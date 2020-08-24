Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - August 23, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. also showed itself to be one of the best performing cash merger arbitrage stocks during the week. On Thursday, the company announced it was continuing to pay its current dividend of $0.58 and will go ex-div on September 18. Along with announcing an extension to the revamp of its flagship store, the company also issued a response to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal's ruling reversing summary judgment in the company's ongoing trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit against Costco over engagement rings. Additionally, Tiffany & Co. plans to report its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020 on August 27, 2020 by issuing a news release.

Data by YCharts

By the close on Friday, the stock had risen $1.01 or 0.81% to $126.01 against a $135 all cash offer price from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). The deal is now offering a simple spread return of 7.13%. This marks a solid recovery by the stock following the Women's Wear Daily report of the LVMH board of directors meeting to discuss the takeover. The regulatory risk would remain present as ever and it is in this area that traders should have focusing their analysis.

We are happy with our position in Tiffany and will continue to hold. The current spread is primarily a product of the pending regulatory clearance requirements and the time required to complete the deal. The expected completion date is currently September 30, 2020. Should this be the case, stockholders will be entitled to receive the aforementioned dividend payment of $0.58. Traders are advised to pay close attention to this closing date and calculate the spread both with and without the dividend. On current analysis, we still believe this merger spread to be attractive.

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

BREW continued its strong performance this week. Despite there not being any new deal news, the stock has continued to benefit from a previous CTFN story released on the previous Friday suggesting Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUD) acquisition is likely to win approval on consent decree terms. The report claimed

It looks like Hawaii's attorney general may have given up opposition to the deal

The stock had been under pressure following the proposed spin-off of the KONA brand and Hawaiian-based operations in order to pacify regulators. The stock moved up an additional $0.29 or 1.86% to $15.89 against a $16.50 all cash offer from BUD. This still leaves a reasonably attractive simple spread of 3.84% should the report from CTFN turn out to be true. The deal currently has a tentative expected closing date in the third quarter of 2020 although this is dependent of the divesture. We maintain our position in the stock for the time being but will be tempted to take some money off the table if the stock moves higher without any additional confirmation on the progress of the asset disposal.

Merger Arbitrage And Market Data

The broader market continued to rise during the week completing a momentous recovery to surpass the pre-Covid all time highs. This new high ground marks the continuing, if somewhat uneven recovery in the domestic economy. Big tech and pharma continue to lead the way whilst the service industry and those requiring personal interaction continue to suffer. Despite unemployment remaining stubbornly high however, some larger retailer have reported a rise in sales figures along with sales of existing homes providing additional encouragement. Markets appear content the latest stimulus package will be agreed and will continue to support the economy. By the close on Friday, the broader market in the U.S. as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.77% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) produced a rare outperformance of the broader market as defined by the S&P 500 during the week. A rise in QGEN was the main driver of this performance. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing a gain of 0.84%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index (0.42)% SPY 0.77% Index Dispersion 2.72% VIX 2.22% Winners 10 MNA 0.84% Losers 6 ARB.TO (0.23)% Week Ending Friday, August 21, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads took a breather from a recent run of positive performances last week. Forescout Technologies was a deal from our list that finally closed. The renegotiated offer price may have left some traders underwater although the alternative would have been much worse. Signs of encouragement in the merger arbitrage space were noted however in the announcement of new deal. Both cash and stock deals off all sizes continue to be announced providing new investment opportunities for traders with biotech proving to be a hot sector. We are encouraged by this activity and look to move away from our bearish outlook on this strategy.

The T20 winners gained the upper hand and beat the losers by 10 to 6 with 0 non-movers. There were 16 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com lost 0.42% whilst the dispersion of returns was 2.72%. The figure is below the 3-month average but in line with the long-term look-back period.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 20.34%. This is marginally lower than last week's figure of 21.30% and is due to the additional of new merger arbitrage stocks whose closing schedules have only just begun. By extending the average closing date, the annualized average return is reduced. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 19 deal constituents, a level unseen for an extended period of time.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list comprehensive Glossary and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TIF, BREW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.