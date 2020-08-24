Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of August 2020

Cobalt market news - Friedland: “The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt." Roskill & Fastmarkets forecast cobalt market to remain balanced in H2 2020. China plans to boost cobalt reserves.

Cobalt spot prices rose strongly for the month and LME cobalt inventory was lower. African supply bottlenecks fuel cobalt price surge.

Welcome to the August 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices rise strongly and plenty of company news from the cobalt miners.

Cobalt price news

As of August 22, the cobalt spot price was US$14.99/lb, up from US12.93/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$33,045/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory is 515 tonnes, lower than last month. More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - five-year chart - USD 14.99

Source: Mining.com

Cobalt market news

On August 5 Reuters reported:

African supply bottlenecks fuel cobalt price surge.....Transport delays from South Africa against a backdrop of increasingly robust Chinese demand have fuelled a price rally for cobalt hydroxide, used to make chemicals for electric vehicle batteries.....“We are seeing a scramble for cobalt hydroxide in China, (but) buyers are finding it isn’t there,” said Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s [BMI] head of price assessment Caspar Rawles.....Cobalt prices CBD0 on the London Metal Exchange are at $33,000 a tonne, the highest since early March and up more than 15% since the end of July, when the price slide due to stalled activity and COVID-19 lockdowns came to an end.....However, surpluses are still expected this year, with CRU Group’s George Heppel putting the number at 6,000 tonnes while BMI forecasts an oversupply of around 5,000 tonnes.

On August 6 Investing News reported:

"Robert Friedland: Copper price needs to double to incentivize new supply......“Everything is going to be electric, and the world is going to realize you can’t get there without certain critical metals,” he said. “The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt.”

On August 12 Investing News reported:

Roskill: Cobalt market to remain relatively balanced in 2020. “(We maintain) the view that this year we will probably see a slight year-on-year decrease in world refined cobalt production, largely as a result of tightening mine supply post-Mutanda’s closure and the slowdown in demand growth......Moving forward, Roskill expects to see some upside in premiums for both sulfate and tetroxide, the most common chemical forms of cobalt, for the rest of the year mainly owing to returning demand and rising production costs.

On August 12 Mining.com reported:

Huayou temporarily suspends cobalt purchases from two Congo mines. China’s Huayou Cobalt will not buy artisanal cobalt from two mines in Democratic Republic of Congo until it is sure the material they produce is free of human rights abuses according to standards to be decided by the industry. Congo is the world’s biggest producer of the battery metal with “artisanal,” or subsistence, miners accounting for a significant proportion of global supply. Huayou will continue to support the Better Mining programme developed by RCS Group, a company in Berlin that audits supply chains, which aims to ensure that artisanal cobalt mines do not use child labour or help fund armed groups.

On August 13 International Mining reported:

RCS Global & Responsible Minerals Institute expand DRC cobalt & copper Better Mining artisanal mine monitoring program. The expansion will begin with the immediate addition of a mine site near Likasi followed by a fifth site currently under evaluation. Better Mining and the RMI aim to scale the program to 12 sites across the DRC by 2023. Implemented at cobalt, copper and 3TG ASM sites in the DRC, the extension of the partnership with Huayou Cobalt and the expansion to further sites is the latest positive milestone for the Better Mining program, which is actively supported by key market actors including Volvo Cars and other downstream brands.

On August 13 Investing News reported:

Cobalt Investing: CRU: Europe’s EV sector could drive cobalt demand growth. One of the big surprises during the first half of the year has been the demand recovery and expansion of the European EV sector, according to George Heppel of CRU Group. “More EVs were sold in the first half of 2020 than in the entire year of 2018. By contrast, EV sales in China remain largely at the same level in 2020 as 2018.

On August 13 Forbes reported:

America’s clean energy transition demands a mining boom. As America stands today, we are unwisely laying the foundation for another huge energy problem: over relying on outsiders for the essential components of the energy world of tomorrow. This would be our growing need to import the various rare earth minerals and other materials that are essential to the development of cleaner sources of energy.

On August 17 Investing News released:

Cobalt Market Update: Q2 2020 in review... Going forward, the analyst expects cobalt hydroxide payables and cobalt sulfate to see stronger demand than industrial demand, especially as the aerospace industry is likely to recover only slowly. “Starting in late June and into July, we saw cobalt prices surprise to the upside linked to the ongoing impacts of the lockdown in South Africa in April... In July, cobalt hydroxide payables, which is the value of cobalt in hydroxide compared with metal, increased by about 10 percent. “[THIS] is a huge move in the space of a month. “If demand continues as we saw in late H1 2020 within Europe, and sales in China improve further, our demand expectations will increase during our next forecast update,” Rawles said. Heppel agreed, saying one of the big surprises during the first half of the year has been the demand recovery and expansion of the European EV sector... Fastmarkets has revised its forecast for a supply surplus of 8,000 tonnes to a surplus of 2,000 tonnes — effectively a balanced market. Roskill also expects the cobalt market to remain relatively balanced for the rest of 2020.

On August 19 Bloomberg reported:

China plans to boost cobalt reserves as virus spurs supply risks. China’s state stockpiling agency has drawn up plans to buy 2,000 tons of cobalt after the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the fragility of supplies of the strategic mineral.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On July 31, Glencore announced: "Half-year production report 2020." Highlights include:

Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Glasenberg:

“Glencore has delivered an overall strong first-half operating performance amid the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19, reflecting both the ability and dedication of our teams to adapt to these difficult conditions... I am particularly pleased to report a strong operational performance at Katanga, with its ramp-up on track to achieve design capacity by the end of the year."

"Our Marketing business has also risen to the challenge, delivering robust counter-cyclical earnings. A very strong first-half performance allows us to now raise our full year 2020 EBIT expectations to the top end of our $2.2-$3.2 billion guidance range."

“In the near term, we remain alert to the continuing challenges that COVID-19 presents. While we expect our operating cash flow to remain solid, we are ready to adapt to changing market conditions.”

Marketing update

"Marketing performance in H1 2020 was very strong, with full-year EBIT expectations now raised to the top end of our long-term $2.2-$3.2 billion range."

On August 6, Glencore announced: "2020 half-year report." Highlights include:

".. . Full -year Adjusted EBIT guidance now expected at the top end of our long-term $2.2-3.2 billion range."

Industrial Adjusted EBITDA, a solid $2.6 billion in a challenging operating environment

"Metals $2.2 billion (down 16%) and Energy $0.7 billion (down 65%). The majority of our assets operated relatively normally through the half-year, with the Energy assets disproportionately impacted by lower coal prices

H1 unit costs were: Copper 109¢/lb, zinc 28¢/lb (64¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 230¢/lb and thermal coal $46/t

Full year estimated unit costs: Copper 106¢/lb, zinc 5¢/lb (48¢/lb ex-gold), nickel (ex Koniambo) 257¢/lb and thermal coal $46/t

Current industrial metals’ prices are substantially higher than H1 2020’s averages; augurs well for an improved Metals’ Industrial performance in H2

H1 Industrial capex was $1.8 billion (H1 2019: $2.3 billion); full year expected around $4.0 billion (previous range of$4.0-4.5 billion).

Net loss attributable to equity holders of $2.6 billion.

"Net loss includes impairments attributable to equity holders of $3.2 billion recognised during the period as a result of lower commodity prices related to the economic uncertainty arising from the COVID-19 pandemic (notably thermal coal, oil and zinc) and / or technical reassessments resulting in reduced life of mine or longer-term project realisation expectations.

Total comprehensive loss attributable to equity holders of $4.2 billion (2019: income of $0.4 billion) includes exchange losses on translation of foreign operations and negative mark-to-market movements on investments held at fair value."

Net debt of $19.7 billion (including $0.9 billion of Marketing-related lease liabilities).

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.81 times is within our <2x cap.

Net debt currently above the upper end of our $10-$16 billion target range; given current healthy levels of operating cash flow before working capital changes, expect Net debt to be inside our target range by end of 2020 and down from the start of the year

Available committed liquidity of $10.2 billion at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: $10.1 billion)."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

On July 31, Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt announced: "High-tech supports company’s high-quality development - Huayou Cobalt held the first Science and technology conference."

On August 12 Mining.com reported: "Huayou temporarily suspends cobalt purchases from two Congo mines." See full story in market news section above.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

On July 31, Jinchuan Group International Resources announced:

Operational update for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and update on profit warning. In 2020 1H, the Group’s mining operations produced 39,006 tonnes of copper content included in copper cathode and copper concentrate (six months ended 30 June 2019 (“2019 1H”): 36,897 tonnes) and 2,635 tonnes of cobalt content included in cobalt hydroxide (2019 1H: 2,611 tonnes). In 2020 1H, the Group’s mining operations sold 34,000 tonnes of copper (2019 1H: 38,091 tonnes), representing a decrease of approximately 11% year-on-year compared to 2019 1H, and 2,970 tonnes of cobalt (2019 1H: 844 tonnes), representing an increase of approximately 252% year-on-year compared to 2019 1H. Out of the sales of the copper and cobalt, the Group’s mining operations generated revenue of approximately US$149.0 million and US$57.8 million, respectively (2019 1H: US$203.4 million and US$8.7 million, respectively) in 2020 1H, representing approximately 27% year-on-year decrease and 563% year-on-year increase, respectively, as compared to 2019 1H. Moreover, the revenue generated from trading of externally sourced mineral and metal products amounted to approximately US$140.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately 71% as compared to US$493.3 million in 2019 1H.

Chemaf (subsidiary of Shalina Resources)

No news for the month.

GEM Co Ltd [SHE: 002340]

No news for the month.

Investors can read more about GEM Co in my Trend Investing article: "A Look At GEM Co Ltd - The World's Largest Battery Recycling Company."

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On August 12, Eurasian Resources Group announced: "Eurasian Resources Group donates USD2.4m to help fight COVID-19 in Kazakhstan."

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On July 31, Umicore announced: "Half-year results 2020." Highlights include:

"Revenues of €1.6 billion (-4%).

Adjusted EBITDA of €376 million (+5%).

Adjusted EBIT of €243 million(+1%).

EBIT adjustments of -€72 million, primarily comprising impairments and restructuring charges.

ROCE of 10.9% (compared to 12.3% in first half 2019).

Adjusted net profit (Group share) of €148 million (-2%) and adjusted EPS of €0.62 (-2%).

Cash flow from operations of € 275 million (€308 million in first half 2019), including a €72 million increase in working capital requirements from higher precious metals and PGM prices; free cash flow from operations of €108 million (€50 million in first half 2019).

Capital expenditure plans were adjusted in the beginning of the pandemic and capex spend amounted to €152 million (€241 million in first half of 2019).

Net debt at €1,349 million, down from €1,443 million at the end of 2019. This corresponds to a net debt/ LTM adj. EBITDA ratio of 1.75x.

The Supervisory Board decided to pay out an interim dividend of € 0.25 per share on 25 August."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On August 7, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for financial summary 1st quarter FY2020."

On August 7, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On July 29, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1H2020... First Vice-President, Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 1H 2020 production results: “First of all, I would like to reiterate that a reduction of environmental impact remains our absolute strategic priority and confirm our commitment to radically improve the environmental situation in the regions of our operations. The Company is applying its maximum efforts to mitigate the impact of the fuel spill at the HPP-3. To date, the clean-up of the Ambarnaya River and the collection of contaminated soil have been practically completed and the most complex and labour-intensive work on cleaning and rehabilitation of soil has been launched.

On August 11, MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel reports 1H2020 interim consolidated IFRS financial results." Highlights include:

"Consolidated revenue increased 7% y-o-y to USD 6.7 billion owing to higher prices of palladium, rhodium and gold as well as the ramp-up of Bystrinsky project.

EBITDA decreased 51% y-o-y to USD 1.8 billion due to the USD 2.1 billion environmental provision related to the reimbursement of environmental damages caused by the fuel spill at the industrial site of the Heat and Power Plant № 3 in the Kayerkan neighborhood of Norilsk.

CAPEX increased 10% y-o-y to USD 0.6 billion owing to the launch of construction of strategic projects such as the expansion of the Talnakh concentrator ( TOF -3 project), the development of South Cluster mining project and complex environmental programme aiming at radical reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions at the Polar Division.

-3 project), the development of South Cluster mining project and complex environmental programme aiming at radical reduction of sulfur dioxide emissions at the Polar Division. Net working capital increased to USD 1.0 billion in line with the medium-term target level.

Free cash flow increased 21% y-o-y to USD 2.7 billion.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio increased to 1.2x as of June 30, 2020.

In 1H2020, Nornickel paid interim dividend for nine months of 2019 in the amount of USD 1,567 million and final dividend for 2019 in total amount of USD 1,264 million.

paid interim dividend for nine months of 2019 in the amount of USD 1,567 million and final dividend for 2019 in total amount of USD 1,264 million. Building up liquidity cushion with USD 1,565 million from a syndicated USD 4,150 million borrowing drawn down in March and April, after the loan limit was increased from USD 2,500 million in February, and additional RUB 60 billion drawn from a revolving credit line....."

Note: Due to the large impairement charge ($2.1b environment provision) H1 2020 net profit fell 98% to US$45m.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

On July 29, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt reports higher nickel and cobalt production results at Moa JV in Q2 2020... “We expect to build on this momentum through the end of the year and forecast producing between 32,000 and 33,000 tonnes of finished nickel and between 3,300 and 3,400 tonnes of finished cobalt on a 100% basis for 2020 in line with our original guidance for the year.

Highlights include:

Summary of Key Q2 Developments

"Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the Moa Joint Venture (Moa JV) in Q2 2020 was 4,147 tonnes, up 4% from last year, while finished cobalt was 425 tonnes, up 2% from last year...

Sherritt ended Q2 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $172.4 million of which $82.2 million of cash and cash equivalents was held by Energas in Cuba...

Sherritt received US$11.6 million in Cuban energy payments as part of the overdue receivables agreement with its Cuban partners...

Sherritt agreed to an extension for the maturity of its $70 million credit facility from its senior lenders to September 30, 2020 to allow for completion of the balance sheet initiative launched in Q1 2020..."

Developments Subsequent to the Quarter End

"Sherritt received stakeholder approval for its previously announced balance sheet initiative designed to improve its capital structure and preserve liquidity... Sherritt will reduce its total debt by approximately $305 million, save approximately $16 million in annual cash interest payments, address its Ambatovy investment legacy and have no debt maturities until November 2026 as a result of the transaction. Also pending close of the transaction, Sherritt will no longer be operator of Ambatovy, and focus its mining activities through the Moa JV... "

On August 6, Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt obtains final court order approving transaction to improve its capital structure."

Conic Metals Corp. [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals was formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On August 6, First Cobalt announced: "First Cobalt evaluates its Canadian Silver portfolio." Highlights include:

"First Cobalt holds the largest land package in the historical silver mining camp of Cobalt, Ontario, which contains more than 50 past-producing mines, including some of the region’s largest high-grade silver producers

New silver mineralization identified in a district that produced over 600 million ounces of silver, with peak production from 1919-1931

Strong silver market has increased interest in First Cobalt’s Canadian silver assets, where the company drilled many high-grade intercepts, including: 1,050 g/t Ag and 0.20% Co over 3.5m at Crown Reserve. 820 g/t Ag and 0.45% Co over 3.6m at Kerr. 686 g/t Ag and 0.37% Co over 4.3m at Kerr. 328 g/t Ag and 0.84% Co over 2.5m at Kerr. 169 g/t Ag and 0.27% Co over 4.1m at Kerr #2. 132 g/t Ag and 0.03% Co over 8.0m at Drummond, 515 g/t Ag and 0.61% Co over 2.2m at Drummond. 451 g/t Ag and 0.1% Co over 2.0m at Drummond.

Mineralized zones are relatively shallow, typically occurring less than 150 metres from surface."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2021 or 2022 - Possible to have their North American cobalt refinery operational with ore feed from Glencore.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

No cobalt-related news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

On August 10, Fortune Minerals announced:

Fortune Minerals announces NICO exploration program. Induced polarization and ground magnetometer surveys will be carried out over the 1.2 kilometre wide Peanut Lake combined magnetic, gravity and magnetotelluric anomaly to identify targets for drilling.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On July 31, Clean TeQ announced:

Asset write down expected. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited expects to recognise a non-cash write down of the carrying value of its Sunrise Project and project-related assets of approximately $A180million in the 30 June 2020 full-year financial results based on a preliminary review of the carrying value of non-current assets undertaken by the Company.

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On August 13, Australian Mines announced:

Australian Mines demonstrates ability to produce NCM battery materials. Advanced battery materials developer, Australian Mines Limited confirms it has commenced bench-scale production of cathode precursor materials for Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese [NCM] style batteries, widely used in the electric vehicle [EV] industry.

On August 18, Australian Mines announced: "Australian Mines achieves industry first carbon neutral certification."

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Thackaringa drill results. Possible Sconi off-take partners or financing. Queensland Government support deadlines (offtake agreement by 30 Sept. 2020, sufficient approved financing for construction of the Sconi Project and FID by 31 Dec. 2020)

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Ardea also is exploring for gold and nickel sulphide on their >5,100 km2 of 100% controlled tenements in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

On August 12, Ardea Resources announced: "CSIRO research project commences to define gold behaviour within the critical mineral deposits of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project."

Note: You can read Ardea's latest gold exploration update (includes some drill results such as 8m at 4.94 g/t Au) here. Investors can read my very recent Trend Investing CEO interview discussing Ardea's gold and nickel sulphide prospects here. Investors can view their latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Resource update at the GNCP Project to include a scandium and REE component. Possible off-take partner and funding for the GNCP Project. Gold and nickel sulphide exploration results.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On July 27, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Blue June quarterly report."

On August 3, Cobalt Blue announced: "Cobalt Blue $3.75million placement." At A$0.095 per share.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

No cobalt related news for the month. There was some gold news (Kakaroo planning update, Kalkaroo drilling update including 9 metres of 2.13 g/t gold).

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

On July 31, Aeon Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2020. PFS workstreams on the Walford Creek Project continue...."

For more information you can read my article: "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF) - "To be acquired by OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)"

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On July 29, Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2020." Highlights include:

Corporate

"OZ Minerals to acquire Cassini Resources via a Scheme of Arrangement.

Cassini to undertake an inter-conditional demerger of its Yarawindah Brook and Mount Squires assets into Caspin Resources Limited (“Caspin”).

Cassini shareholders to receive pro-rata shares in Caspin.

In addition to Caspin shares, Cassini shareholders will receive consideration with an implied value1 of A$0.16 per share comprised of: A$0.15 in the form of one new OZL share for every 68.5 CZI shares held. A$0.01 per share cash capital return to be paid out of Cassini’s existing cash balance.

Caspin may also receive additional cash payment[S] of up to A$20 million in total in the event of a potential future sale of all or a portion of OZ Minerals’ interest in West Musgrave."

On August 12, Cassini Resources announced: "Court orders convening of scheme meetings."

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW] (OTCQB:CCWOF)

On July 31, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc announced:

Canada Silver Cobalt completes asset acquisition from Polymet Resources. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. is pleased to report that it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of the assets of Polymet Resources Inc., including an assay laboratory and bulk sampling plant located in Cobalt, Ontario.....

On August 19, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc announced: "Canada Silver Cobalt announces an additional $3.5 million to be raised in final tranche private placement."

Canada Nickel [TSXV:CNC]

On July 27, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel launches wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt and iron.

On July 30, Canada Nickel announced: "Infill drilling continues to highlight potential of higher-grade core at Canada Nickel’s Crawford Nickel-Cobalt-Palladium Project."

On August 6, Canada Nickel announced:

Infill drilling further strengthens higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project......Hole CR20-44 returned 0.41% nickel over core length of 51 metres within 0.33 % nickel over core length of 118 metres which further expands width of higher grade shells on this section.

On August 11, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel announces $1.5 million non-brokered private placement, extends the accelerated expiry date of its common share purchase warrants to September 14, 2020."

On August 20, Canada Nickel announced: "Four infill holes further extend higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project."

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On July 27, Castillo Copper announced: "June 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Mt Oxide Pillar:

"Large mineralised system, with IOCG targets, identified.

Primary interpreted potential massive sulphide target at Arya prospect is ~130m thick, ~1,500m by ~450m and ~426m below surface.

Drilling campaign to be expedited at Arya prospect and Big One Deposit."

Zambia Pillar:

"Large anomaly, with 6km strike, identified at Luanshya project."

Corporate:

"Funding secured to expedite drilling campaign at the Mt Oxide pillar.

Cash on hand at quarter end totalled $3.1m."

On July 28, Castillo Copper announced: "Publication of prospectus. Admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange expected on 3 August 2020."

On August 4, Castillo Copper announced: "Admission to listing on the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange."

On August 19, Castillo Copper announced: "Drill-sites pegged, approvals secured, logistics in place ahead of Big One Deposit drilling campaign....."

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On July 30, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "ASX quarterly report quarter ending 30 June 2020." Highlight include:

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project

"Mt Thirsty is Australia’s most advanced genuine cobalt project with a Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] published in March 2020.

The direct project expenditure for the MTJV now reverts to a minimum while the partnering strategy for the project is pursued as planned.

Native Title Negotiations with the Ngadju Traditional Owners is at an advanced stage."

Corporate

"... As at the end of the quarter, Barra has $384,000 in cash."

On August 18, Barra Resources Ltd. announced:

Barra to receive Circa $400,000 loan repayment. Barra Resources Limited (Barra) notes the placement and rights issue of its joint venture partner Conico Limited [ASX:CNJ; Conico] announced to the market today. Conico’s $2.87 million dollar raising is fully underwritten by RM Corporate Finance.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

21st Century Metals (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF), African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], CBLT Inc. [TSXV:KBLT] (OTCPK:CBBLF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CSE:CRUZ](OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Fuse Cobalt Inc [CVE:FUSE] (WCTXF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), Karora Resources Inc. (TSX:KRR) (KRRGF) (formerly RNC Minerals), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTCPK:NMREF), Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Resolution Minerals Ltd [ASX:RML], Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

August saw higher cobalt prices and LME inventory lower than last month.

Highlights for the month were:

African supply bottlenecks fuel cobalt price surge.

Friedland says: “The new oil is copper, nickel, cobalt ."

." RCS Global & Responsible Minerals Institute expand DRC cobalt & copper Better Mining artisanal mine monitoring program.

Huayou temporarily suspends cobalt purchases from two Congo mines.

Roskill & Fastmarkets forecast cobalt market to remain relatively balanced in H2 2020.

China plans to boost cobalt reserves as virus spurs supply risks.

Glencore H1 2020 net loss attributable to equity holders of $2.6 billion (includes impairments attributable to equity holders of $3.2 billion).

Umicore - Adjusted net profit (Group share) of €148 million (-2%) and adjusted EPS of €0.62 (-2%).

Norilisk Nickel consolidated revenue up 7% YoY, EBITDA decreased 51% y-o-y to USD 1.8 billion due to the USD 2.1 billion environmental provision. Due to the large impairement charge ($2.1b) H1 2020 net profit fell 98% to US$45m.

Sherritt reports higher nickel and cobalt production results at Moa JV in Q2 2020. Sherritt will reduce its total debt by approximately $305 million.

First Cobalt evaluates its Canadian Silver portfolio.

Fortune Minerals announces NICO exploration program.

Australian Mines demonstrates ability to produce NCM battery materials.

Ardea Resources - CSIRO research project commences to define gold behaviour within the critical mineral deposits of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project.

Canada Silver Cobalt completes asset acquisition from Polymet Resources.

Canada Nickel infill drilling further strengthens higher-grade core at the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project.

Castillo Copper Mt Oxide Pillar: Large mineralised system, with IOCG targets, identified. Primary interpreted potential massive sulphide target at Arya prospect.

As usual all comments are welcome.

