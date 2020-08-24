While yields on the constituent companies have been moderate, the fund manages to generate superior returns as price remains low.

The developments in the real estate sector has a significant impact on the fund with low-interest rates and backing of the Fed keeping the sector afloat.

The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. - Phillip Fisher

When watching the real estate industry make a recovery, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VGSLX) has been relatively flat in the past three months. The lower price has resulted in an attractive income yield, with the potential for appreciation in prices, as the sector is looking to post a healthy recovery. Much of the recovery is likely assisted by lower interest rates, resulting in much lower mortgage rates, from the Fed's intervention. The fund also offers the benefit of diversification in the real estate sector for investors who are looking for alternatives to traditional equity and fixed-income assets.

How is the Real Estate sector doing?

There have been pockets of optimism in the real estate sector, pointing to a recovery in the US economy. Mortgage and interest rates are at an extremely low level, and based on the projections, this could continue until at least 2021.

Another significant catalyst for keeping this sector above water has been the intervention of the Fed. Despite unemployment levels being high, the housing activity has picked up. The Fed has been purchasing everything trying to promote liquidity, it seems, and mortgage-backed securities are no exception. While this support is considered temporary, the Fed's purchases in recent months suggest that the increased liquidity in this sector will be high. This has enabled lenders to increase volumes by keeping the rates low. The following estimates were provided by the New York Fed to support the mortgage market in the US:

Purchase amount June 12, 2020 - July 13, 2020 $96 billion July 14, 2020 - August 13, 2020 $109.4 billion August 14, 2020 - September 14, 2020 $110.3 billion

Source: New York Fed

However, when looking at actual numbers for June and July, the traded value may be higher than these estimates.

These measures have led to several developments, particularly in the housing segment. The number of mortgage applications has grown, and the housing sector's activity is picking up, most recently resulting in record-high average prices of homes in the US. While residential real estate has been doing well, there is some pressure on commercial real estate, and many small companies continue to face the wrath of this lockdown and pandemic. The inability of smaller companies to pay rent could be detrimental to the companies operating in this space.

What makes the fund stand out?

Different segments within the real estate sector have taken a unique trajectory in this pandemic. A glance at the fund would suggest that the diversification is moderate, with almost 50% of the portfolio concentrated in the top 10 holdings.

Source: Vanguard

Taking a look at the breakdown of the segments would give a clearer picture of how diversified the fund is within the real estate industry.

Source: Vanguard

The fund has exposure to a vast number of industries like Health Care, Hotel & Resorts, Industrials, and Retail. Investing in REITs ensures that the fund does not have significant exposure to a single counterparty or a single investment. For example, the largest holding Vanguard Real Estate II Index Fund Inst (VRTPX) in itself is a fund that holds stocks within the real estate sector.

Dividend payout of the top 5 holdings

Below is a look at the remaining 5 individual holdings:

Description Yield American Tower Corp. (AMT) Specializes in communications real estate 1.76% Prologis Inc. (PLD) Focuses on logistics real estate 2.25% Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) It owns, operates, and leases cell towers and communication fibers 2.94% Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Specializes in internet connection and data centers 1.36% Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Offers cloud and information technology services, communications, and social networking 2.89%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Surprisingly, these top holdings have yields that are significantly lower than what is being offered by the ETF. It needs to be noted that all the above shares have already recovered from their lows and are trading close to or at their 52-week high. On the other hand, VGSLX is trading at a 13% discount for the year, which is an additional positive with the pricing attractive and the yields higher. Only Welltower Inc. (WELL), with a forward yield of 4.35%, has outperformed the fund in this parameter. This could be attributed to the price that has fallen by 31% this year.

Risk factors in the ETF

A slowdown in the real estate sector: So far, the Fed's involvement has been a determining factor in driving liquidity and keeping the demand intact. With unemployment levels at a very high level and GDP rates dropping significantly in the last quarter, there has not been a fundamental change in the economy driving the demand. Virus cases continually increasing in the US could be a significant factor that could play a role going ahead, especially if the economy is forced to shut down again.

The fund's income-generating capacity may be impacted: The fund has a decent yield on account of the price of the holding. This could be under pressure if the constituent companies face more challenges in their businesses.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst is an excellent fund to diversify one's portfolio in the real estate sector. While the income provided is generous, there is headroom for the price to rise. Given that low rates are likely to persist for at least the near future, with the Fed committed to stoking inflation via easy monetary policy, this fund is an attractive looking buy from these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.