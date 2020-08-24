However, the high yield can come at the cost of capital.

The VHYAX replicates the FTSE High Dividend Yield by investing substantially all its assets in the stock that gives the index.

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (MUTF:VHYAX) employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) High Dividend Yield Index, which consists of different companies in the U.S. that pay dividends that are above average. Overall, the fund has underperformed the market and peers, but it is a relatively safe investment and a cheap fund. The high yield provides a good source of income for those that are in a position to retire and plan to live off the dividends.

ETF Overview

This implies that the ETF not only seeks seemingly high dividend-yielding stock but also very reliable stocks. The fund is well-diversified, and the percentage of weight allocation is shifted to provide a higher percentage to the more profitable companies.

Let's consider some of VHAYX's holdings in the diagram below:

Source: YCharts

The chart above is a list of VHYAX's top ten holdings. From the chart, we can see that every listed holding of the traded fund accounts for less than four percent of the VHYAX's AUM.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has the highest value of the funds' assets. The risks involved in trading funds like this are always reduced thanks to the high level of diversification. With controlled risk, then comes the idea that the fund should perform outstandingly well amongst its peer. So, let us have a look at how the VHYAX has generally performed alongside its peers:

Source: YCharts

The chart above shows the general performance of the ETF in comparison to its peer. Whenever it comes to the performance of a traded fund, one of the ways to determine its profitability is by putting it side by side with its peers. As we can see, the VHYAX has underperformed most of its peers by quite a bit.

Despite the underperformance, it is worth noting that the VHYAX has the lowest expense ratio, at 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Sterling Capital Equity Income Instl (BEGIX) has the highest expense ratio, with 0.77%.

The VHYAX also has the highest dividend yield, 3.50%, followed by the Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Idx (SFLNX), 2.51%.

Lastly, in terms of AUM, the VHYAX is also the biggest, with over $34.95 billion in AUM. The BEGIX, meanwhile, is the smallest fund, with only $1.567 billion in AUM.

What I like about this ETF

As a traded fund, this ETF performs well. However, there are a few specific things I like about this fund. The ETF provides wide exposure to high dividend yield index. As mentioned above, this ETF provides the highest dividend yield, which can be suitable for certain types of investors.

The fund uses market capitalization in weighting for high-yield U.S. dividend-paying stocks. This fund holds more than 400 positions, which makes it incredibly diversified. The majority of these stocks are widely traded and known stocks, including household names like JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM).

Because this fund focuses on slow-growth companies, investors of this fund should seek a long-term investment plan. As much as every investor wants to grow their investment, they also want to be assured of the safety. This ETF is well-diversified and holds large-cap blue-chip stocks.

This fund is a good hold if you like the income aspect and believe the general market will continue to go up. (As this fund is highly correlated with the S&P 500).

Risks

The risks associated with this fund are similar to those faced by the general market since they are tightly correlated. Many investors still see fundamental weakness in the economy, which might translate to lower asset prices later in the year. Furthermore, with the market breaking its previous high, many investors are also expecting a "fall correction". This means the timing right now may not be the best, so I would suggest a staged scale-in approach.

Takeaway

VHYAX is a traded fund with an adequately managed portfolio. The VHYAX risk is properly controlled by allowing small exposure to its holdings. Despite the underperformance, the VHYAX is a good fund to hold and has some recession-proof stocks. For an income investor, the Vanguard offers a cheap way of attaining a high yet secure dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.