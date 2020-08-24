Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 34

A potential explanation for this is the mean reversion process in finally ending the outperformance of the virus-sensitive REITs in the past couple of weeks.

The virus-sensitive REITs, despite being beta loaded instruments, diverged from the overall stock market. Usually, each incremental move in the S&P 500 magnifies the returns of the struggling REITs.

In week 34 (August 17 - 21), the U.S. equity REITs failed to beat the overall stock market for a third week in a row. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) declined by 0.3%, while the S&P 500 took a completely opposite direction and rose by 0.8%, reaching all-time highs. To put this into the context: the YTD return gap between these two indices has now reached its widest point - 18%, and for VNQ, it would take ca. 22% increase to get back to the all-time high.

The chart above depicts the overall development quite nicely. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, REITs have struggled to close the spread from the S&P 500, and starting from around June, REITs have traded more or less sideways, while the stock market has almost uninterruptedly marched higher regaining all of the losses caused by the virus.

Now, it is important to note that not all REITs have performed the same. As described in my previous article "Quest For Safety Through REIT Investing", if we exclude the "virus sensitive" sectors such as lodging, retails and office, we would arrive at a completely different picture. The "virus sensitive" REITs account for ca. 30% of VNQ and, on average, are down 40-70% on a YTD basis. So, excluding these unfortunate sectors, VNQ would be trailing the S&P 500 by only 4%. Compared to the 18% gap, the difference is enormous. With that being said, the lagging sectors have per definition much higher upside in the case of normalization and a sustained economic recovery.

Let's have a look at all 16 REIT sectors (as classified by NAREIT) to see how they have individually performed during week 34.

The charts above reflect the cumulative returns of all 16 U.S. equity REIT sectors and are adjusted for any dividend paid, stock splits and/or reversals. The underlying sector constituents are weighted equally to avoid single stock concentration bias, which is prevalent in certain sectors such as regional malls and timber.

In week 34, only five sectors managed to deliver positive returns. Interestingly, none of the "virus sensitive" REITs broke through the zero return bound despite the fact that the overall stock market rallied. From all of the weekly return summaries, this is the first week when this has happened. In my previous articles, I had defined retail, lodging and office REITs as "beta loaded" instruments, meaning that each incremental move in the S&P 500 causes more significant move in the same direction for these types of REITs. However, one of the potential reasons why the pattern has failed this week is the small level of increase in the S&P 500. Since the S&P 500 increased below 1%, there is a high probability that the return was not so much beta driven, but rather by some certain companies or idiosyncratic moves. In addition, in my equity REIT summary of the last week's performance, I indicated that there is a notable likelihood of "virus sensitive" REITs underperforming other sectors because, historically, it has happened very rarely that certain REIT sectors deliver above-average returns more than two weeks in a row.

If we take a look at how the individual lodging REITs have performed in week 34, we can instantly notice that the overall drawdown was explained by a meaningful beta driven factor. In other words, lodging REITs, which suffered the most during week 34 by declining 8.6%, suffered synchronized drawdowns across the board. The only exception was Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), which registered a 0.17% increase - mostly attributable to the fortress balance sheet and minor cash burn rates relative to the available liquidity.

The figure above illustrates the weekly average returns of all 16 equity REIT sectors on the y axis and realized volatility on the x axis. It is very clear that the "virus-sensitive" REITs (and especially lodging) have performed the worst relative to other peers. Sectors that have returned above zero have also exhibited rather healthy volatility levels. The key drivers for such a divergence between these two groups have been the underlying nature of the cash flows (i.e. stable and longer duration contracts for defensive type REITs), inflation protection, and the future expectations around the potential changes in consumption patterns that is a very challenging area for retail and office space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.