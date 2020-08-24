Given the likely continued strength of the internet economy, it is a great area to invest in, particularly given the precariousness of other areas.

COVID-19 lockdowns have done much to accelerate the seemingly ever-growing trend of increasing internet usage. The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) is a fantastic product that will, by its very definition, give you exposure to this theme. It offers the benefit of investing only in blue-chip internet economy businesses with excellent balance sheets and limited downside risk. If you want diversified, but high quality, exposure to a sure-fire growth area, this product should definitely merit consideration for inclusion as a part of your portfolio.

A frequent argument when it comes to internet-related technology stocks is that they are often far too overvalued: that any reasonable estimates for what their future cash flows will be cannot reconcile with the growth that markets have priced into their share prices. This would imply that, if and when their shares do revert towards their fundamental values, investors who bought in to the company while the stock was trading at an overly optimistic valuation will inevitably face capital losses down the line.

A frequent reality that observers are wont to point out is that for many of the TMT growth-style stocks, PE ratios can extend to triple-digit numbers (when not negative), and investors often take this as confirmation that the market is pricing in future cash flows over and beyond what those companies can be reasonably expected to ever achieve.

In some cases, this is fair to point out. Take Cisco (CSCO), for example, whose share price traded at around $75 during the height of the dotcom bubble in 2000 (and at a PE ratio of 196). Despite being a great company over the past 20 years, Cisco now trades at a valuation of $43, which, especially accounting for inflation, is nowhere near its price in 2000. This shows that even an investment in a great company can turn out awfully if it is bought at the wrong price.

However, the PE ratio, along with many other traditional metrics, are often highly inappropriate tools with which to value technology-oriented growth stocks.

Often, these companies will be reluctant to declare revenue as earnings (particularly as this can cause taxes on that revenue). They may have far more profitable uses for that capital by reinvesting it straight into their business activities, which should (hopefully) engender more growth in the process. The point is that you have to look beyond the PE ratio when considering internet stocks as investment opportunities. This simple metric, while often very useful for more established or traditional companies, is simply misleading for many growth companies, and this stands particularly for those who operate in the internet economy realm. Using the PE ratio as a screener for investment opportunities prevents many people from investing in internet related companies. This is unfortunate, as it is a sector which has delivered incredible growth over the past 20 years, and is a trend which does not look likely to relent any time soon.

Data Source: Thomson Reuters

The difficulty with investing in internet stocks is that many of the companies operating in the sector are incredibly hard to value. Warren Buffet famously avoids investing in technology companies for these reasons, which has meant that, when it comes to their investments in the technology sector, Berkshire Hathaway has only invested in the most sterling of names (such as Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL)).

Technology companies, particularly those that operate within the internet economy, do not typically lend themselves well to the value investing philosophy, and so individual names can be incredibly hard to appraise. It is nigh on impossible to know ex-ante which stock will be a year 2000 Cisco, and which will be a 2004 Google. Internet stocks are also arguably among the most difficult within the tech sector to value, as their product offerings tend to be quite abstract (compared to technology hardware and equipment, for example).

Despite this, the amount of money available for companies that succeed within the internet realm is huge. Reuters estimated that the internet sector accounted for $2.1 trillion of the US economy alone in 2018. Given the scalability of many internet firms, and the ease with which their operations can be expanded across borders (although somewhat hampered by current movements between China and the US blocking each others firms from operating within their own countries), this means that the size of the economic pie on offer for US firms is actually much larger than that which that figure would indicate. Add to this the accelerated move online that COVID-19 restrictions has brought about, and there remains little doubt that this is a trend to be reckoned with - and, of course, invested in.

The internet sector is an area that it appears unwise not to allocate at least a small portion of your investment portfolio towards, especially given the amount of revenue-generating opportunities available for companies operating within the sector.

One of the best ways to get exposure to the area is through investing in an internet-themed ETF. If you pick the right instrument, it can offer you a broad basket of high quality stocks within the industry. This ensures that it effectively captures the theme, increasing the likelihood of capturing the future winners while at the same time minimizing the risk of being over-exposed to companies which are truly overvalued.

FDN is one such ETF which represents an excellent exposure vehicle for the internet economy theme. It tracks the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index, which is a basket of 40 large- or mega-cap US companies. 15 of these are classified as "internet commerce" companies, and 25 as "internet services". Among its top holdings are names such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), PayPal (PYPL), Netflix (NFLX), Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet (GOOG) and (GOOGL), E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC), and eBay (EBAY).

If you invest in this ETF, you are getting exposure to some of the biggest heavy-hitters in the internet game, with some excellent balance sheets and strong growth prospects. It positions its investors incredibly well to benefit from future growth, and/or consolidation, in the internet space.

FDN has shown strong performance this year (up almost 33% YTD), and incredible performance over the past 10 (+605%). However, given current stock market valuations being sky high (for the vast majority of metrics) relative to economic fundamentals, some observers are currently calling the top of a stock market bubble. One great benefit of this product is that, given that it is comprised entirely of blue-chip large-cap internet stocks, the strength of the balance sheets of its constituent companies should significantly lower the risk of any major drawdowns for FDN, relative to other indices, should the overall stock market take a hit in the coming months. Even more promising for the investment case is that FDN offers a basket of companies that have been least affected, and in most cases even bolstered, by COVID-19 restrictions.

Data Source: Thomson Reuters

If monetary and fiscal policy begin to ease off, many companies will have been left with extremely hampered revenue streams, and the loss of government support could be a bad omen for these firms. Given the magnitude of this problem, this means that stocks as a whole could be a dangerous place in which to be invested - there will inevitably be a large number of victims from the economic malaise that has faced the global economy since restrictions began earlier this year, and stock market indices will inevitably be adversely affected as insolvencies begin to manifest. As Warren Buffett famously stated, "only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked". Given the recent success of the names in this index, we will likely see the constituents of FDN are, in fact, fully clothed - and wearing the best of swimwear to boot.

FDN gives the opportunity of both growth potential, and a safety net in the form of its constituent companies' strong balance sheets. Although valuations may well be high in some cases, most of FDN's companies will be seeking to grow further as the trend towards increased internet usage continues. Given the precariousness of other options currently available for investors for their capital, FDN looks to be a solid place to invest in the current climate.

In terms of its competitors, FDN exhibits considerable relative strength with an AUM of $9.93 billion. This dwarfs its closest competitor, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI), which has an AUM less than 10% the size of FDN's at $827.80 million. You are also far less likely to get hit on the spread coming in or out of FDN (it has an average spread of $0.06 vs PNQI's $0.12). Although FDN's TER of 0.52% may look high for an index fund, this also beats PNQI's, which sits at 0.62%. Other competitors include the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG) the SPDR S&P Internet ETF (XWEB) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW). However, as a pure play on blue chip US internet stocks, FDN is by far the most popular, liquid, and arguably straightforward vehicle on the market today.

In summary, although internet stocks are frequently among the most difficult for investors to value, they are also among those which stand to gain most over the next decade or so as the economy moves more in the direction of digitization. An internet focused ETF is a great exposure vehicle to capture this solid and promising theme, and FDN offers a fantastic way to get access to the leaders in the field.

Although you always run the risk of investing in overvalued companies when allocating capital within this sector, by not being invested you also run the risk of missing out on some excellent capital gains. Consider including FDN as a small part of the speculative side of your portfolio if you are willing to overweight what is likely to continue to be a lucrative long term secular and structural trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.