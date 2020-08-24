Money isn't everything, but it's a long way ahead of what comes next." Edmund Stockdale

Today, we take an in-depth look at a small biotech concern. The company debuted just over a year ago and has already entered 'Busted IPO' territory. The company has a couple of promising, yet very early-stage compounds in its pipeline which makes it more appropriate for a covered call strategy than straight equity. This is especially true after a recent trial setback and departure of a key executive. A full analysis is highlighted below.

Company Overview:

NextCure (NXTC) is a Maryland-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO'd in 2019. The company is focused on developing immunotherapies targeting tumor environments by leveraging its proprietary FIND-IO™ platform. They have studied various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunotherapies. The pipeline is quite young. The most developed asset is NC318, which is currently in Phase 1/2 of development for tumors and macrophages. The second most developed product candidate is a Phase 1 clinical asset called NC410, which is in development for dendritic and T cells. NextCure has a market capitalization of approximately $250 million and trades for around $9.25 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

NC318:

NC318 is a monoclonal antibody, immunotherapy, targeting Siglec-15. Siglec-15 is a novel immunomodulatory protein, which is expressed on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages and on tumor cells. NC318 is intended to block S15-mediated immune suppression and restore T cell function and anti-tumor immunity in the TME, which the company thinks will result in reducing and killing tumors. It's thought that NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer indications because S15 is expressed in multiple tumor types. Also, since S15 and PD-L1 expression in tumors generally appear to be non-overlapping, NC318 may be able to treat patients who are not responding to PD-1/PD-L1 directed cancer therapies.

Source: Company Presentation

On July 13th, the company announced that they are discontinuing the NC318 monotherapy trial in NSCLC and ovarian cancer. The failure was further punctuated by the departure of the Chief Medical Officer Kevin Heller. The decision to not advance the NSCLC and ovarian cancer cohorts into the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial was made based on the enrollment criteria and clinical response data. An analysis of biomarker data for the cohorts has been delayed. The decision whether to pursue additional monotherapy studies in NSCLC and ovarian cancer will be made after reviewing a completed analysis of the biomarker data. An update on NC318 clinical data and additional biomarker data is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. With that said, NextCure continues to enroll patients in the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer cohorts. Additionally, the company is continuing to assess Siglec-15 biomarker data as a basis for patient selection.

Source: Company Presentation

NC410:

NC410, a novel immunotherapy, is a fusion protein of LAIR-2, which is a naturally occurring soluble version of and decoy protein for LAIR-1. The drug is designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1. The idea behind the drug is that eliminating or blocking the binding of LAIR-1 will restore normal immune function in multiple immune cells.

Source: Company Presentation

On July 7th, the company announced the launch of its Phase 1/2 trial of NC410 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The Phase 1 dose-escalation portion will evaluate the safety and tolerability of the drug. After a recommended dose is determined, the Phase 2 portion of the trial will evaluate the efficacy of NC410 in select tumor types. The company expects initial data from the Phase 1 portion of the trial will be available in the second half of 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of the end of the first half of 2020, NextCure had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of roughly $309 million. The company's quarterly cash burn is in the $10 million to $15 million range currently.

Analysts are mixed on NextCure following its recent trial disappointment. The consensus price target on Wall Street is just over $20.00 a share, however. Needham reiterated their Buy rating and $30 price target on NXTC on August 7th. Benchmark upgraded their rating from a hold to a buy and set a price target of $17 a share on the name. However, it's worth noting that Benchmark had a $55 price target on the name just a few months ago. The recent failure of NC318 in NSCLC was a major blow to the investment thesis. Next, on July 14th, BTIG maintained their buy rating, but they lowered their price target from $61 a share down to just $27 a share. The recent failure of NC318 precipitated the repricing of the security, but the analyst still maintained a relatively upbeat sentiment citing the potential of NC318 as a combo therapy with anti-PD-1 antibodies. Finally, on July 13th, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook from overweight to equal weight and set a price target of $11 a share, which is down from the previous $54 price target. The analyst at Morgan Stanley sees 'the recent failure, lack of clarity on the timetable, moving forward, and the recent departure of the CMO Kevin Heller as creating major uncertainty on the potential value of the stock.'

Verdict:

The setback for NC318 obviously was a huge event for the company. However, NextCure still has also assets in its pipeline, has a few upcoming catalysts trades for UNDER the cash on its balance sheet at the moment. Option liquidity is just so-so, but premiums are pretty large. Combined with the cash balance, this is a lot of downside risk mitigation. Therefore, I have a small position in NextCure using long dated just out of the money call strikes through a covered call position.

If there is anyone to whom I owe money, I'm prepared to forget it if they are." - Errol Flynn

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long NXTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.