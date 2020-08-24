Things will be tough for the short and medium-term, but Arconic would likely see a long-term price recovery after the end of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company does business with numerous segments that have either been unaffected, or experienced an upswing in demand, these will be the company’s lifeboat to survive these tough times.

The next few quarters will be rough as companies reduce capital expenditures, driving demand for Arconic’s products lower, but would recover in the future to replenish PPE.

Introduction

The present Coronavirus-related shutdowns has hit the industrial sector harder than others. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ index repeatedly breaks new records, the industrial-focused DJIA index is still trading at a price of nearly 10% lower compared to the Pre-Coronavirus high in February; while the Vanguard Industrial ETF experiences a 14% decline.

Source: lightmetalage.com

Of the industrial stocks hit, none have been shocked like the industrial stocks in the rolled aluminum industry. Arconic (ARNC) is a company that specializes in the production of Rolled Aluminum, Aluminum Extrusions, and Construction Systems. The cheap aluminum prices prior to the Coronavirus represented good news for Arconic, as the company saw a dramatic decrease in cost of goods sold, and the years preceding the crisis saw significant gains in the stock price. However, ever since the arrival of Coronavirus many of Arconic’s segments have seen a downturn. This in turn has resulted in Arconic’s stock price taking a 53% decrease compared to its Pre-Coronavirus high.

The current short-term outlook for the Company is also not positive either with fears that the reduction in the firm’s customer base could be permanent. However, there is a very likely prospect that the company will make a sharp recovery once the economy begins to recover.

A Lucky Divorce: Dodging the Bullet

One of the crucial users of Arconic’s products is the aerospace industry. The aerospace industry is very likely to sustain a long-term depression with the pending specters of de-globalization, consumers having devastated disposable income, and the persistent fear of air travel. If Arconic was the same company that existed in FY2019 then it would be entirely possible that the company would be heavily exposed to this prolonged aerospace downturn risk.

The Arconic Corporation that once existed is no more, and the company has benefited greatly from the dissolution of its prior corporate structure. The Company in its present form was formed as a result of the separation between itself and Howmet Aerospace (HWM), with Arconic retaining the Global Rolled Products Segment with a diversified customer portfolio, and Howmet Aerospace taking the Engineered Products and Rolled Forgings Division; which relies on the aerospace sector for a super-majority of its revenue.

The aerospace segment is one segment in which there is a significant possibility of never recovering to its Pre-Coronavirus high, at least not for years due to the aforementioned reasons. Prior to separation with Howmet Aerospace in April 2020, the Arconic Corporation was significantly more exposed to the aerospace sector, but now aerospace only makes up 17% of organic revenue. While 17% is still a significant percentage it is significantly lower than the 45% of organic revenue, that the firm derived prior to the spinning off of Howmet Aerospace.

Segment Revenue% (No Separation) Revenue% (Separation) Aerospace and Aerospace Related 45% 17% Automotive 28% 26% Building 8% 18% Packaging 6% 13% Industrial 8% 17% Commercial Transportation 5% 9%

Source: Created by author from Arconic Q4 2019 Investors Presentation

Although the separation was previously pursued at the behest of the division that became Howmet Aerospace, Arconic ended up being the beneficiary of de-risking itself from the now vulnerable aerospace segment.

Lifeboat Segments: The Hedge

That is not to say that everything is great for Arconic, but The Company does have the potential to survive this current crisis. For one, prior to the separation with Howmet Aerospace, the firm has sought to re-balance its capital structure by minimizing the amount of debt they had. Arconic has paid down 2.9 billion dollars of debt since its separation from Alcoa (AA), the raw aluminum producer, in 2016.

Source: Arconic Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

The company’s capability of paying down debt was strongly driven by the boom time for the aerospace industry between 4Q FY2016 to 4Q FY2019. The desire for more air travel was followed by an increase in demand for Arconic’s aerospace products, which allowed them to systematically reduce leverage. Now that the aerospace sector has been relinquished under Howmet, Arconic will no longer have the obligation to take on more debt to prop them up during this period of illiquidity. Thus, setting the stage for a stronger balance sheet and the capability to draw loans in a difficult period if necessary. The ability to raise debt financing can be shown by recent events. In May 2020, Arconic closed a 700-million-dollar senior note offering, and expanded its credit facility; further indicating trust in the company by debt issuers.

Furthermore, as mentioned previously the customer portfolio of the new Arconic Corporation is highly diversified and there are two segments that stand to benefit from the Covid-19 era specifically. The amount of aluminum packaging required has seen a dramatic upsurge. According to Fact.MR, a leading market research company, an increased demand for pharmaceuticals and delivered foods have resulted in the aluminum packaging industry being one of the main winners of the pandemic.

Likewise, despite a temporary downturn in the commercial transportation industry, a recovery would likely be quick. This is due to the fact that according to Geotab, a company that tracks commercial transportation, as of June 2020 commercial transportation levels have already recovered to 85% of average levels across the country.

These two sectors may directly benefit from the Coronavirus economy, but aother two market segments are also likely to see a longer sustained recovery once the pandemic ends. The table below will illustrate this further.

Segment Revenue%(Separation) Outlook Aerospace and Aerospace Related 17% Severely Negative Automotive 26% Negative Building 18% Negative into Recovery Packaging 13% Very Positive Industrial 17% Negative into Recovery Commercial Transportation 9% Negative into Fast Recovery

Source: Created by author from Arconic Q4 2019 Investors Presentation

Replacements Delayed: End of a Cycle

The COVID-19 Pandemic has been hard on many industries and in order to preserve liquidity, many companies have significantly curtailed much of their planned spending. This means that much of corporate capital expenditure has been suspended for the year, as firms struggle to cope with the impact of Covid-19 to their businesses.

According to McKinsey, there has been an average 25-30% cut in capital expenditure across the board, with Arconic’s main customers falling on the upper-end of that range.

Source: McKinsey, Industrial Capital Projects

Note: Transportation includes airlines and mass transit

Needless to say, the reduction in capital spending is bad news for Arconic’s segments. The industrial and building segments are highly reliant on the capital expenditures of other firms in order to generate organic revenue growth.

While the previous capital expenditures for aerospace and automotive may not normalize for an extended period, the capital expenditures for industrial equipment and buildings are likely to return at a significantly faster pace. The industrial sector’s PPE has a limited useful life and many companies, such as CVR Energy (CVI), are pushing off scheduled replacement/maintenance in order to conserve cash.

However, pursuing either action would not extend the useful life of the capital assets, in fact, it would cause the opposite result. At the end of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will likely be a surge in capital expenditures as industrial companies replace their worn-out PPE at higher than normal levels.

The building segment is also likely to return to normal within a short period of time. Once the Coronavirus pandemic is over population growth, business growth, and the general need for more residential buildings will return. With a pause in building due to COVID-19, there will likely be a renewed effort to build more buildings in order to make up for the current slowdown; Arconic will benefit from this.

All in all, 4 of the 6 segments either benefit from Coronavirus or likely to make a strong recovery in the wake of Coronavirus. Although the company will not be likely to see a stock price recovery in the next couple of earnings periods, it will not be long before their stock price makes a sustained rise. Investors should wisely look into adding this to their portfolio to take advantage of long-term economic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.