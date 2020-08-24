While revenue growth is still robust at >60% y/y, the slimming down of sales teams since the pandemic may push growth rates down in the near future.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), a lead gen tool and a modern-day "Yellow pages" service for enterprise sales teams, has been one of the beneficiaries of investors' heightened appetite for technology IPOs this year. Since going public at $21 per share in June and raising just north of $1 billion in net proceeds, shares of ZoomInfo have jumped more than 75%. Probably feeling like it left money on the table in its IPO, ZoomInfo also just priced its secondary offering just two months after going public, this time at $37 and slated to raise an additional ~$550 million for the corporate treasury.

Yet when we step back from the momentum and take a hard look at ZoomInfo's latest results (the company just reported its first earnings quarter since going public, and likely in a sign that investors are ready to take profits, the stock is down ~15% since the release despite beating Wall Street's estimates.

ZoomInfo's slew of latest news, from the secondary raise to the Q2 earnings report, do very little to sway my opinion on ZoomInfo: that this is a very expensive stock for a company with very little proprietary technology, and revenue growth set to decelerate due to heavy competition.

Consider the fact that most of ZoomInfo's leads in its database are scraped off the internet. While ZoomInfo has have a "two way network" in which it incentivizes some of its customers to upload their own contact information toe the database in exchange for reduced pricing, the majority of ZoomInfo's data can be sourced with the right technology. And as a result of that, the list of ZoomInfo's competitors in the lead gen space is quite long: LeadIQ, InsideView, Uplead, and LinkedIn Navigator are all contenders. In short, this is a fairly commoditized space in which the various competitors really have to compete on price. As such, I don't think ZoomInfo's current state of revenue hypergrowth can be sustained very long.

The market, however, seems to be pricing in years and years of continued strength. At current share prices near $37 (which is where ZoomInfo has priced its secondary), and with 389.2 million shares outstanding as of the company's latest 10-Q filing, the company has a market cap of $14.34 billion. After netting off the $259.1 million of cash, $1.02 billion of net IPO proceeds, and $743.7 million of debt on ZoomInfo's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $13.80 billion.

Wall Street analysts, meanwhile, are expecting revenue of $575.2 million for the following fiscal year, representing a slowdown to 27% y/y revenue growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Against that revenue outlook, ZoomInfo trades at an outlandish 24.0x EV/FY21 revenues. This is a richer multiple of revenue than most stocks in the S&P 500 are trading as a multiple of earnings.

To me, this stock is in a bubble waiting to burst.

Q2 results beat expectations, but deceleration is lurking around the corner

Let's now dive into ZoomInfo's latest (and first) earnings release since going public. The results are shown in the table below:

Figure 1. ZoomInfo Q2 results Source: ZoomInfo Q2 earnings release

ZoomInfo's revenue grew 62% y/y to $110.9 million. This did beat Wall Street's expectations of $105.3 million (+54% y/y) by a solid eight-point margin, but revenue growth did decelerate twenty-five points relative to 87% y/y growth in Q1.

Furthermore, this deceleration isn't set to stop. ZoomInfo's Q3 guidance is calling for essentially flat Q2-to-Q3 revenue of $116-$118 million, representing a further slowdown to 48% y/y growth versus 3Q19 revenue of $79.1 million.

Figure 2. ZoomInfo guidance update Source: ZoomInfo Q2 earnings deck

And as previously mentioned, Wall Street consensus is calling for growth to slow down below 30% for the full year FY21. This all begs the question: why is ZoomInfo trading at a such a rich >20x revenue multiple if its current growth rates are so ephemeral?

Note that as a lead-gen tool, ZoomInfo's platform is primarily used by sales teams - or more specifically, the business development teams that are primarily responsible for cold-calling new prospects. These departments have been among the primary areas for headcount reduction among cash-strapped companies. ZoomInfo prices on a per-seat basis, so furloughs/layoffs at its customers would lead to a reduction in billings. Nor is ZoomInfo itself cheap - unless companies opt in to the two-way network and share their own data with ZoomInfo, small business plans reportedly start at $995 per user per year. By comparison, Salesforce's Sales Cloud (yes, CRMs serve a different function, but this is another common tool used by sales and business development teams) starts at only $25/user/month, or $300 per year.

Unfortunately, ZoomInfo doesn't report net revenue retention rates like many other software companies do, making it difficult for us to assess the company's upsells/churn.

For now, the company has downplayed the impacts of the pandemic on its sales momentum, though the sharpness of the deceleration implied by its Q3 guidance versus Q1 results suggests that there may be some impact. Here's how CEO Henry Schuck characterized the demand environment during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Pandemic or not, we've seen companies continue to raise their hands to this change. On the new business side, during the quarter, we onboarded more new customers and more new customer ACV than ever in our history. We released our new platform 10 months ago, and today it accounts for over 50% of our total ARR. Even in the hardest hit industries, we are seeing demand for our data, insights and technology successfully signing dozens of new customers in the hospitality sector in the quarter, including the largest owner operator of company branded hotels in North America, who opted for ZoomInfo the elite package with intent data across their corporate sales team."

ZoomInfo's profitability results also left a lot to be desired. Though on a pro forma basis ZoomInfo's gross margin held roughly flat at 89%, this excludes a substantial ~$15 million stock-based comp charge within cost of revenues. On a GAAP basis, the company's gross profit slid four points to a gross margin of 70%, versus 74% in the year-ago quarter.

Likewise, there's a world of difference between ZoomInfo's GAAP and pro forma operating margins. GAAP operating margins slid to -28% (down thirty-six points relative to 8% in the year-ago quarter), but even after adding back a whopping $64.1 million in stock-based comp (58% of the quarter's revenue) as well as other non-cash charges, the company's pro forma operating margin of 49% still slipped three points relative to 52% in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Schuck's commentary on the earnings call also doesn't seem to contain any caution for hiring or cost controls, like many other similarly-sized tech companies have voiced this quarter and the pandemic:

In Q2 alone, we added more than 150 new employees, recruiting and onboarding each one of them virtually every one of our over 1,300 employees appreciates the immense opportunity in front of our company and is motivated and committed to achieving our full potential. And while we are proud of our accomplishments to date, we are hungry to be more."

GAAP profitability is likely a long way off for ZoomInfo, which is another reason its current valuation seems outlandish.

Key takeaways

While it's true that ZoomInfo is currently growing rapidly and serving a large $25 billion TAM (per the company's own estimates voiced on the most recent earnings call), the heavy competition in this space from other lead-gen services and the expectations of revenue growth to decelerate to the mid-20s next year make ZoomInfo's current ~24x forward revenue multiple rather nonsensical. The fact that shares have fallen ~15% since the earnings release suggests that investors have grown skeptical that fundamentals can support this valuation. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.