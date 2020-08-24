BYND's stock price has a long way to fall in order to trade at the valuation metrics of its peers.

My in-store checks suggest that the situation is only getting worse for BYND.

With increased funding, Impossible Foods is now present throughout retail, offering several faux meat products that compete directly with BYND's.

Let me begin with a bit of backstory. In 2019, when Beyond Meat (BYND) came public, there were a number of faux meat producers, but only two had thus far focused their whole business models on it. Moreover, these same two --- BYND and Impossible Foods -- were widely acknowledged as having a substantial lead in both accurately imitating the taste of a beef burger and of achieving its look and texture.

As I've described at length in previous articles, and as confirmed later in this article, most head-to-head taste tests put the Impossible Foods products as best in class, normally followed by BYND's offering and then each reviewer tended to rank other companies' products in different orders behind the two front-runners.

But though BYND tended to be second in the taste tests, it had greater capital at its disposal, particularly after its IPO, and so it could get to market more quickly and widely than Impossible Foods. Indeed, in the early days, Impossible went the route of only supplying restaurants, and often high-end restaurants, trying to build cachet. BYND, on the other hand, worked the retail channel impressively, while also gaining restaurant customers.

Thus BYND was often the only game in town in retail markets, and it built sales accordingly. But much has changed in the meantime. (As a reminder, the primary drivers behind my short thesis have been (1) that competition will drive down margins and reduce BYND's market share, (2) that slowly BYND won't benefit from being the only pure play stock in the vegetarian/vegan space, and (3) that BYND's valuation is so exorbitant that it can never grow into it. This article presents new data supporting points 1 and 3.)

Impossible Foods Gets Funding and Expands

The primary change has been the amount of capital that has entered the field. Many large food companies now have important faux meat divisions (see my previous articles for details), but most importantly, Impossible Foods has raised funds, including $500M in March 2020 and another $200M just last week. As indicated in the first link:

Impossible Foods will use the funds in part to invest in fundamental research and innovation; accelerate its manufacturing scaleup; expand its retail presence and its availability in key international markets; and accelerate commercialization of next-generation products including Impossible™ Sausage Made From Plants and Impossible™ Pork Made From Plants.

And from the second:

"We've seen unprecedented demand, something like a 60x increase in our grocery business alone, which means we're keeping pace by raising capital with long-term investors," CFO David Lee told Cheddar.

As a result:

Impossible Foods' Products Now Compete With BYND at Every Level

Starting in 2020, Impossible Foods has:

Launched two new products which directly compete with BYND's offerings: Impossible Pork which "is a delicious, nutritious, gluten-free, plant-based ground meat that can be used in any recipe that calls for ground pork from pigs." and the Impossible Sausage which is "a juicy, savory meat that pairs perfectly with traditional breakfast accompaniments or steals the show as a center-of-the-plate delicacy at any meal. The plant-based, pre-seasoned product can be used in any recipe or dish that calls for animal-derived sausage."

Dropped prices by 15%, saying "Thanks to month-over-month production records and new economies of scale, Impossible Foods is expanding its product lineup and dropping prices. The price cut applies to distributors and averages 15% on Impossible Foods’ current U.S. foodservice products." The company also reiterated a point I'd made in the backstory above:

“We launched Impossible Burger at America’s top restaurants, and we still enjoy a premium reputation among the world’s best chefs and gourmets,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “But our stated goal since the founding of the company has always been to drive down prices through economies of scale, reach price parity and then undercut the price of conventional ground beef from cows. Today’s price cut is just the latest step toward our goal of eliminating animals in the food system.”

Expanded retail distribution to 1,700 Kroger stores and announced a 500% retail expansion.

Enabled Direct to Consumer sales through its website.

Expanded distribution of the Impossible Sausage to retailers nationwide. As Bloomberg reports (my emphasis):

Impossible Foods Inc. will make its meatless sausage available nationwide, ratcheting up the competition with Beyond Meat Inc. as the coronavirus pandemic roils meat supply chains across the country. The pre-cooked sausage patties, which Impossible debuted earlier this year, are now available to all U.S. restaurants and are sold through major food distributors such as Dot Foods Inc. and Sysco Corp., the company said Monday in a statement. They were already sold at over 20,000 locations, including Burger King and Starbucks Corp.

The effects of this are clearly seen in my recent in-store checks see below, and more importantly, they are reflected in BYND's more recent financial performance.

Revenues Are Up But Gross Profits Are Flat

BYND filed its latest 10Q on August 11. In it we learn that, unsurprisingly, COVID19 has negatively impacted foodservice sales while on the flip side, retail sales have been better than expected.

Moreover, growth continues unabated:

As of June 27, 2020, our products were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools.

But the bigger news is that while BYND has successfully grown top line revenues, the impact of competition has made it such that gross profits have already stagnated, starting by about Q4 of 2019. This is terrible news for BYND bulls.

Flat gross profits lead to more and more negative cash flows as the company grows. Obviously, that's far from ideal.

My In-Store Checks

In my coverage of BYND, I have performed regular in-store checks at two local super markets (see previous articles). In today's edition, I show results from both stores in July 2020 and from Pavillions in August 2020. In July the BYND product, the Lightlife product and the Impossible Foods product were being sold in a common refrigerator at both stores. Interestingly too, at both stores the products have moved to refrigerators rather than being displayed at the meat counter.

The August check showed a heavy discount on the BYND product, though on the positive side, BYND has increased its total shelf space in the store.

Taken together we see a major loss of exclusivity in the retail market for BYND, as well as heavy discounting at times. These will once again put pressure on BYND's gross profits and likely result in increasing losses and continued cash flow deficits in the future.

From Gelson's:

And from Pavilions (first set from August, second from July):

Taste Tests Continue to Place Impossible Foods First

We receive the print copy of Cooks Illustrated, and in the July/August edition there's a taste test of faux burger meat. As with most such tests, Impossible Foods emerges the clear winner. Here are a few snippets from the article (my emphasis):

Our favorite, the Impossible Burger, lived up to the hype that surrounded it since Impossible Foods was founded in 2011. Sold in 12-ounce vacuum-packed squares of coarsely ground plant-based meat, it looked remarkably like ground beef, both in the package and after we formed it into patties and cooked them. We were also impressed by its realistic mineral-y taste. Although Impossible Burger was our clear favorite, we liked both the plant-based products from Beyond Meat. Results Highly Recommended: Impossible Burger Comment: The flavor, texture, and appearance of this product, which is sold in 12-ounce packages, are remarkably similar to those of ground beef. Its mineral-y flavor and blood-red color are due to the company's pioneering use of heme protein from soy leghemoglobin, an iron-containing molecule naturally found in soy roots. The coarse texture and bits of solid coconut oil resemble beef flecked with fat. As one taster summed it up: "If I didn't know, I would think it was meat." Recommend: Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef

This is consistent with historical taste tests which have overwhelmingly found the Impossible Burger the best in class.

What it Means: Valuation is Exorbitant

Impossible Foods has not only begun winning the battle in quick serve restaurants (see my earlier article), but it's now firmly entrenched throughout the retail channel, putting pressure on BYND's revenues and margins. The situation only got worse for BYND as Impossible Foods introduced competitive sausage and imitation pork products. The end result is simply that BYND's premium stock valuation is unsustainable. I leave you with a valuation screen compiled by Seeking Alpha showing BYND's current valuation relative to its peers. Consider how far BYND's share price has to drop to be more in line with its comparables (particularly on the EV to Sales and EV to EBITDA metrics).

Trading Position

I have covered BYND since June 17, 2019, always with a short bias. The stock has exhibited substantial volatility during the period and I have tried to trade around that, though only marginally successfully. Currently the options reflect this with a typical implied volatility of 50% on the September options (see screen shot below). The round number $5 strikes have decent open interests, so if one were to play via options, these are the most liquid to trade. Personally, given the high IVs, I favor shorting the stock or shorting calls, but of course buying puts is a much safer way to play this.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.