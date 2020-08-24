As you can see in the following chart, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (GAZ) has continued its strong rally with prices erasing much of the losses seen during the summer.

It is my belief that this trend is going to continue. I believe that natural gas is fundamentally set to continue rallying over the next few quarters and that there is still time to jump on the trend.

Natural Gas Markets

In this section, let’s dig into both the fundamental and technical factors at work in the natural gas markets. To start off, let’s explore the fundamentals as they relate to the recent rally in natural gas.

From an outright inventory perspective, this year has been quite bearish for natural gas with total stocks both growing against the 5-year average and recently pushing out of the 5-year range.

As per the last reading of total inventories, stocks are currently sitting at the highest level they’ve been at for this time of the year in over 5 years. This in and of itself certainly could be considered to be bearish, however when we look at the rate of change of inventories, a bullish theme emerges.

Over the past few months, I have watched this chart as my starting place for understanding natural gas fundamentals. The basic idea behind this chart is that it examines the weekly changes in natural gas inventories to assess if stocks are bullish or bearish as compared to normal changes for any specific time of the year.

For example, gas inventories commonly rise during the summer. However, when we look at the rate of change of gas inventories, we can see that since late May, almost every single week has been either at the 5-year average rate of change or beneath it. When you compare this to the first part of the year in which gas inventories were quite weak as compared to historic averages, the data shows a very clear inflection point. Put simply, we are seeing a very broad change in the trajectory of gas inventories – a change which is fueling a rally in the price of gas. Now about that rally…

It is my opinion that this trend has moved a little too far and a little too fast. From a technical perspective, we are seeing price rocket upwards with gas rallying nearly 50% over the course of 1 month. Put simply, I am moderately bearish natural gas over the next 1-2 weeks purely based on technical analysis. That is, I believe that the current trend is way overbought and likely driven by a good degree of short covering rather than long-term fundamental adjustments to price. It is my belief that we will see gas prices normalize for a few weeks by trading sideways / slightly down and then as fundamentals continue to evolve in the bull’s favor, we will see additional upside.

From a fundamental standpoint however, the numbers are still strongly suggestive of additional upside in prices. The key reason here is that production is in freefall.

Seen from a basin perspective, we are witnessing very large broad-based changes in production across the United States.

And seen from a year-over-year perspective, this is by far one of the largest and fastest changes in gas production ever witnessed.

The above data clearly makes the case that production is very, very weak right now. Put simply, the fundamentals are quite firmly in the bull’s territory at this point because even a moderate uptick in demand will result in inventories declining on a seasonally-adjusted basis. This last point is important to note because it is these seasonal changes which really drive prices: if inventories even were to build but do so at a pace slower than seasonally normal, then prices tend to rise.

It is not only my view, but the EIA in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook carries forward this same take with an expectation for production to decline through 2021.

Based on the above data as well as the clearly unfolding fundamentals, I am bullish GAZ and believe it’s a great way to play the rally in natural gas. As noted above however, if you’re a short-term trader, the technical picture does look a bit extended in the short-term (1-2 weeks), so you will likely have more favorable prices at some point over the next few trading days. However, if you are bullish gas and agree with the above analysis, GAZ remains a strong ETP to trade the trend.

About GAZ

When it comes to an investment in natural gas, we must always caveat the recommendation with the actual mechanics of the specific ETF or ETN. The reason for this is quite simple: methodology matters and is material.

In my opinion, GAZ is a wildly underrated ETN. The reason why I say this is that its simple methodology has it holding exposure in such a way as to dramatically reduce roll yield. Here’s a chart to show what I mean.

This chart shows the average difference in price between the first and second month futures contracts and the spot price of gas grouped by the trading day in a month. What this data shows is something called “futures convergence” or roll yield.

What the data above shows is that on average, the front natural gas contract starts a month about 1.3% above the spot price and ends the month roughly at parity with the spot price. This makes sense in that after expiry, the front month contract becomes the spot natural gas commodity and therefore whatever differential remains between the two will be arbitraged away. Of note, the chart above also shows that the second month contract starts about 1.7% above the spot and ends the month at about 1.5% above the spot.

What this data practically means is that if you’re holding exposure to natural gas, the futures contract you select matters…a lot. For example, if you were just holding and rolling exposure in the front contract, then on average, you would underperform the changes in gas by about 1.2% per month (since your futures position is contracting against the spot by this amount each month). However, the second contract would only fall by about 0.2% per month (six times less).

This is why GAZ is a strong investment: it is holding and rolling exposure in the second month futures contract to negate a good amount of roll yield. Put simply, GAZ allows investors to capture a good degree of the volatility of gas while at the same time greatly reducing roll yield. For this reason, I believe it’s a strong investment and a good way to track natural gas.

Conclusion

Gas prices have continued trading higher as the market wakes up to the bullish theme. While gas is likely overbought in the short-term, the fundamentals remain strongly bullish. GAZ is an underrated ETN in that it its exposure greatly reduces roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.