Quality comes at a price, but I still believe that overpaying does limit some of your upside. Like many (if not most) other quality chip stocks, I thought Analog Devices (ADI) shares had come too far too fast, and my opinion of the valuation back in May (around the time of the fiscal Q2 earnings report) was “meh”. Since then, the shares are up about 5%, lagging the SOX index, the S&P, and the NASDAQ.

With strong leverage to industrial markets, I expect Analog to have a good 2021, and I don’t believe the coming slowdown in 5G will last all that long. I also still see worthwhile upside from the Maxim (MXIM) deal, particularly given Analog’s past success in outperforming synergy expectations and the fact that Maxim’s shift toward more B2B markets has weighed on the apparent growth rate in recent years. Although there are a few better bargains in the chip space, and the absolute valuation isn’t impressive to me now, Analog offers above-average quality and still looks like a decent hold.

A Good All-Around Quarter In A Tough Market

Relative to the end-market challenges Analog was facing in the quarter, including the sudden negative impact of COVID-19, I believe the company executed quite well in the fiscal third quarter and further burnished the company’s quality reputation.

Revenue fell about 2% year over year, but rose almost 11% sequentially, beating expectations by about 3%. Revenue growth and outperformance were both driven by the communications business, where revenue rose 15% yoy and 32% qoq, beating expectations by about 10%. Industrial was also quite strong, rising 3% yoy and 9% qoq, beating by 5%. While auto was weak, down 29% yoy and 11% qoq, that was still a fair bit better than expected (an 8% beat versus the sell-side). Consumer was slightly better than expected, with revenue down 15% yoy and up 6% qoq.

Gross margin fell only 50bp year over year and rose 220bp quarter over quarter, beating expectations by about two points. Operating expenses declined 8% yoy and rose just 3% qoq, driving 2% yoy and 23% qoq operating income growth (margin up 150bp yoy and 430bp qoq), and a good two-point beat on operating margin.

Some Turbulence In The Outlook, But Relatively Solid

5G spending has been a source of strength for many chip companies pressured by weakness in autos and industrial markets, but Analog has rung the bell warning of upcoming weakness (one of the first to do so). Analog’s guide for the next quarter was a little better than expected, but that was largely on the back of autos and industrials, as the company is looking for a roughly 20% decline in 5G revenue on a significant slowdown in Chinese deployments.

Discussing industry exposures to Chinese 5G spending would be an article in its own right, but Analog is definitely leveraged to 5G given its significantly greater content in this generation (around 4x, largely driven by massive MIMO). In the near term, the loss of sales to Huawei is a clear negative, but it also seems like there’s going to be an “air pocket” in deployments / spending that goes above and beyond the Huawei issue. I don’t expect this to last very long, though, and this remains an attractive and important multiyear driver for the company.

Elsewhere, the outlooks for auto and industrial look pretty good at this point. Analog expects a double-digit improvement in auto in the next quarter, and calendar 2021 should see both a healthy rebound in build rates and ongoing growth from new applications like battery management. In the Industrial business, I was a little surprised to hear that test and energy were both meaningful positive drivers this quarter; I would expect test to remain a positive driver into 2021, with better medical also contributing to growth.

A Few Modest Surprises In The S-4

Analog has also filed its S-4 for the Maximdeal, and I find these filings often give some interesting tidbits about deals. In this case, ADI had to make three offers to get the deal done; while the exchange ratio didn’t change too much (from 0.6131 to 0.63), Maxim did hold out for a meaningful break-up fee tied to regulatory issues ($830 million) that seems quite prudent to me.

I also found it interesting that there was a rival bid in the mix. These filings almost never name names, but it did say that the rival was proposing a merger of equals. Companies similar in size to pre-deal Maxim include Microchip (MCHP), Marvell (MRVL), Skyworks (SWKS), and Xilinx (XLNX), but I would be very surprised if “Company B” were either of the last two.

Within the filing, Analog talked about a pro-forma revenue of $10.3 billion for calendar 2025, as well as EBITDA of $4.64 billion and free cash flow of $3.5 billion. Those numbers are below my stand-alone estimates, but I would expect Analog’s pro-forma numbers to be conservative, and I find the implied free cash flow margin to be quite conservative.

The Outlook

I still expect Analog to generate standalone revenue growth in the mid-single-digits and free cash flow growth in the mid-to-high single-digits. Communications and auto are both significant content-growth opportunities, but Analog is still at its core an industrial markets-driven business, and I like the company’s long-term leverage to medical, test, and automation markets. I’ve been impressed with management’s ability to sustain margins through this downturn, and I don’t dismiss the possibility of mid-40% operating margins (non-GAAP) in just a couple of years, a level of profitability that could support a forward EV/revenue above 7.2x.

The Bottom Line

Even allowing for the impending margin improvements and the long-term synergies of the Maxim deal, I can’t say that Analog is strikingly cheap today, with an expected return on the high end of the mid-single-digits. That’s not too bad relative to other analog companies, though, and you can certainly argue that Analog deserves a quality premium. I do see better opportunities elsewhere in the space, but Analog isn’t a bad hold today even if I do find the long-term returns a little lackluster across most of the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.