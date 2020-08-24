NUSI's investment thesis and value proposition are both reasonably strong, and the fund has performed quite well since inception.

NUSI invests in securities from the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, and uses options to reduce the volatility of these.

The Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an ETF which invests in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index (QQQ), and implements a protective collar options strategy, which limits upside and downside potential. The fund effectively functions as a lower-risk lower-reward version of QQQ, and might be an appropriate investment for more risk-averse investors looking for tech exposure.

NUSI also yields 7.7% (forward yield), but the fund's distribution is mostly return of capital, and hence dependent on capital gains. As such, NUSI's yield is not particularly informative or important, and investment decisions should mostly disregard this metric. If you are buying NUSI for the yield, just buy QQQ and sell the equivalent percentage of holdings yourself.

As a final point, there are several option funds focusing on QQQ that use diverse income-boosting strategies, besides NUSI you also have the Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) and the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). I've written about all of these before, see here and here, and decided to include a quick table summarizing the funds and their differences:

(Source: Chart by author)

In my opinion, investors should buy:

NUSI, if they want a lower-risk lower-reward version of QQQ.

QQQX, if they prefer to trade over half the capital gains of QQQ for an increased 6.1% yield.

QYLD, if they are willing to trade effectively all, if not more, of the capital gains of QQQ for an increased 10.8% yield.

In my opinion, NUSI offers the strongest value proposition for retirees, although investors can achieve very similar results by investing in QQQ and a bond fund. This is a simpler, easier possibility, although not necessarily a more profitable one.

NUSI Basics

Sponsor: Nationwide Financial

Underlying Index: Nasdaq-100

Distribution Yield: 7.7%

Expense Ratio: 0.68%

AUM: $5.6M

Inception date: 12/20/2019

NUSI Overview

NUSI is an ETF which invests in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index (QQQ), and implements a protective collar options strategy which limits both upside and downside potential. NUSI is, effectively, a lower-risk lower-return version of QQQ, and performs exactly as described.

NUSI is also a relatively new fund, launched in late December 2019, and also quite small, with just $5.6M in assets under management. At these AUMs, the fund is at risk of closing down in the coming months or years, although as it's an ETF this is unlikely to result in shareholder losses.

As mentioned previously, NUSI's distribution is mostly return of capital, with the fund's underlying generation of income, as measured by the fund's SEC yield, being equivalent to 0.41%:

(Source: NUSI Factsheet)

I'll start my analysis by taking a look at the Nasdaq-100 index itself before moving onto the fund's options strategy. I've covered the index in my articles on QQQX and QYLD, so feel free to skip this part if you've already read it or know all about the index.

The Nasdaq-100 index is a stock market index, which includes the 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Index weights are based on market capitalization, with some assorted rules to ensure that the index is highly concentrated in a few names. Due to these rules, the exclusion of financial companies, and the emphasis on a comparatively small number of companies, the fund is very concentrated in a few names, with the top five holdings comprising more than 50% of the fund, and with tech, broadly defined, accounting for about 80% of the same:

(Source: NUSI Factsheet)

The Nasdaq-100 has been one of the best-performing equity indexes for the past decade, due to skyrocketing tech industry revenues, earnings, and valuations. Companies like Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have outperformed, and so has the index:

NUSI invests in the same securities as QQQ, but then implements a defensive collar options strategy which, as mentioned previously, limits the downside and upside potential of the fund. NUSI has a very thorough explanation of said strategy here, but I'll include my own explanation below.

NUSI's options strategy consists of two key trades.

First, the fund sells covered calls on the entirety of its holdings to diverse counterparties for a fee or premium. These calls give NUSI's counterparty the right, but not the obligation, to buy shares of QQQ from NUSI at a predetermined strike price at a later date (one month). If QQQ's price increases, NUSI is ultimately forced to sell its shares at the lower predetermined price, which means the fund doesn't benefit from (large) increases in the price of its underlying holdings. As such, NUSI's upside is somewhat/very limited. The fund's investment managers do reserve the right to close these options at an earlier date, which might increase upside somewhat, although this is ultimately at management's discretion.

Second, the fund uses most of the premiums received to buy put options on the entirety of its holdings. These options give NUSI the right, but not the obligation, to sell shares of QQQ for a predetermined strike price at a later date (also one month). If QQQ's price decreases, NUSI would be able to sell its shares at the higher predetermined price, which means that the fund doesn't experience losses from (large) decreases in the price of its underlying holdings. As such, NUSI's downside is somewhat/very limited.

The following graphic summarizes the impact of these two trades:

(Source: NUSI Factsheet)

As can be seen above, as the stock price at expiration increases/decreases so does the profits/losses of the fund, but both of the latter are capped. As such, NUSI will almost always experience lower gains and losses than QQQ, especially during periods of heightened volatility. NUSI really only differs from QQQ in this, so only consider buying if you like the idea of QQQ but with capped gains and losses.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at NUSI's performance since inception.

NUSI Performance Analysis

NUSI has performed exactly as expected. NUSI has outperformed broader equity indexes since inception, due to its strong focus on tech. The fund also suffered comparatively fewer losses during March, as equity markets tumbled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, due to its protective collar options strategy.

Data by YCharts

Compared to QQQ, NUSI experiences fewer gains but also suffers fewer losses. Since inception, the net effect has been negative, with NUSI moderately underperforming relative to QQQ, although the situation could change if market conditions worsen:

Data by YCharts

I've also decided to include a quick table more directly comparing the performance of NUSI with that of QQQ. Dates roughly correspond to the writing/maturity date of the fund's options, a necessary choice if we wish to avoid some of the more complicated issues with options pricing. Results are as follows:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

As can be seen above, NUSI consistently posts roughly comparable, but lower, returns and losses when compared to QQQ, exactly as expected. Performance is a bit odd for the months of May and June, probably due to issues with the time periods selected, as results make more sense when viewed together.

NUSI performs as expected, basically functioning as a lower-risk lower-reward version of QQQ.

Nasdaq-100 Call Option Funds Comparison

Finally, I wanted to include a quick table comparing the performance of NUSI with that of the other Nasdaq-100 call option funds. Results are as follows:

(Source: SeekingAlpha - chart by author)

As can be seen above, NUSI posted the strongest returns out of all Nasdaq-100 options funds, although the fund still underperformed relative to QQQ itself. NUSI performed better than its peers as it suffered fewer losses during February and March, at the beginning of the outbreak, due to its defensive options strategy.

NUSI seems to outperform relative to QYLD under most market conditions, with the fund only posting lower returns during May. QYLD's options strategy, selling covered calls on the entirety of its holdings and distributing the premiums to shareholders, performs terribly when markets are volatile, as the fund experiences the entirety of the losses but very few of the gains, so results generally make sense. Still, the outperformance seems a bit larger than expected, but could be due to small differences in options strategies, writing/maturity dates, or just peculiarities in options pricing.

NUSI seems to experience significantly fewer losses compared to QQQX, but only marginally lower gains and returns, a strong combination. On the other hand, performance is strongly dependent on the relative magnitude of these. QQQX could outperform if QQQ posts extremely strong returns moving forward, as it has since markets started to recover in March.

As a final point, some of the monthly results are a bit odd as the different funds have options with different maturity dates, and so prices move more than expected due to the particularities of option pricing, but these movements and differences generally disappear in the long term. For example, NUSI should very slightly underperform relative to QYLD during rising markets, meaning from late March to now, and that has been the case for the entire time period, if perhaps not for any specific month:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion - Strong Lower-Risk Lower-Reward Fund

NUSI's investments in the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index, plus its protective collar options strategy, means that the fund effectively functions and performs as a lower-risk lower-reward version of QQQ. NUSI's value proposition makes the fund a more attractive investment for the more risk-averse retiree or investor, who benefit the most from the reduced volatility and impossibility of substantial losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.