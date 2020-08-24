This article uses SWOT analysis to structure a qualitative discussion of the company, followed by a quantitative analysis to monitor the company financials, and create a per-share fair value using a 5-yr DCF.

RWE is transitioning from its legacy coal and lignite businesses into the renewable energy space. This is expensive as new assets must be acquired and old assets decommissioned.

Investment Thesis

Currently, I am "neutral" on RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) as its legacy fossil fuel businesses partially negate the excellent growth opportunities, thus making the stock between fairly and overpriced in value.

Company Summary

RWE, headquartered in Essen, Germany, was founded in 1898 and have been producing electricity for over 120 years. It has been one of Europe's top three carbon-producing companies for years due to its presence in coal and its lignite power generation techniques. However, it has set ambitious aims to become carbon-neutral by 2040 and to phase out coal according to government regulations by 2038 (2030 in the Netherlands). Its stock has suffered over the past few years due to government regulations on its nuclear and coal operations.

To deal with this it split off, in 2016, its Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure and Retail divisions into a new company called Innogy. In 2018, one of the largest German asset swaps in history was concluded with E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) (OTCPK:ENAKF). This led to RWE absorbing a series of assets but most importantly it took the renewable generation assets. This made RWE the third-largest emission-free energy producer in Europe. Following this asset swap, the company has been reorganised.

Figure 1 - RWE divisions breakdown from August Investor Presentation

In the past year, RWE stock prices have surged by 43.71%. Is RWE a smart way to gain exposure to European Green energy investment? If so, then at what price?

Strengths

RWE is internationally diversified with assets throughout Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific regions. This reduces the reliance upon a single country regulatory system and energy prices. They are also diversified across energy generation techniques as can be seen in figure 1. This reduces the impact of weather differences and construction faults on an individual generation technique. High costs to entry and a long brand history create an exceptionally wide moat.

They have a series of strong development projects in the pipeline for construction. With an extra 2,106 MW of energy generation expected to come online by Q4 2022.

Figure 2 - Project Pipeline from Investor Presentation

They have a total long-term project pipeline of 20GW which would nearly double their current generating capabilities. Currently, they have 8.7 GW of wind and solar capacity and 19 GW of hydro, biomass and gas capacity. Obviously, the gas generating assets would not be considered renewable energy generation, however, it still has a strong long-term outlook until hydrogen can replace legacy gas systems. They also have batteries and pumped storage totalling 2.4 GW. RWE has the second-largest offshore wind operator behind Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) (OTCPK:DOGEF). Having such expertise in this strong and growing market is incredibly valuable.

RWE has incredibly high earnings stability as operations are mainly in developed countries and greater than 70% of its earnings are either regulated or a secured via Feed-in-Tariffs, as contracts for difference, tax credits or fixed certificates. Also, the average length of these contracts is approximately 11 years giving great long-term stability.

In July 2020, RWE reached an agreement with Nordex (OTCPK:NRDXF) to purchase the majority of its 2.7 GW project development pipeline for €402.5M. Currently, RWE has assets in the USA, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands. However, it lacks any real presence in France. This mainly due to the dominance of EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) (article here) in the country, therefore this exposes RWE to competition from a state-owned entity (EDF). However, this is a small issue as there's not much (geographic) overlap whilst exposing RWE to one of the largest European markets.

Weaknesses

The share issue could have been predicted. The current stock price is the highest it has been for over four years, the company needs capital to meet its ambitious project targets and to purchase Nordex. RWE has raised €2B to help fund a €5B shopping spree that the company intends to go on by 2022. However, the 5% discount (€32.55) has been factored in by the market and has left shares trading at that level. The new shares will also be eligible for the 2020 dividend payments. RWE intends to maintain the €0.85 per share dividend however I expect this to increase the payout ratio significantly. The EPS will decrease as the equity raise has increased the shares outstanding by 61.5M (10% increase) (from 614.75M to 676.25M). I dislike seeing such meaningful share dilution (10% increase in shares outstanding) especially without warning and especially when the offer is exclusive to institutional investors. I see it as a stain on shareholder relations.

The share of lignite and coal in total revenues is still 23 %. This minimises the green image of the company especially because a few mines are still being expanded. Whilst renewable energy sources are being increased at a much greater rate the company is still dependent on these antiquated methods. However, the German Coal phaseout act has made planning possible as there are now rules to follow.

RWE has also suffered due to low gas and electricity prices. The realised gas price has decreased by 55% YoY and the realised electricity price has fallen by 6%. This has predominantly affected the Supply & Trading section. Causing overall revenues to fall particularly in gas.

COVID-19 has caused delays in project activation for many of the projects in figure 2. It also delayed bids and commissioning of many other projects. As energy is essential in all countries RWE has been less affected than most but is highly dependent upon business energy consumption.

Opportunities

Energy demand is always increasing, this is especially true of renewable energy which receives heavy investment to meet the stated European aim of being carbon-neutral by 2050. RWE intends to invest between €1.5-2B each year to increase its infrastructure. This will have strong support from governments and the EU. The EU has pledged €1 trillion euros over the next decade to encourage carbon neutrality, many of RWE's projects will be eligible for some of this investment.

As a grid supplier, RWE is set to benefit from the growing use of Electric Vehicles (EVs). The growth of EVs shifts power demand from fossil fuels to the grid, which will increase power demand thus benefitting RWE. RWE also has the expertise to support the growth of the charging infrastructure if it chooses. to. The EV industry is expected by some to have a global CAGR of over 19%.

As a leader in offshore wind, RWE will benefit from the estimated offshore wind CAGR of 19.62% by 2026. This will likely be led by the floating offshore wind platforms that are currently being designed. These platforms negate the issues associated with the economics of water depth. At water depths of over 50-70m the infrastructure and material costs offset the initial investment. By creating floating platforms that are then secured by anchors into the seabed many more locations become available for use in wind generation. In the 2019 Annual Report, the company discusses the "floating TetraSpar turbine" which is a joint operation to design these devices which RWE is part of. This section is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.9% between 2019 and 2026. Both Innogy and Nordex are big players in this field and so with the recent acquisitions, RWE will be a leader in the area.

Markus Krebber is set to become CEO of RWE AG in mid-2021 in the planned retirement of the current CEO. I see this as a strong growth intent. I believe that RWE benefitted the most from the asset exchange with E.ON and to have the architect of that deal seems to be a positive development.

Threats

There have been protests at Hambach forest for over eight years attempting to prevent the deforestation to create space for more mining.

Figure 3 - Planned deforestation as of 2018

A lot of attention was brought to the site by environmental activist Greta Thunberg when she visited. The protest has both tarnished the image of RWE and prevented it from expanding these operations. The recent laws moving away from coal have already caused the company to only be able to mine half of the lignite that it had obtained in its licence. Whilst the government has so far been supportive of RWE's right to mine the area the public sentiment is against them. If this were to turn then RWE may realise significant impairment losses in its asset beyond that which was already expected by the coal phaseout. RWE was able to negotiate a €2.6B compensation package with the German government for this change in the law which is a testament to their tenacity. They had this to say in their 2019 annual report:

We recognised the entire amount as an asset in the 2019 consolidated financial statements. The federal government is of the opinion that this satisfies all our claims. However, the damage we will actually incur will clearly exceed €2.6 billion. A large part of the expected burden is reflected in the consolidated financial statements. We have transferred €2,022 million to our mining provisions to cover the additional operating costs and the earlier recultivation (including interest effects). Impairments of our lignite power stations and opencast mines have resulted in burdens totalling €527 million. Moreover, we have set aside €347 million for socially acceptable redundancy schemes. Future outlays ensuring the continued operation of our power plants and opencast mines under these new conditions are only partially considered in our consolidated financial statements.

The two key points of this are that the company has recognised the €2.6B as an asset already and that the ongoing cost will increase. The company has provided no further estimates of the costs; I expect it to be significant.

The IMF expects the global economic output to fall by approximately 5%. RWE's main markets are expected to see significant declines. Countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, UK, USA expect a GDP fall of 7%, 6%, 8% and 5% respectively. The entire eurozone is expected to see GDP fall by 9%. As energy consumption is closely correlated to country GDP it is clear to see that demand will be lower for energy production. Therefore, as demand falls and supply remains stationary/increases the price of energy will fall.

Financials

RWE's balance sheet is pretty average for the industry. The 2020 forecast results have been reiterated in the H1 2020 earnings presentation at:

Figure 4 - 2020 full-year forecast results.

Currently, the net debt load is €7.784B, which gives them a forecast leverage factor of between 2.88x and 2.595x. This is below the started target of 3x. Debt is under control with the quick ratio at 1.37 and the current ratio at 1.43. That isn't including the recent equity raise.

If they meet the dividend target of €0.85 then the current 2020 yield would be 2.61% at the current share price of €32.54. They target a dividend growth rate of 5%, which is well above normal levels of inflation.

Due to the confusion around the asset swap, recent years financials have become quite confused. However, a Piotroski F-score of 6 implies that the company is stable.

Valuation

Figure 5 - Financial Data for DCF calculation

The recent asset swaps and massive capital expenditures have caused a massive decorrelation between FCF and net income margins. Even by using normalised income, the levered free cash flow is simply sporadic. To create more accurate models and predictions of free cash flow I have used analyst projects for companies such as Orsted and Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) to help estimate the ratio between them.

Figure 6 - Analyst estimates and DCF calculation

Therefore, the values which I have used are 7.8% for the Net Income Margin which can be calculated from the analyst estimates and falls between my NIM and NNIM. Then 75% for the FCF to Net Income as this seemed typical for the industry in analyst estimates.

Figure 7 - Authors Fair Value

Normally, my personal margin of safety is 10% and during the current COVID-19 crisis I have an additional margin of safety for European Utilities of 5%. This means that my entry price would be at $27.27. However, this value is below the book value per share of $29.46. As I also see great growth in the sector, I would be tempted to open a position at a price of $30, creating a full position at my entry price.

Conclusion

Currently, I am "neutral" on RWE as its legacy fossil fuel businesses partially negate the excellent growth opportunities, thus making the stock fairly to overpriced in value.

The European Green Energy market is full of great opportunities as Europe seeks to become the first carbon-neutral continent. RWE is one of the leading lights of renewable energy generation however much of this has been priced in. Many smaller companies operating in the space are both undervalued and ripe for being acquired by one of the European giants.

