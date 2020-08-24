Many natural gas investors have been concerned about the run up of gas in storage potentially depressing prices. But increases in stored gas are tracking prior years despite the total being 15% over the five year average, as declining gas production is offsetting COVID-19’s depressing effect on demand and warm weather is keeping demand for air conditioning at high levels. The EIA forecasts prices will improve into the winter in its recent review of the supply demand balance

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) is my favorite natural gas play benefiting from strong prices relative to 2019 in the key Alliance ATP trading hub. (Note all prices in this article are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise)

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada PSAC

Birchcliff sells 62% of its gas to Alliance. Alliance prices are now $3.756 higher than 2019, and Birchcliff’s “basis” hedge at about $1.30 per Mcf (which is a proxy for transportation costs - see Marketing and Distribution footnote in November 2019 press release) suggests they will receive about $4.00 per Mcf at Alliance net of shipping which is favorable compared to the AECO price and dramatically higher than the $0.90 per Mcf the company was receiving in 2019.

Alliance is the primary market comprising 62% of Birchcliff natural gas sales (38% of the 61% of revenue Birchcliff receives from natural gas sales) and as the hub with the highest prices, providing a lot of leverage for Birchcliff if these prices remain firm. Birchcliff’s gas sales to AECO are enjoying prices more than double those received in 2019.

Source: Birchcliff financial report Q2 2020

While many of its peers have cut back on drilling with during the markets depressed by COVID-19, Birchcliff has expanded its drilling program betting on a firm recovery. That bet seems likely to pay off.

Like all commodity based companies, Birchcliff is not without risk. Natural gas prices are volatile as are those of oil and natural gas liquids. A reversal of the current positive trends would hurt BIREF shares, and a prolonged decline would risk Birchcliff being unable to meet its debt commitments. Investments in Canadian energy stocks are not for the faint of heart and it is possible to incur major losses. For my money, BIREF is a good bet. I own 50,000 shares of Birchcliff and see a reasonable chance of the stock more than doubling over the winter months.

