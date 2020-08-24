The stock of MAC has plunged 75% in the last twelve months and 90% in the last five years.

The stock of Macerich, one of the leading owners and operators of major retail real estate, has plunged 75% over the last 12 months. This collapse has led some investors to think that the stock has reached undervalued territory. However, the REIT is suffering from the secular decline of its business while it also has a material debt load. On the bright side, 70% of the total debt is in the form of mortgage debt and hence Macerich could render a significant portion of its debt non-recourse to itself if it faced any liquidity problems. Nevertheless, the secular decline of its business and its non-mortgage debt, which is nearly twice as much as its market cap, render Macerich highly risky.

Business overview

Macerich posted decent results in the first quarter, as its mall occupancy fell only 90 basis points, from 94.0% to 93.1%, and its funds from operations per share remained flat at $0.81.

However, the REIT has been severely hurt by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which essentially began in mid-March in the U.S. At the peak of the pandemic, in April, nearly all the malls of Macerich were closed. Only 20 out of the 47 shopping centers were open again by mid-May and all the shopping centers were open by mid-June. Consequently, the performance of Macerich in the second quarter was severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

In the second quarter, Macerich posted total revenue of $178.6 million, which was 22% lower over last year’s quarter and 11% lower than the analysts’ consensus of $200.7 million. Macerich collected only 58% of its billings and incurred a 60% plunge in its funds from operations per share, from $0.98 to $0.39.

The pandemic will undoubtedly take its toll on the results of Macerich this year. The REIT is expected to incur a 28% decrease in its funds from operations per share this year. Even worse, Macerich was struggling even before the coronavirus crisis due to the secular decline of malls. U.S. retailers closed more than 9,300 stores in 2019, thus exceeding by far the 5,864 store closures reported in 2018.

The brick-and-mortar retail business is suffering from the secular shift of consumers to online shopping. It is impossible for conventional retailers to match the prices of online retailers. Moreover, the pandemic has accelerated this trend, as it pushed numerous consumers to make their purchases online during the lockdown period. Now that more consumers have got used to online purchases they are likely to adopt this habit and reduce their visits to shops. UBS estimated that approximately 75,000 U.S. stores will close if the market share of online purchases rises from the current level of 16% to 25%.

Dividend

In my previous article about Macerich, I stated that I expected the REIT to reduce its dividend. Indeed, in March, Macerich cut its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.50. Even worse, the actual cut was much worse than the 33% cut evidenced on the surface. The company chose to pay 80% of the new dividend in shares and only 20% in cash. Therefore, the cash portion of the dividend was cut by 87%, from $0.75 to $0.10.

Some investors will claim that the dividend in shares is equally important to the cash dividend. However, this unusual distribution policy dilutes the shareholders to the extreme. To provide a perspective, in the last dividend payment, in June, Macerich paid $14.2 million in cash and issued 7.8 million of new shares. In other words, the REIT diluted its shareholders by 5% in just one quarter. If Macerich maintained that policy for a long period, it would obviously cause an unprecedented dilution to its shareholders.

It is also remarkable that Macerich chose to issue so many new shares near an all-time low stock price. Such a policy certainly does not enhance shareholder value and reveals the desperation of management for funds unless management believes that the intrinsic value of the stock is lower than the prevailing stock price.

Moreover, the ample issuance of new shares greatly increases the financial burden of the dividend, as the latter has to be distributed to more shares every quarter. It is thus obvious that a vicious cycle would begin if Macerich maintained that distribution policy for long.

Management soon realized this and thus implemented a second dividend cut, just four months after the first cut. Last month, Macerich reduced its quarterly dividend by another 70%, from $0.50 to $0.15. As a result, the REIT has reduced its dividend by 80% in total this year.

On the bright side, as the stock has plunged 75% in the last 12 months, the new dividend still corresponds to a decent 8.0% dividend yield. In addition, given the expected funds from operations per share of $2.54 this year, the new dividend is covered with a payout ratio of 24%, which seems sustainable in the near future, at least in the absence of new lockdowns.

Debt

Macerich has accumulated a material debt load. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $5.8 billion. This amount is 12.5 times the annual funds from operations of the REIT and nearly 5 times the current market cap of the stock and hence it is undoubtedly high, at least on the surface.

Notably a significant portion of the debt of Macerich is in mortgage notes and hence the REIT has the option of avoiding it in the event of financial distress. Indeed, out of the total liabilities of $6.0 billion, the $4.2 billion is in mortgage notes. Macerich can give up some of its properties and thus render a portion of this debt non-recourse to the REIT. If these properties have very poor performance, the decrease in debt will outweigh the decrease in assets and thus it will benefit Macerich. However, there are limits in such a strategy, as the REIT would reduce, not only its debt, but also its asset base in such a case. In other words, Macerich would give up some properties for which it has implemented material mortgage payments so far.

To provide a perspective, in the extreme scenario in which Macerich defaults on all its mortgage payments, it will lose most of its properties and will still have a debt load of $1.8 billion. As this amount is nearly twice as much as the current market cap of the stock, it is evident that Macerich will have a meaningful debt load even if it defaults on all its mortgage payments. Of course this is an unrealistic scenario but it is useful just for illustration purpose.

Moreover, according to the annual report of Macerich, there is an additional amount of $150.5 million of debt, which could become recourse to the company if one of its joint ventures fails to service its debt. This amount of debt is not included in the balance sheet of Macerich and hence it is not included in the above calculations.

It is also important to note that $2.5 billion of debt is maturing within 2021-2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

As this amount is more than twice the market cap of the stock, it certainly raises a red flag. Even if Macerich skips all its mortgage payments until the end of 2022, it will still have to pay off $1.4 billion upon the expiration of its credit line unless it renews the credit line.

All the above do not mean that Macerich will go bankrupt. However, they do mean that the REIT has a material debt load. This debt load is likely to continue to exert a drag on the returns of the stock and renders the REIT highly risky and vulnerable to unexpected headwinds, such as a prolonged downturn from the pandemic.

The leveraged business model of Macerich, which takes on mortgage debt in order to enhance its cash flows, works well during boom times and thus the debt of the REIT can be considered insignificant during boom times. However, due to the secular decline of malls and the deep recession caused by the pandemic, the debt load of Macerich should not be completely ignored by investors.

Final thoughts

The stock of Macerich has slumped 75% in the last 12 months and 90% in the last five years. It has thus devastated its shareholders. Some investors may conclude that the stock has become a bargain after such a dramatic collapse. If there is any sign of improvement in its business or the pandemic subsides faster than expected, Macerich is likely to offer outsized short-term returns. Therefore, those who are absolutely sure that the economy will soon recover strongly from the pandemic can consider purchasing Macerich at its current price and make a quick profit if their thesis proves correct but they should always keep in mind that Macerich is not a buy-and-hold stock; it is only for trading due to the secular decline of its business.

Investing in companies with a leveraged business model that is in secular decline is a recipe for disaster in the long run. Investors should always avoid stocks with these characteristics, as these stocks usually devastate their shareholders in the long run. The 5-year and 1-year returns of Macerich are just testaments to this investing rule.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.