Introduction

Following our recent coverage of dividend juggernaut AT&T (T) using our shareholder value-focused framework, it feels somewhat natural to continue our due diligence on the telecom sector by looking at the company's arch-rival, Verizon (VZ).

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. Before we do that, however, let's jump into what makes Verizon an interesting candidate today.

So, what's the story with Verizon?

Verizon is one of the largest telecom operators in the U.S., with reportable segments of Verizon Consumer Group (accounting for ~69% of revenue) and Verizon Business Group (~24% of revenue), providing wireless and wireline communication services to its customers, with the remainder of the top line coming from its Media business. The company's relentless focus on network quality resulted in the broadest coverage in the industry, leading to an outstanding reputation with customers, underpinned by Verizon's disciplined efforts to expand its core business organically (as opposed to its main rival AT&T's reckless acquisition spree). As a result, the company is best prepared to profit from the 5G revolution, as the fifth generation of wireless technology will be a key catalyst behind connected cars, smart cities, and industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications, providing a significant opportunity for growth in 2021 and beyond.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces more cash from ongoing operations than it consumes and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

Verizon's strong position as a wireless carrier has long supported resilient revenue and cash flow generation, although the capital intensity of the underlying business is readily apparent by the CapEx figures. While the company needs to invest heavily in its network to stay ahead of its customers' increasing data demand, Verizon managed to stay free cash flow positive over the period by a wide margin, thus passing our stability criteria with ease. In the next step, we move on to the EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value, as EVA cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital.

Value Creation: What type of moat rating is warranted?

We tend to prefer companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) can serve as our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Let's start by looking at the chart: Verizon's EVA Margin has averaged ~5.4% over the past decade (even crossing the exceptional double-digit mark in recent years), while also standing in stark contrast to AT&T's underwhelming figures. Verizon's focused strategy on its wireless business translated to significant shareholder value creation, following its 2013 acquisition of Vodafone's (VOD) 45% stake in Verizon Wireless, and subsequent divestitures of its non-core (mainly wireline and network infrastructure) assets.

Solely judging by the numbers, Verizon would even pass the quantitative threshold criteria for a wide-moat business after such a stellar improvement in its EVA Margin. Yet, the previous decade's daunting performance gives us the feeling that it is more a result of well-timed strategic moves and excellent execution, as opposed to consistent qualitative characteristics of the underlying business.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Over the past decade, Verizon has generated an average of 1.3% EVA Momentum, with the company transforming from an EVA-destructive business to a stellar shareholder value creating enterprise, as a result of the previously outlined wireless-focused strategy. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 75th percentile of the U.S. stock market (represented by the Russell 3000) is 1.0-1.5% percent. Overall, Verizon fares favorably in terms of shareholder value creation, as every reinvested dollar leads to incremental EVA generation for the company's shareholders.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. Verizon's underlying business has a high barrier to entry due to the immense investment requirement in network infrastructure in order to provide nationwide wireless coverage, hence the market is dominated by three major players: Verizon, AT&T, and the post-merger T-Mobile (TMUS). Despite the oligopolistic nature of the business environment, switching costs are essentially non-existent, thus the profitability is limited by fierce competition among the wireless carriers. Therefore, a narrow moat rating is warranted for Verizon from a qualitative standpoint (in line with Morningstar's assessment) that enables the company to retain its competitive position, thus outearn its WACC for an extended period of time.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile: Verizon has an S&P Credit Rating of BBB+ coupled with a long-term debt to capital ratio of 63%. Besides an ongoing willingness to divest non-core assets, the company's ability to generate consistent cash flow gives it ample room to service its debt obligation while also keeping on investing in its 5G expansion.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. Volatility and Vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically.

In the case of Verizon, the company's strong EVA Margin coupled with positive Momentum led to a 72nd percentile Profitability Score against all global companies, while the debt-induced, elevated Risk Score (currently standing at 60) has put constant pressure on the company's composite Quality Score, that has been hovering well below the 80-mark over the past decade. We must note, however, that the overall quality trend is positive, yet deleveraging should remain a main focus going ahead, in order to decrease financial vulnerability.

As a final assessment: Verizon's dominant position and streamlined strategy as a wireless carrier are readily apparent in the EVA framework, translating to remarkable shareholder value creation capability. The company passes our operational criteria (although we must note, that the overall quality leaves a lot to be desired compared to top-notch enterprises), and Verizon's narrow-moat rating seems fully warranted both from a quantitative and a qualitative standpoint.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Verizon for the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

As outlined earlier, Verizon's operations require a significant level of reinvestment (with CapEx averaging ~59% of OCF over the past decade), as the company focuses its capital spending on adding capacity to its 4G LTE network, while also building its next generation 5G system. With a positive EVA Momentum (averaging 1.3% for the past 10 years), the current level of reinvestment is justified since it translates to incremental shareholder value creation going forward. The capital allocation priority of Verizon is fully aligned with this perception:

Our goal is to use our cash to create long-term value for our shareholders. We will continue to look for investment opportunities that will help us to grow the business, strengthen our balance sheet, acquire spectrum licenses, pay dividends to our shareholders and, when appropriate, buy back shares of our outstanding common stock." Source: 2019 Annual Report

Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $133.5 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $81.6 billion (or 61% of FCF). Although this would signal a significant room to increase shareholder returns, Verizon's management has rightfully been focusing on debt reduction over the past years instead, in an effort to strengthen the company's balance sheet.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

Share Buybacks

The historical amount of share repurchases is rather insignificant in the case of Verizon, with the only exception being the company's 2015 authorization of a $5B accelerated buyback program, where in total, Verizon has repurchased 103.1 million shares, representing slightly less than 3% of shares outstanding. The company's board recently reauthorized the repurchase of up to 100 million shares, given the fact that no shares were repurchased under the prior program with the same size.

In terms of shareholder value creation, it is always crucial to assess whether share buybacks are executed in an opportunistic manner. In the case of Verizon, the 2015 accelerated repurchase program was carried out at a favorable valuation, translating to a negative Future Growth Reliance at the time. Considering the trajectory of the FGR indicator in the subsequent years, it would have been a stellar opportunity to create value with buybacks, yet Verizon's management decided not to execute the authorization. (However, it is always easy to look smart in hindsight, and management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time, coupled with a strengthened focus on debt reduction).

Dividend

Rewarding shareholders in the form of dividends has long been a clear priority of Verizon's capital allocation policy (with a streak of uninterrupted dividend payments for more than 30 consecutive years), while the willingness for continued payouts during the looming crisis was recently underscored by management as follows:

And we feel that we're in a really good situation to continue to put our Board in the right position to serve our shareholders with dividends, but [...] when it comes to buybacks, that's probably unlikely happening this year, given the situation." Source: Hans Vestberg, CEO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

While the FCF payout ratio currently sits at comfortable levels allowing for a well-covered dividend, a realistic expectation about the future payout growth rate will likely remain in the low-single digits as Verizon continues to focus on debt reduction and core business reinvestments going ahead.

Acquisitions

Marking an important milestone in the consolidation of the U.S. telecommunication industry, Vodafone sold its 45% stake in Verizon Wireless joint-venture to Verizon in 2014 for a total consideration of $130 billion. The majority of the deal was financed by Verizon's $58.9 billion payment in cash (worth noting that the "Acquisition of noncontrolling interest" line item appears under "Cash Flows from Financing Activities", hence not visible in our above cash flow table under "Acquisitions") and $60.2 billion worth of shares. The transaction turned out to be a major catalyst for Verizon's EVA fundamentals, successfully reversing the shareholder value destructive operations prior to the deal.

Although less significant in absolute terms, it is worth noting that Verizon also made an ill-advised attempt to become a vertically integrated media conglomerate (although it took a calculated risk and managed to avoid large-scale acquisitions like AT&T), by acquiring AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015 and taking over Yahoo for $4.5 billion in 2017. As the segment continues to struggle against rivals like Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB), the eventual divestiture of Verizon's media business might be in the cards over the long run.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

By looking at the chart of Verizon, it becomes obvious that the market does not give credit to the sustainability of the currently outstanding EVA Margin levels, thus pricing in a pessimistic, EVA destructive long-term scenario. Although it stands in stark contrast to the company's recent performance, we tend to agree that the long-term EVA Margin will stabilize below the 5% mark, given Verizon's narrow-moat characteristics and the competitive business environment. Numerically, the FGR stands at -34% as of today, while a more conservative, 5% long-term EVA Margin scenario coupled with stagnating sales would translate to a share price of $53 (implying that the market would price in half of the current EVA generation over the long term, equaling an FGR of -41%).

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, the analyst firm also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Verizon a medium uncertainty rating with a $59 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

With the stock currently trading at $59 as of August 23, a 3-star rating is warranted, implying that Verizon's shares are hovering around fair value as of now, while our conservative fair value estimate of $53 matches the lower limit of Morningstar's 3-star range.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As visible on the above heat map, Verizon represents an interesting investment candidate within the EVA framework, where above-average quality meets a favorable market sentiment (as opposed to AT&T's deep value territory coupled with subprime quality). That said, we are staying on the sidelines with this telecom behemoth, as a steep discount would be needed (in line with Morningstar's 5-star threshold of ~40$) to compensate for the lack of an enduring moat around the business. Enterprising investors (who are willing to compromise on quality) might start building a position around the $50 mark, translating to an entry yield of ~5%, and equaling Morningstar's 4-star territory.

One more thing

