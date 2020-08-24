Based on this and the addition of new ounces at Snip, I continue to see the stock as a Hold, and I have raised my target price from US$1.25 to US$2.45.

It's been an incredible start to the year for the gold juniors (GDXJ) with several names sporting triple-digit year-to-date returns and a few select names up more than 250%. Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) has been one of the top performers, with the most recent catalyst being a resource update at its Snip Project and the news that it had gained full control of its flagship Eskay Creek Project. While many investors might think that the stock is now fully valued after this massive advance, I would disagree, as it continues to trade a discount to its peers. Given the higher After-Tax NPV (5%) at Eskay with the stronger higher (GLD) price and increased global resource with added ounces from Snip, I have raised my target price from US$1.25 to US$2.45.

(Source: Company Website)

Since my June article, Skeena Resources has had a busy couple of months, with two significant pieces of news announced that have significantly increased the valuation here. The first is that Skeena is gaining 100% control of Eskay Creek after issuing 22.5 million shares to Barrick Gold (GOLD), which has taken the uncertainty of a potential Barrick back-in off the table. The second piece of news was the company's announcement that it delineated a 644,000-ounce resource at its Snip Project at an incredible average grade of 13.5 grams per tonne gold. This has not only increased the company's global gold resource to 4.63 million ounces (up from 3.98 million ounces), but it's also provided the potential to blend as a concentrate with Eskay Creek (which lies 100 kilometers~ east). Therefore, while a sub-1-million ounce project without a development study might not seem all that material, its proximity to Eskay Creek makes this a very attractive resource.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company News Release)

While the increased ownership at Eskay Creek and added ounces at Snip certainly help the valuation, the powerful advance in metals prices has had a significant positive effect on the After-Tax NPV (5%) for Eskay Creek. For those unfamiliar with the project, the Preliminary Economic Assessment at Eskay Creek envisions a mine capable of producing over 300,000 gold-equivalent ounces per year at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $615/oz. The most impressive part of the project though is the modest initial capital expenditures, with Eskay Creek having the size and production profile of a large-scale project, but the costs of a small to mid-scale project.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see above, the previous After-Tax NPV (5%) using a base case was C$638 million [US$485 million], but the gold price has moved significantly higher than the $1,325/oz base case. If we use the higher case, which is also relatively conservative at $1,700/oz gold and $18.00/oz silver, the After-Tax NPV (5%) has nearly doubled to C$1,179 million [US$896 million], with the After-Tax IRR improving by 2,500 basis points to 76%. Given that Skeena is valued at just US$376 million on a market cap basis, the stock is trading at barely 0.40x NAV [$896 million/$376 million]. As we can see in the chart below, which compares Skeena to its peers, the valuation is more than reasonable vs. an average of 0.79x P/NAV for pre-construction developers. I excluded Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) from this calculation as the company is fully-funded and in construction and much more advanced than Skeena.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the chart below of life-of-mine average annual production shows, Skeena should trade in line with this peer group at a minimum and likely at a premium, given that it's a much larger project. If we look at peers below (once again excluding Pure Gold), we can see that the average annual production profile of peers is 155,900 ounces, roughly half of the output expected each year from Eskay Creek.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Finally, if we circle back to my note earlier that Skeena's Eskay Creek Project is a large-scale project with small-scale start-up costs, we can see evidence below. The chart below shows large-scale gold projects which are defined as those with the projected output of more than 300,000 gold-equivalent ounces per year, and the average initial capital expenditures for these projects (pink bars) is US$839 million. The early estimate for upfront costs to move Eskay Creek into production based on the Preliminary Economic Assessment completed last year is $233 million, a fraction of the peer average. This is a big deal as it means that Skeena can easily fund this project on its own, while many other projects will require a partner to fund construction or a massive amount of debt. Now that it's clear that Eskay Creek is a rare asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, let's dig into the valuation:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Skeena, currently, has 171 million shares outstanding as of its most recent filing, but this will increase to 194~ million shares outstanding based on the 22.5 million shares issued to Barrick. This deal is expected to close by Q4. Based on the new share structure of 194 million shares and a share price of US$1.94, Skeena is valued at $376 million on a market cap basis or $340 million after subtracting out $36 million in cash. We've already established that the stock is undervalued on a P/NAV basis (0.42x vs. peers closer to 0.70x~) at current levels, and the current enterprise value suggests that the stock is also cheap on an enterprise value per ounce basis. This is because Skeena is trading for just $73.43/oz based on its 4.63 million-ounce resource base. I arrived at this calculation by dividing the 340 million enterprise value by 4.63 million ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the above chart, the 4-period moving average of the value per ounce paid in takeovers is sitting at $90.74/oz, while the long-term moving average is at $90.50/oz. Given that Skeena is trading more than 15% below this level ($73.43/oz vs. $90.74/oz), it is clear that it is undervalued here. However, it's critical to point out that Skeena is only undervalued if its current resource stacks up well against the projects acquired in past takeovers. Fortunately, we have a table of past companies that have been acquired to help us assess this.

(Source: Author's Table)

As we can see from the table above, which shows gold juniors that have been acquired previously, the average gold junior that was acquired since 2016 had 2.63 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 4.01 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, the median was 1.76 million ounces at an average grade of 2.20 grams per tonne gold. When it comes to Skeena's resource of 4.63 million at 6.05 grams per tonne gold, its size and grades dwarf that of past acquisitions.

If we look at Skeena's expected all-in sustaining costs [AISC] vs. other projects, we can see that it wins out here as well, with anticipated AISC of $615/oz vs. an average of $695/oz and a median of $766/oz. Given that Skeena has more ounces, is higher-grade, and has better costs than the average for prior takeovers, I would argue that a minimum 10% premium should be applied to its current ounces. Based on this, the fair value on Skeena's ounces should be $99.55/oz [$90.50 x 1.10].

(Source: Company Presentation)

While the more than 250% year-to-date return would suggest Skeena must be expensive here, this is not the case. Obviously, it's closer to fair value than it was in June, but I still see the long-term upside here. Therefore, I continue to hold a position in the stock, and I have raised my target price to US$2.45 from US$1.25 to reflect the 100% ownership of Eskay Creek, the higher metals prices, and the increased global gold resource with the addition of 640,000~ ounces from Snip. Based on this increased price target, I would expect the new floor for the stock to be US$1.60, and I would view any 28% pullbacks from the August 5th high as opportunities to add exposure, as this would bake in a margin of safety vs. the upgraded price target of US$2.45.

