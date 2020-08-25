There's No Reason Why A 60-Year Old Can't Invest The Same Way As A 20-Year Old

It's time to challenge another retirement expert assumption - the idea that you must invest a certain way at a certain age.

Retirement investing advice hasn't changed much during my lifetime, even though the way people such as myself live, work, and think about "retirement" absolutely has.

I wonder if retirement industry experts and financial advisors still change their oil every three months, or 3,000 miles.

Another day, another episode of redefining a widely-accepted investing tenet. The notion that you should invest differently on the basis of your age.

In recent weeks, I flipped the script on several things retirement experts tell us. Platitudes most investors accept without opposition.

As times change, the retirement investing machine must adapt and, in some cases, completely alter its advice.

Generation X, millennials, and most certainly the eras of humans who come after them will not live, work, and retire the way their parents and grandparents did. In fact, some might not retire at all, at least not in the traditional sense of the concept. Instead of criticizing people for their apparent personal finance and investing failures, it's time for the experts to ask if they're partly to blame by floating potentially outdated advice.

Consider this comment from Seeking Alpha user, angryprez, on my recent article, Chasing Capital Gains Can Ruin Your Retirement:

Thank you for articulating so well what attracts me to dividend investing for retirement. We've talked to three financial advisors in preparation for retirement, and all three have essentially told us we're nuts to focus on dividends instead of capital gains. They used three different mainstream retirement planning software packages, and none of them allowed us to model a dividend-driven retirement income flow. It all just came down to the X% safe withdrawal rule measured against our expected expenses. I can do that with a simple spreadsheet, no need to pay someone to walk us through the discussion. What we really need is a robust model that forecasts dividend growth with new investments and expected dividend increases (ideally based on historical performance of the company or fund), and then which estimates after-tax income based on expected tax liabilities (qualified or non-qualified dividends in a taxable account, withdrawals from IRA accounts taxed as ordinary income, etc). If you or anyone knows of such a model please post it here. (emphasis added)

If you're a dividend growth investor, you know it's practically impossible to find mathematical models to track and predict our style of wealth building. However, the standard "here's how much you need to save to have X dollars in XX years" calculators litter the Internet.

The retirement industry socializes millions of investors to navigate one path. It's an abject failure they don't cast a wider net and offer a diverse set of tools for an increasingly diverse and changing population.

And we haven't come to the "they're out of step with Gen X and millennials" part yet. They can't even adequately serve investors who adhere to one of the oldest, most conservative ways of building wealth.

Changing Your Investment Style As You Age

Remember when you religiously changed your car's oil every three months, or 3,000 miles?

We don't do that anymore.

Consider this 2013 take from Edmunds:

The majority of automakers today call for oil changes at either 7,500 or 10,000 miles, and the interval can go as high as 15,000 miles in some cars. Yet this wasteful cycle continues largely because the automotive service industry, while fully aware of the technological advances, continues to preach the 3,000-mile gospel as a way to keep the service bays busy. As a result, even the most cautious owners are dumping their engine oil twice as often as their service manuals recommend. After interviews with oil experts, mechanics and automakers, one thing is clear: The 3,000-mile oil change is a myth that should be laid to rest. (emphasis added)

It took some time, but we no longer get the 3,000-mile pitch from any source.

Just as technology improved engine efficiency, it has changed the way people live, work, and utilize money when they can't or don't want to work for a while.

Where's the retirement industry in all of this? Still selling the equivalent of the 3,000-mile interval.

There's a reason why the retirement industry does what it does. They want you to come in for regular checkups.

Are you on track to save $1 million? Can you save more of your income? Are you still buying a latte every morning?

And they especially love transitions.

Getting married? Having a kid? Better check with your financial advisor. Thinking about buying a house? Getting close to retirement? You need an expert to look at your assets and ensure they're properly allocated. Heck! It's so damn complicated, you might as well just give one of these people your money and let them handle it for you. Better yet, put it in one of their "target date" funds!

It's akin to using a travel agent in 2020. Everything you need to do as good of a job - and probably better - than the experts sits at your fingertips. Much of that information lives on Seeking Alpha.

In my view of saving and investing, transitions are irrelevant. Expensive financial advisors should be as well, unless they broaden their scope and think of ways to do things differently.

Why do you need to invest one way at 25-years-old, another at 55-years-old, and yet another at 65-years-old? There's no good reason.

The vast majority of people do not need to pay attention to retirement industry buzzwords such as "asset allocation" and "risk aversion" if they follow the approach that suits people at just about any age or stage of life - dividend growth investing.

But, wait, what if the market crashes a year before retirement!?

This is where personal finance meets and is inextricably linked with investing.

As I detailed in a recent Seeking Alpha article, Stop Telling Retirement Investors They Need A Million Dollars, here's how I organize my money:

Living Expenses. I keep a checking account that looks roughly two months out. I keep the cash I need in that account to meet my living expenses. These include fixed expenses, such as rent, transportation and leisure spending. Simple enough. Emergency Fund. I keep a savings account with about three months of living expenses. I don't mind keeping this money in a low interest rate environment. I appreciate knowing that money is there. If I never touch it, I chalk that up as success, as a form of stress relief. That's worth a few bucks in interest to me. Other Funds. From time to time, we'll need money for things that fall in between living and emergency expenses and long-term investing. For some people, that's a new car or travel fund. I tend to not go that route. I'd rather pull back on spending and use the resultant living expense surplus on taking a vacation.

I stock each of these funds first, every month. From there, I invest all of the money I have left over. I only invest in equities that pay dividends, with the goal of living off of, in part or whole, the income these investments produce at some point (or points) down the road.

There's no reason why a 50- or 60-year old can't adhere to this comprehensive strategy the way a 20-year old does. The only thing you have to do as you get older - or, better yet, as your money needs change - is change the amount you keep in each fund and direct to your investment portfolio.

There's no need to shift from 90% stocks/10% bonds to 80% stocks/20% bonds to 50% stocks/50% bonds to 20% stocks/80% bonds as you near "retirement." There's no need to stress yourself out over the 4% rule or whatever method your nest egg-focused retirement advisor sticks to because he or she has been sticking to it for the past several decades.

As you get older, things change. No doubt. But let's not make it more complicated than it is.

Presumably, your living expenses will change. They might go up, but hopefully they'll go down. In an ideal world, you pay off the mortgage and jettison the car payments at some point, freeing up cash that used to reside in your living expense fund.

As you hit a point where you're worried about your health (knock on wood) or thinking about working less or not at all, you ratchet up the emergency fund. Instead of keeping 3-to-6 months' worth of expenses, do 6-to-12. You get the point. It's not mathematically challenging even for the mathematically challenged.

I recently started a temporary retirement fund. It's earmarked for periods of time when I want to work less or not at all. Because I don't see myself ever fully retiring or, at least, following the traditional trajectory to retirement, I think it's important to have this money accessible. If I want to take two months off to some extent, I don't want to tap my living expense or emergency funds to do it. And I sure as heck don't want to touch my investment portfolio.

If the DGI community on Seeking Alpha proves anything, it proves that dividend growth investing is as close as it gets to being a one size fits all strategy for investors.

Scan the comments section of popular DGI articles, you'll see input from people across the age and life stage spectrum. There's lots we don't have in common (political views, favorite cities), but the one thing we all have in common is that we're invested in many of the same stocks. Stocks that pay dividends.

Almost across the board, we make incremental purchases of these stocks with new money and via dividend reinvestment.

Almost universally, we keep tabs on the income these investments generate so we know where we stand with respect to being able to use that income to fund one or more aspect of life.

It's safe to say many of us don't want to touch our principal account balances. And, if you adhere to my budgeting style and view of work and "retirement" or something similar, it's safe to say, you want to live off of cash flow for as long as possible, allowing your investment portfolio's income generation to reach its fullest potential.

Along the same line of thought, there's no reason the core stocks in my portfolio can't work in the portfolio of a teenager, a senior citizen, and everyone else in between.

I keep a majority of my invested money in Apple (AAPL), AT&T (T), Realty Income (O), Starbucks (SBUX), AvalonBay Communities (AVB), and Essex Property Trust (ESS). I'm presently building positions in dividend-paying blue chips and a couple of names I consider post-pandemic opportunity stocks. You probably have a few on your radar. Some will be the same as mine. Some won't be. But we'll vary most on the basis of preference and how we did/evaluated our research, not age.

If you invest using a dividend growth strategy, all that matters is that you're in companies with stable and, ideally, growing dividends. All that matters is that you stay in these stocks and refrain from interrupting the magic of compounding.

Why mess with allocations? You might rebalance things from time to time, but that's about it.

Think about it practically. If you want compounding to work for you - and provide ample income to potentially live off of - you need to start regularly buying and reinvesting dividends in stocks with established and relatively secure patterns of paying and raising dividends.

Who in their right mind would tell a 20-year old to not invest in the following stocks we have been socialized to associate with investors at advanced ages:

3M Company (MMM)

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

I could keep going, but you get the point.

There's no reason to ever be aggressive. To be more speculative as a young investor. It's a fool's game. Buy stocks like these - over and over again - starting when you're young and you'll be rich as you get older.

You would be insane if you told a 20-year old - or anyone at any age for that matter - to wait to buy these dividend aristocrats until they're closer to retirement. Until they need safe, defensive stocks that can, based on history, guarantee income, but aren't necessarily going to offer massive capital gains.

We always should be buying and holding income-first, defensive stocks with absurdly long histories of dividend increases. We always should be buying and holding companies on the path to becoming dividend aristocrats.

Outside of buying more stock, you should rarely have to touch your portfolio until the day you start living off of its income (or find yourself in a position to have to chip away at the principal, though this is less than ideal).

You can only situate yourself this way if you manage your cash flow thoughtfully and in an anticipatory fashion.

The writing is so on the wall. This is the future. We'll work longer. We'll earn money longer. We'll do it in white collar, often remote and/or freelance capacities. We won't break down our bodies the way so many of our parents and grandparents did.

These realities have significant repercussions for retirement as a concept, as a going concern and construct. As long as we decide to keep the word around, the people who advise us on this apparent life transition must adapt their advice on saving, spending, and investing - on allocating income - to remain a relevant and helpful part of the conversation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T, O, SBUX, AVB, ESS, MMM, KO, CL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.