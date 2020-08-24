Company Overview

MeiraGTx (MGTX) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting serious conditions with no existing curative options or even acceptable therapeutic approaches. It has four clinical-stage programs for ocular conditions, one for Parkinson's disease, and one for radiation-induced xerostomia. The company's most advanced indication, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), recently reported clinical data and announced that they will be progressing to a PhIII trial. MGTX has already licensed its treatment for XLRP as well as two additional ocular conditions to Janssen (JNJ). In addition to their clinical programs, MGTX has a strong cash position, substantial manufacturing assets, and an interesting gene therapy platform that allows for modulation of gene expression by small molecules. These non-clinical assets significantly de-risk the stock.

MGTX pipeline has sensible targets

MGTX has a robust pipeline (See Fig 1) with a strong rationale for its targets. Of the 6 indications that have reached the clinical-stage, 5 have special regulatory status (i.e. fast track, orphan drug, rare pediatric disease, etc.). The only indication without special regulatory status is Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's disease has a substantial market and is the 14th leading cause of death in the US. These indications are promising for a variety of reasons:

The special regulatory status is likely to improve speed of clinical trials and reduce costs associated with conducting registrational trials. Ocular conditions are known to be promising targets for gene therapies due to the lack of a foreign body response in the eye. The seriousness of these conditions incentivizes approval and reimbursement even if the outcomes are something less than perfect. The lack of adequate existing treatments further improves chances of approval for these indications.

The lack of adequate existing treatments is especially important given recent developments in BioMarin's (NASDAQ:BMRN) gene therapy for Hemophilia A. BMRN was denied based on insufficient evidence that the treatment effects were durable (permanently curative). It is much easier for the FDA to make this judgement for hemophilia because there are existing treatments that substantially reduce the risk of the very worst outcomes of the disease (death). The same cannot be said for the indications being pursued by MGTX.

Fig 1) Recent overview of the clinical pipeline from the MeiraGTx website.

Upcoming catalysts are low-hanging fruit

MGTX has a variety of upcoming catalysts that are all low-hanging fruit:

For X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, the next catalyst is initiation and enrollment of their Ph3 Lumeos trial. This is a very low-risk milestone. For all other ocular indications, the next milestones will be readouts from Ph1/2 clinical trials. For each trial, the primary endpoint is safety of delivery of the AAV vector by subretinal injection with secondary that are functional. There will likely be some nuance in interpreting the secondary endpoints, but we anticipate that all 3 of the other ocular indications will achieve the primary endpoint of the ongoing trials. This is because their AAV platform has been significantly de-risked for ocular indications following the promising results of the XLRP trial which delivered a gene using the same platform via the same route of administration. The Xerostomia trial is also primarily a safety trial. In previous clinical work inducing adenovirus mediated expression of the aquaporin gene in salivary gland cells (referenced in their corporate presentation), no serious adverse events were observed in any of the patients treated. We believe it is unlikely that this platform will suddenly be a major safety concern. Again, there will likely be more nuanced interpretation of secondary endpoints tied to efficacy, but this program is likely to continue to advance. The next milestone for the PD program is manufacturing of the adenoviral gene vector and submission of a new IND application in early 2021, followed by initiation of a clinical trial. We should not expect high risk milestones from this program for more than 12 months and important results from this would likely not come until sometime in 2022. MGTX is a vertically integrated company. They have significant manufacturing capabilities that they are expanding. They are expected to begin operations in a new plasmid manufacturing facility and a new viral vector manufacturing facility in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively.

Each of these is low-risk catalysts that add meaningful value to the company and de-risk downside scenarios.

Significant value outside of clinical trials

In addition to significant cash, MGTX has substantial manufacturing assets that could be liquidated or utilized in contract manufacturing to generate revenue if they were not being utilized fully to support their own clinical programs. Furthermore, MGTX has developed a "Riboswitch based gene regulation platform". This is seldom discussed but offers substantial additional upside to the company because it could enable targeting new tissues and new indications with gene therapies. Taken together, these assets significantly de-risk downside scenarios of this gene therapy company.

MGTX has a Stable Financial Position

As of June 30, 2020, MGTX had $194.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. This in addition to significant non-cash assets in the form of manufacturing facilities. Cash burn over the trailing twelve months stood at $79.4 million. Factoring in a ramp-up in annual spending to $100 million to account for expansion of their clinical programs, the company has a cash runway that should last through Q2-2022, at which time some of their clinical milestones are expected to have enhanced the company's value before having to undertake a new equity/debt raise in anticipation of a further ramp in development and commercialization. Additionally, MGTX can expect to continue to realize milestone payments from Janssen for their collaboration on inherited retinal diseases. Taken together, MGTX likely has capital to cover operations into 2022, even in a pessimistic scenario.

Risks to thesis

Thus far, all of their clinical data comes from very small cohorts. This can make it difficult to interpret and/or generalize some results.

Their most advanced program (XLRP) recently reported positive data on 10 patients spread among 3 dosing cohorts (3 low doses, 4 intermediate doses, and 3 high doses). While we do agree with the optimistic interpretation (for now), the data comes with serious caveats. When interpreting clinical trial data, it is "cleanest" when there is a very clear dose-response relationship (i.e. direct correlation between dose and clinical response). Here, the intermediate dose group appeared to respond better than the low dose group, but the high dose group appeared to not respond at all or even to respond negatively to the treatment (See most recent corporate presentation). This could suggest a narrow dosing window. Also, this means that if you interpret all the groups together (treated at any dose vs. untreated), the treatment likely will not show any (statistically significant) benefit. This is not necessarily a problem, but it is certainly a caveat worth mentioning. If another ocular program shows murkier efficacy (secondary endpoint) data, it could cast a shadow on all of their ocular programs. If this happens, it could be a significant blow to the stock. Still, with upcoming readouts primarily focused on safety via an established route of administration, we expect that there will be some way to view all the near-term clinical updates from ocular programs with optimism.

The next program expected to provide a major update on clinical data is the xerostomia program (expected by the end of this year). This will be preliminary clinical data from their largest clinical trial yet. Again, while we expect the company to have no trouble achieving primary endpoints (safety), the efficacy data may be more nuanced. This is especially true for the xerostomia program because the proof-of-concept data cited in the company's corporate presentation, was work conducted nearly a decade ago by a group at the NIH, and the study had highly variable outcomes with only 5 of 12 patients showing a decrease in symptoms. Subsequent work has been done to identify the cause of the variability in that work. Hopefully, MGTX has learned from that work and improved on the approach. If not, a similar success rate in their largest clinical trial to-date could hurt expectations of their other programs.

Summary

MGTX is a clinical-stage gene therapy company with six clinical programs, significant non-clinical assets, a partnership with Janssen, and a strong cash position. At the time of writing this article, MGTX is trading more than 40% below its 52-week high, despite positive developments for the company. We believe this is due, in part, to negative sentiment across the gene therapy sector due to new or recurring concerns related to safety, FDA approvals, reimbursement, and acquisitions. Over the next 6-9 months, MGTX has a number of relatively low-risk milestones (safety read-outs, initiation of clinical trials, finishing manufacturing facilities) that, collectively, have the potential to fundamentally change the appearance of the company. While we will continue to reevaluate our stance on this position as additional, early-stage clinical trial data becomes available, we believe this company has substantial near-term upside and has relatively low downside risk at its current market cap. Our 12-month price target is $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.