NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust's (NWHUF) CEO Paul Dalla Lana on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Company Participants

Paul Dalla Lana - Chairman and CEO

Bernard Crotty - President

Shailen Chande - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Riggin - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tal Woolley - National Bank

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Sairam Srinivas - BMO

Paul Dalla Lana

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I am joined by Bernard Crotty, the REIT’s President; Shailen Chande, the REIT’s Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Riggin, the REIT’s Chief Operating Officer. Together, we are pleased to share with you our results for the second quarter of 2020.

But first, I’d like to point out that during today’s call we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian securities law. While such forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations regarding our business plans and future results, they are necessarily based on assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. We direct all of you to the risk factors outlined in our public filings.

The defensive nature of the REIT’s healthcare real estate portfolio that is 97.3% occupied with more than 80% of revenues provided directly or indirectly by public healthcare funding has resulted in the REIT’s operating results and portfolio evaluations not being significantly impact by -- impacted by COVID-19.

During Q2 2020, 97.6% of the REIT’s revenues on a proportionate ownership basis were either collected or subject to formal deferral arrangements and results for July 2020 are broadly consistent with these figures.

The REIT’s deferral arrangement spanned 379 tenants, representing approximately 4% of annual gross rent, with the majority of the arrangements in the REIT’s Canadian and Australasian portfolios. During the quarter, the REIT did not recognize any significant provisions for uncollected rent and expects outstanding rent to be fully collectible.

The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect countries unevenly, with some countries progressing through phased re-openings, while others struggle to control the wave of the pandemic. Nonetheless, signs of a return to normalcy are beginning to emerge, as evidenced by the restart of elective surgeries in most of the REIT’s global markets.

That said, significant backlogs have built up over the course of the pandemic, with one aspect taking the global backlog of surgeries at more than 28 million cases. In the U.K. alone, waiting lists have grown by more than 4 million people to 8 million and in Australia approximately 0.5 million people were added to REIT owners. As a result, we believe that pent-up demand exists and will spur a strong recovery for the healthcare industry and by extension healthcare real estate.

Specifically as it relates to our hospital operators, we believe they are well-positioned to participate in increasing volumes to alleviate this backlog. Similarly, many of our tenancies in our medical office buildings are expected to see increased volumes in the months ahead given the nature of the essential services with relatively inelastic demand that many of them provide.

Before touching on transactional items, I wanted to announce the appointment of Craig Mitchell, currently the REIT’s Chief Executive Officer of Australasia to the role of President. He will replace Bernard Crotty, who is retiring from the REIT after 15 years of leadership, most recently through its final healthcare and trust subsidiary, where he will continue as a NorthWest representative on its Board.

In addition, to support accelerating growth in Europe, the REIT has hired Tim Blackwell as Executive Vice President Funds, Management; and Marco Mosselman as VP and Country Head, Netherlands both new positions within the REIT’s management team.

Additionally, they are also announcing the appointment of Ms. Stephani Kingsmill to its Board of Trustees effective September 8. Ms. Kingsmill is an experienced executive who has served in a wide range of roles in the insurance asset management and real estate businesses at Manulife Financial Corporation.

Amongst the roles at Manulife she was Executive Vice President of Human Resources for the company’s global workforce. Additional experience that is valuable to NorthWest at this time of ongoing international expansion.

Ms. Kingsmill was named one of the 100 most influential women in Canada by the Women’s Executive Network. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queens University and has her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

She will replace Dr. David Naylor who resigned concurrently from the Board to focus on a number of urgent public health initiatives related to COVID-19 pandemic after almost seven years of service to NorthWest and its predecessor entities.

On behalf of NorthWest, we welcome this Ms. Kingsmill to our Board and wish Dr. Naylor and Mr. Crotty’s success in their new endeavors noting their many contributions to the growth and success of the REIT over the past years.

During and post quarter end, the REIT also made notable progress on its long-term strategic priorities, including the acquisition of the strategic U.K. hospital portfolio. On August 21, 2020, the REIT completed a $452 million acquisition of our portfolio of four hospitals located in Greater London, England. The properties are 100% leased on long-term inflation index basis to Aspen Healthcare, a leading English hospital operator.

The London Portfolio was acquired at a 6.2% going-in capitalization rate and funded with a $223 million term loan and $125 million expansion of the REIT’s revolving credit facility in addition to existing resources.

The addition of the London Portfolio is strategically important to have increases the scale of the REIT’s U.K. portfolio to more than $620 million and positions it for further growth in partnership with the region’s leading healthcare operators. It also diversifies the REIT’s U.K. operator mix and brings its focus into major U.K. healthcare markets. And lastly, it provides the REIT with an attractive portfolio with which to seed a future U.K. joint venture, which is a priority for the business.

During the quarter, we also advanced our European joint venture and in conjunction with the previously announced $3.1 billion, €2 billion European JV initiative, the REIT entered into a binding agreement subject to regulatory clearances with GIC, Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund to preserve pan-European healthcare and real estate opportunities together.

We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with GIC into Europe. The joint venture will benefit from a high quality initial portfolio and leverages NorthWest’s significant regional presence with a goal to building the leading pan-European healthcare and real estate platform.

We also completed strategic asset sales previously identified and year-to-date we just completed three of its four key initiatives, generating more than $130 million in net proceeds, while adding $273 million of fee-bearing capital.

During the quarter, the REIT advanced the remaining disposition transaction, namely the sale of 70% of its $470 million German and Dutch triple net portfolio, which will be used to seed, the European JV. The seed portfolio has been expanded by $196 million to include an additional five assets in the Netherlands and is expected to close in Q3 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

And lastly, deleveraging, with the acquisition of the London Portfolio expected to temporarily increase the REIT’s leverage, the REIT remains committed to the leveraging strategy and achieving investment grade credit metrics through its target proportionate number of 45% and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 8 times over the next 12 months.

For the quarter, our results were in line with our expectations noting the about deleveraging, including annualized quarterly funds from operations of $0.92 per unit on a normalized basis implying a payout ratio of 87%.

Earnings accretion from recent investment and financing activity was as expected, although foreign exchange made the solid Canadian dollar appreciate by approximately 3.7% over the last quarter relative to the REIT’s average foreign currency exposure, which continues to impact earnings.

In fact, over the last 12 months, we estimate the relative strength of the Canadian dollar and the reduced annualized FFO by approximately $0.05 per unit. In the context of a lower for longer Canadian interest rate environment, we expect these trends may begin to ease and unwind in 2020, providing a tailwind to the REIT’s future earnings.

Net asset value decreased by approximately 1.2% to $12.37 per unit, driven again primarily by a higher Canadian dollar relative to the REIT’s foreign currency exposure, with property values largely stable.

In terms of liquidity, the REIT is well-positioned with $84 million of cash and available credit post the closing of the U.K. acquisition and pro forma the completion of the European seed portfolio sale, which is expected to close in the third quarter. This is expected to increase to more than $359 as the REIT seed its current U.K. portfolio into the future U.K. JV.

The REIT has also completed repayments for renewals in respect of all 2020 maturing debt obligations on favorable terms and is now taking proactive steps to refinance normal course 2021 maturing facilities.

Operationally, our results which are derived from an expanded 183-property $$6.6 billion healthcare infrastructure portfolio, tenanted with leading operators primarily on long-term inflation index leases were on plan.

The inherent strengths in the portfolio are reflected in the REIT’s Q2 2020 year-over-year source currency cash recurring SPNOI growth of 2.9%, largely driven by contractual rent indexation and underpinned by a 97% occupancy rate, and a weighted average lease term of more than 14 years. In all regards, a highly defensive portfolio.

Segmentally, I note the following. Our eight hospital properties in Brazil, seven of which are tenanted by industry leading Rede D’Or have continued to operate but with adjustments for COVID-related activity as the major cities of Brazil deal with a challenging COVID environment. The REIT is also focused on getting traction with additional high quality operators in Brazil and sees a very constructive market in that regard.

The Canadian MOB portfolio was impacted by COVID-19 to varying degrees as some services, such as non-emergency dental and physiotherapy were temporarily suspended because of government and/or industry-mandated shutdowns or by physician distancing guidelines.

But the majority of tenancy there continued to offer services in their premises or provided government funded virtual care either from their premises or remotely. Approximately 11% of the tenants granted rent deferrals, which are typically for the equivalent of two months of gross rent and have an average repayment period of eight months. In exchange for the deferral, approximately 50% of tenants agreed to lease extensions.

In aggregate, the REIT granted rent abatements that totaled less than 1% of the region’s gross rent. In the majority of these cases, tenants agreed to extend their leases by an average of approximately 32 months in exchange for any abatement.

Leasing activity in Canada has remained robust with 89% and 54% of the region’s annual budgeted renewal and new leasing activity respectably completed. This level of activity resulted in a 91% effective renewal rate for the quarter. Occupancy for the region was on plan at 92.3%.

In Europe, our hospital tenants and large clinic operators have performed well. In Germany, the government provided financial incentives for the conversion of some facilities or a portion of the facilities for COVID-related demand that took effect at a number of our properties.

The postponement of elective surgeries and the curtailing of certain rehabilitation services resulted in select clinics in Germany and the Netherlands experiencing reduced patient demand, resulting in short-term rent deferrals being granted, but generally with short-term repayment plans.

No such deferrals were granted to our U.K. hospital operators, where most private hospitals including ours had their capacity requisition and paid for by the National Health Service or NHS, so they could provide better supply to help the NHS manage healthcare needs during the pandemic.

That arrangement has been extended until at least October 31st with the government recently announcing an additional £10 billion investment towards reimbursing private operators to provide care in the years ahead in order to relieve pressure on long waiting lists that swell during the pandemic.

In Australia and New Zealand to varying degrees governments also secured access to many private hospital beds again providing underlying financial support to most of our operators, while their revenues were curtailed with the postponement of certain care especially elective surgeries. In some cases, that support was insufficient so we have entered into short-term rent deferral arrangements. However, even in these cases, the majority of rent was still collected each month.

Across the REIT’s global markets, all of our properties have remained open and operational during the pandemic. Because the effects of the pandemic are uncertain there can be no assurance that there will not be any further disruptions to our tenants in the future. However, based on the resiliency today, we are confident that the portfolio is well-positioned to continue to perform even in these challenging times.

I am pleased with the progress made during the quarter, which advanced the number of the REIT’s key long-term strategic objectives and also produce solid operating results despite the disruption and conflicting priorities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With deep relationships, best-in-class regional operating platforms and strong access to public and attractively private -- attractively price private capital, the REIT is well-positioned to continue executing on it strategy.

We have almost $5 billion in capital available in our JVs is to pursue new opportunities as they arise, and expect to find both generational and opportunistic possibilities over the balance of 2020.

I will now ask the operator to open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Tal Woolley at National Bank. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

Hi. Good morning, everybody.

Paul Dalla Lana

Good morning, Tal.

Tal Woolley

Just wanted to ask on the fee line this quarter, so, like, from your disclosures you have build about $11 million in the first half and you serve -- continue to guide into that $35 million run rate. So should we be expecting that fee income to significantly increase in the back half of the year?

Paul Dalla Lana

Hi, Tal. It’s Paul here. Yes. I think that’s right. The major difference in the -- a little bit the first but more of the second quarter to prior years was slightly less transactional activity, and obviously, with the completion of our European JV and our latency portfolio, as well as plans for our U.K. JV likely expected.

Through the balance of the year we do see a meaningful activity levels coming. So I think a lot of that already booked and planned, as well as some pretty near-term items that we expect to add to the mix, so very much yes. Shailen, I don’t know if you would add anything to that in terms of more precision?

Shailen Chande

Yeah. Paul, I think, that’s fair. The other comment I’d just add there is you would note that on a year-to-date basis the proportion of base fee income has actually increased quite materially and really coming out of the back of significant deployment of capital in the latter end of 2019 and early 2020. As we look forward through the remainder of the year, we expect that activity base income to start to restore for 2020 than 2019 months.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then on page 30 of your investor update presentation, you sort of outlined how you come to sort of you provide a chart breaking down how you see the valuation of manager changing for about $275 million in Q2 2019 to pro forma all of the future transactions that come to about $725 million. Can you just walk through how you arrived at the $725 million, what sort of the valuation approach that you are using to get there?

Shailen Chande

Hey. Paul happy to jump into that if you would like.

Paul Dalla Lana

Please.

Shailen Chande

Great. Okay. Yeah. Tal, thanks for calling this out. Clearly, the growth of the asset, where our global asset manager has been a very significant component of the business over the last 12 months to 18 months. If we look back about a year ago at Q2 2019, the business had about $3.5 billion of committed AUM into JV initiatives and that was underlying the $275 million valuation pinned on about $35 million of stabilized fee.

As we look through our Q2 2020 valuation, which I’d highlight as $525 million, that’s really a function of very substantial increase in AUM year-over-year from that $3.5 billion to about $8.4 billion of committed facilities today in respect to both our Australian core hospital JV, our investment in the Vital platform, as well as the European JV of $3.1 billion. So the degree of growth year-over-year in that valuation has been driven by underlying increase in the AUM and an increase in stabilized freeze from about $35 million to $60 million.

As I look through the valuation metrics that we think about that underpin that $525 million valuation and the $8.4 billion AUM, it’s really looking at our stabilized fees, applying of -- I’d say, a market-based EBITDA margin against those fees, which we have made to be between 60% and 70%, and then valuation multiple that we believe is conservative in the context of perpetual JV relationships in the range of 13 times to 15 times on the multiple side. So that gives you the current valuation of $525 million.

The further growth to $725 million that you called out is really wearing in, I’d say, the term initiatives that we have spoken to both around expanding our existing and potential new Australian JV relationships and then also growing -- leveraging our current portfolio in the U.K. into a broader U.K. healthcare front. So we do see path over the near-term of growing our AUM to make the $0.5 billion to about $12 billion and thereby increasing related fees and EBITDA to drive that further $200 million of growth.

Tal Woolley

Okay. Great. That’s helpful. And then just on your collections here, just to make sure I am comparing these rates to some of the other names I cover. So you quoted a 97%-ish collection rate that was taking deferrals into account. So if I think of, like, as a percent of billed rent, it looks like it might be around 93%, does that square with your math?

Paul Dalla Lana

Shailen or Peter, did you want to speak to that?

Shailen Chande

Yeah. Tal, I can take that at a high level. Yes. It does. In terms of our overall quarter cash collection, if you want to think about that way. We did have a fee [ph] it’s over 90% and then with about 3% or 4% attributable to deferral arrangements on a consolidated basis, which as we know and per Paul’s introductory remarks relate primarily to the Canadian and Australasian portfolios, where we have engaged with 379 tenants or so representing 4% of gross rent its formal control arrangements.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then, I guess, you talked about wanting to take advantage of generational or opportunistic deals that could materialize through this period. Safe to say that we should be expecting a majority of your acquisitions going forward to really come via the joint venture or should be spend through the joint ventures and that you are probably not going to be taking 100% of asset fund to your own balance sheet that much going through this period, is that the goal here?

Paul Dalla Lana

Correct. Yeah. That’s very much the plan.

Tal Woolley

And has there been any thought to, like, Canada sort of the only place where you are not running JVs like, there’s been any thought to like maybe employing the same strategy you employed around the world with the Canadian assets?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. Tal, a lot of thought, I think, as you will have noted, I think, we have prioritized Europe, I think, very much coming into the year and so, certainly, now the Europe and U.K. is our near-term focus.

But I think as we look down the line we see this model being suitable in all geographies and so, certainly, as we start to think about the Americas, which is the only geography now without any JV arrangements will be very much a key focus for us in 2021.

Tal Woolley

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much, gentlemen.

Paul Dalla Lana

You are welcome.

Thank you. The next question comes from Chris Couprie from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Good morning. Just following up on Tal’s question regarding the kind of the generational opportunities, I am assuming you are talking about Europe, is that right? And then just in terms of if we try to think about how competitive that process might be given the success that you and others have had in this kind of area. Are there any more people looking at this space?

Paul Dalla Lana

So a couple of things, I think, we see opportunities and really generational ones coming around the world. I would just say that, our focus to the earlier comments will be to leverage our existing JVs, which are -- were both in Australia, New Zealand and now broadly across Europe.

So I think we see good opportunities in all of those markets and certainly generational ones with our existing operating tenants and partners starting in each of those markets. So just call that out for a level of precision.

I think to pay all the on themes, Chris, that we have mentioned earlier, I continue to see healthcare as coming relatively well-positioned through this difficult moment. So our view is that as we look more broadly into real estate asset classes that there are a number of them that have significant challenges and certainly mid to longer term implications in front of them.

And so, when we talk to our investment partners thinking about new healthcare real estate opportunities, it screens really well and we have seen that with New Jersey [ph] most recently, but there are a number of active discussions that we are having with other partners that build on those themes.

So I would think that if that’s representative, yes, there are meaningful institutional partners and other types of capital investors starting to more seriously consider the asset class. So I think that’s not necessarily an entirely new theme but one that’s accelerating.

But I think what are many of those investors or even in some cases competitors like our scale or the operating platforms that we have to be able to or relationships that we have to be able to deploy capital in the many ways that we do it.

So while I think there’s going to be more capital formation into healthcare real estate, I think we are still pretty well-positioned to be able to offer the services and the scale, and the relationships to be able to execute well in each of our markets.

So that would be a quick answer to it, but for sure we are seeing the themes of healthcare real estate screening very positively across the market. And the good news is we are in big markets where there’s lots to do and we don’t have to do everything to have meaningful opportunities.

I have called out, for example, Australia, where in our core JV we have invested $2.5 billion over the last 18 months with our partner there and we see a very similar trajectory looking forward as an example and we have got committed capital to do that.

So those would be the general themes and then now with Europe coming on and certainly with a pan-European mandate in front of us, we see many, many opportunities in each of our core markets and we will start to look at a number of adjacent markets as well. The U.K., as an example, we just added to the mix in 2020 and already know we have a sizable portfolio there and a sizable set of relationships that I think offer the ability to build on.

So those are themes that we are focused on as they have walked down the line. But a big trend for sure is that, I think, as an alternative asset class maybe perhaps becoming mainstream we are starting to see healthcare screening pretty positively across the investment universe out there and so lots of people talking about it.

Chris Couprie

Okay. Thanks for the color. And then just two quick ones, number one, the upsizing of the European Seed Portfolio, can you just maybe talk to kind of how that timing came about? And then just second, just from a maintenance perspective, the sequential change in the Canadian NOI. Is that basically all parking revenue?

Paul Dalla Lana

Okay. So, two quick themes, to the European JV, still so very much building on my earlier comments, our mandate broadened over the course of our discussions and as we work through the market-related, the market-specific education and onboarding process. We really agreed to add our Netherlands portfolio to the next, which is quite complementary to the original German portfolio that we had identified.

So that happened quite naturally and I think really just builds on lot of bigger themes that I said that investors are looking for in a bigger and broader strategy or at least the ones we are talking to. So it lined up nicely with what we are hoping to achieve. So I think that -- that’s specific to how that same portfolio grew.

Timing is, I mean, we are in closing right now. So I think in reality it’s really just customary conditions and we expect it to close broadly in Q3, nothing exotic about that, so that’s pretty much locked in at this point.

Moving back to Canada, yes, the vast majority of the Q2 sort of revenue miss, if you will, was around that variable income stream, particularly parking a small number of our tenants that are service-oriented like cafes and other things.

So no I think not a surprise when for a period of time there wasn’t as much activity happening on our buildings. That level of activity has already started to pick up significantly as things have started to reopen and so we are seeing very quick return to our traditional levels, and certainly, no permanent dislocations in our Canadian portfolio or others in either Germany or Australia where we have multitenant properties. They are fully back up and running at historical levels of activity, so they have pretty quick and sharp recovery.

Chris Couprie

Thanks. I will turn it back.

Thank you. The next question comes from Sairam Srinivas from BMO. Please go ahead.

Sairam Srinivas

Good morning, Paul, Shailen, and Bernard. I mean, first of all, congratulations guys. This is a tough quarter and you guys, obviously, accomplished a lot of things on the strategic initiatives, so congrats on that. My first question…

Paul Dalla Lana

Thank you.

Sairam Srinivas

… was primarily on the London hospital portfolio, does that portfolio have any brownfield opportunity in terms of development?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. I think developments in London and the expansion in London is always tricky. So, certainly, there are a number of planned capital expansions that we are aware of, and I think, we are just starting to get our -- and queue up around the operator and their plans and priorities going forward.

But, certainly, we could see, and then, we have historically gotten that sort of 5% to 10% of our portfolios typically are in some form of brownfield expansion, and I would expect that those metrics, again, subject to London planning, if you will, would be quite consistent.

And as we are starting to see the emergence from some of the pandemic restrictions, and in particular, how the NHS is encouraging public capacity and all the existing private capacity, public demand, I should say, in the backlog to be channeled through a number of our operators we think that that would add to that theme.

So I think starting off certainly 5% to 10% expectation which is consistent across our portfolio is probably a good starting point, but we will be working to refine that and if anything that might end up on me on the bigger side given that NHS moment and some of the backlogs and the plans to work through the private system as we see it. So those would be a couple of themes there.

Sairam Srinivas

Thanks for the color, Paul. That’s very great. And I am looking at the GAAP rate, I know like you guys disclosed it about 6.2% on this and the broader portfolio, I guess, we had about 6.5%, and then you mentioned in the presentation that the market is around 5%, so when you do end up transferring this portfolio to the JV, would that be at market rate or would that be at the rates you acquired?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. Very much at market, and yeah, we still see some nice side accretion opportunities into the portfolio. I think it’s one of the reasons that we took the chance to invest at this moment in the specific portfolio and those are certainly near-term focuses for us as we see again all of these themes play out, and certainly, high interest in particular in London hospitals and the demand and opportunity trends there.

Sairam Srinivas

That’s awesome, Paul. And I think, finally, probably going back to COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on the MOB side, do you think that’s going to probably have an increase in terms of like cleaning expenses or any pandemic-related expenses that should be providing fraud [ph] in the future?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. We do, of course, and I think, we have been able to manage sort of between slightly lower activity levels at least in the quarter and perhaps coming through the operating expense line to-date with the plan that those will increase as we look through the balance of the year and into next year in order to accommodate for traffic flows.

I’d call out though that the vast majority of our leases and the 99.9% of our revenue is on a net basis and so even with slightly rising costs, most of them will be passed through to tenants as part of that. So obviously delivering these things efficiently and to value is the area of focus for NorthWest as we think about that and we have a strong history.

I think we could be able to deliver relative value through our operating business, which as you know is a very significant part of the NorthWest platform with in-house property and leasing and asset management amongst other things. So, yes, we are quite focused on that and making sure that our tenants are able to operate at the highest levels of throughput safely, I guess, as we exit sort of the COVID moment.

Sairam Srinivas

Fair enough. Thanks, Paul. I will join back to queue. That was a great color. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is a follow-up from Tal Woolley at National Bank. Please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

Hi. Just sort of a couple of quick questions about credit markets, too. I don’t know, Shailen, perhaps, you can speak to that too. Any big changes in your various markets in terms of like credit availability from before the pandemic to after?

Shailen Chande

Hi, Tal. Yeah. I’d give you just a general comment to that which would be no. I’d highlight that we were able to refinance all of our 2020 debt maturities as planned, I would say, in our initial budget in a free COVID environment.

While we did at the early onset of the pandemic see credit spreads widened out a little bit. We felt the ability to be the markets to be quite liquid and if anything spreads specifically close quarter end we have seen tightened up to kind of where they were pre-pandemic.

And then, obviously, in a broader backdrop in the macro environment with overall reducing base rates, and I’d say, every region globally, if anything seen a slight tightening of overall borrowing costs.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And I think it was late last year you are sort of starting to talk about targeting the ability to issue unsecured debentures. Can you talk at all about sort of where you stand on that process and what are the numbers you kind of think you need to hit on the balance sheet side per the rating you want to get.

Shailen Chande

Yeah. I think, Tal, I’d highlight this. Our strategy very much remains intact around achieving investment grade metrics. We view entry level into BBB low ratings around that sub-50% loan-to-value, but perhaps more importantly, given the importance of management fee streams in our business about 8 times proportionate net debt-to-EBITDA.

We would highlight that as we progress throughout the year on our various initiatives including the completion of the sale on the European Seed Portfolio, as well as the launch of the U.K. JV and seeding of that portfolio, we very much see our metrics tracking to those two targets.

And in terms of where the discussions sit to-date, we are very much at the early stages of those discussions looking for our numbers to track a bit more tightly to those specific targets and then commence in more normal discussion.

Tal Woolley

Okay. That’s great. Thanks very much.

Thank you. There are no further questions. You may proceed.

Paul Dalla Lana

All right. Thank you, Operator. I think that’s all for NorthWest for this Q2 2020 conference call. So I wish everyone a good day. Thank you very much.

