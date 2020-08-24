The significant $1.5 million insider purchase recorded on the 14th of August this year in Donegal Group (DGICA) made us take notice of this stock. Furthermore, this purchase was then followed up by a further smaller purchase by Director Jack lee late last week. The long-term chart explains the insiders' bullishness to an extent. Shares at present seem to be undergoing a bullish symmetrical continuation pattern. We have bullish signals also on the long-term MACD indicator as well as bullish divergences on the RSI momentum indicator.

The insurance holding company which announced its second-quarter earnings numbers at the end of July announced EPS of $0.61 which was a comprehensive bottom-line beat (consensus - $0.27). Although revenues of $198.90 million missed expectations in the quarter, it still came in fractionally ahead of the top-line number in the second quarter of 2019.

Therefore, it must be said that through the teeth of the pandemic, Donegal performed very well as it demonstrated that its online agencies still had the wherewithal to close new business especially in the commercial wing of the business. CEO Kevin Burke stated that the robust results were due to the strong underwriting performance trend present in the firm.

On the personal side, the combined ratio of 8.1% was a significant improvement over the 108%+ from the same quarter of 12 months prior. The higher level of profitability in this segment resulted in an overall Q2 combined ratio of 92.3% which again was well down on Q2 2019.

Although shares have rallied somewhat since the 28th of July, we maintain shares remain in value territory. At present, shares trade with a forward non-GAAP earnings multiple of 8.58 and a forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.45. Both of these multiples are significantly behind what this industry is trading at presently.

Furthermore, the firm pays out an annual dividend of $0.60 per share which equates to a yield of 4.18%. Many times, the state of a firm's dividend can give us valuable insights on where shares are headed over the medium term. Donegal has been able to grow the dividend every year over the past 19 years. Its trailing 12-month growth rate of 2.61% is slightly higher than the 1-year growth rate as well as the 3-year growth rate.

From an affordability standpoint, free cash flow over a trailing average of $103 million, or $3.58 per share, has never been higher. This means the dividend of $0.60 per share is well funded as the payout ratio comes in at just over 16%.

Management harped on about book-value growth which we once more witnessed in the second quarter. Total equity came in at $487.9 million in Q2 which means shares are trading with a present book multiple of 0.83. Book value per share now comes in well over $17 a share.

Why is this significant? Well, although Donegal's book multiple is similar to what we see from its peers at present, it still is undervalued compared to historical averages. In fact, Donegal's average book multiple over the past 10 years comes in at approximately 1. This metric alone means that the firm has potentially 17 to 20% upside if we see a reversion to the mean event with respect to Donegal's valuation.

It is the combination of Donegal's valuation metrics, however, which gives its an edge over its peers. We have already mentioned the ultra-low sales multiple but investors should be also factoring in the substantial increasing cash flow which Donegal has been able to spin off in recent times.

To sum up, long-term investors may bemoan the lack of significant profitability (in terms of margins) here with Donegal, but the company makes up for this in spades with its valuation at present. We always in our exploits try to focus on the big picture with our potential investments. Why? Because Donegal's present valuation should enable the firm to generate more cash which in turn, over time, should convert into assets and sales growth. We are already seeing this being played out in assets and sales growth. When earnings growth eventually follows here, we should see at least a 20% upward repricing of Donegal's shares by the market.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DGICA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.