Funds Dumping Energy Stocks On Climate Policy Will Miss Out On A Multi-Year Bull Run

Finally, the onset of potential bankruptcies also are serving as a huge headwind for capital and liquidity. And as US shale has demonstrated in the past, no credit means no growth.

In the article, we discuss the number of bankruptcies already happening and will likely happen if WTI persists at $40/bbl. These types of forecast are evident to us that low oil prices cannot persist, because the supply destruction will be too great.

As a result, our fundamental analysis combined with these anecdotal signs suggest that energy stocks will likely start their multi-year bull market run.

We view these types of indiscriminate selling as a contrarian signal for the bottom rather than a structural shift.

During the last few months, headlines centered around fund managers dumping energy stocks because of climate change have gained traction.

Welcome to the "ESG" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We don't know whether we should cheer these headlines on or move on in disgust, but one thing is clear, a lot of money managers going forward will either sell down or avoid the energy sector altogether on environment and climate change concerns.

And for those of us who have been long energy stocks for a while now, it's understandably frustrating to see the lack of apathy for energy stocks. According to Peters and Co in their recent valuation update, energy stocks in Canada have seen their cash flow multiples fall by an average of ~40% over the last three years. While cost reductions and capex discipline have improved cash flow outlooks despite horrendous oil pricing, the market gave no credit.

We think part of the reason for the compression in multiples in energy stocks is from the indiscriminate selling from funds trying to steer toward eco-friendly investing policies. And the other reason is from the lack of oil price tailwind which has pressured growth prospects for energy companies.

Whether justified or not, we don't want to get into the ethical argument of whether one should invest in oil and gas companies. There already have been a number of studies done that illustrate how an electric car from the initial process of mining lithium to the build of the electric car and the power generation needed to recharge it results in higher carbon emissions than an ICE vehicle.

But this is a controversial topic because scientists have argued over where the end studying point should be. In addition, it also depends on where the electricity is being generated. If an area is primarily coal fired, then CO2 emissions from charging an electric car would be much greater.

Whatever is the case, we are not here to argue the merits of why these funds are choosing to sell energy stocks in today's market environment. But the old market adage comes to mind, "price action changes the narrative."

And since energy stocks have gone nowhere over the last 15 years all the while S&P 500 has rallied ~180%, it's understandable even from a performance standpoint why fund managers will shun energy stocks "forever."

However, if we look at all the anecdotal signs today from BP's (NYSE:BP) recent press release about going complete carbon neutral by 2050, or the indiscriminate selling by global money managers, we think these are contrarian signals.

Fundamental signs in the oil market are also in stark contrast to the anecdotal signs. The first most clear and obvious one (to timing a cyclical bottom in commodity producers) is the wave of bankruptcies happening. And in this case in particular, the US has been the center of supply growth, so the number is telling.

If you take a look at the chart below compiled by Haynes and Boone Oil Patch Bankruptcy Monitor with a forecast from Rystad Energy, you can see the unsustainability of current oil prices.

First is the number of filings vs. total debt. What you will notice is that although the number of filings is lower than that of 2016, the total debt per company is ~50% larger. And as you will see in the chart below, we are now seeing large bankruptcies taking place. Firms that managed to escape the 2016 crisis are finally falling to the latest oil price crash.

Second, the number of filings is only to the end of July, implying that if WTI is at $40 into year end, that number is likely to increase. According to Rystad Energy, we will be looking at a total of 61 cases vs. the last oil price crash of 70 in 2016. And to make matters worse, Rystad estimates that another 125 firms will have to file for bankruptcy in 2021 to 2022 if WTI persists at $40.

And the total amount of debt needed for restructuring this time around is forecasted to be ~$66 billion vs. ~$57 billion in 2016. If WTI persists at $40, then there will be an additional $102 billion in 2021 and 2022 combined.

This kind of forecast combined with oil pricing we are seeing today is precisely why we said the availability of capital is like trying to find water in the Sahara. It's nonexistent and will remain so for much longer.

And the sad reality for the US energy sector is that production already has been accelerating lower for the last five months, and the incoming capital crunch with lower activity will only imply even lower production ahead.

Now with sentiment near all-time low and investors asking why bother investing in energy stocks when they can just buy tech stocks and get rich, you can quickly see why the contrarian spirit in us gets excited.

Given our fundamental outlook as laid out in this article here, we believe those fund managers that are selling today because of climate change or just bad performance will be missing out on a multi-year bull market in energy stocks and energy prices.

Given our fundamental outlook as laid out in this article here, we believe those fund managers that are selling today because of climate change or just bad performance will be missing out on a multi-year bull market in energy stocks and energy prices.

