT&T in my portfolio.

