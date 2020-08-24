NVIDIA and SoftBank are likely to develop stronger ties, even if this deal for ARM does not materialize.

Intel's C-suite appears to believe it is undervalued, but that its competitors are overpriced. Intel appears unable to assess what it needs to acquire.

Intel's (INTC) failure to promptly address the company's lack of innovation is increasing the probability that its talented competitors, such as AMD (AMD) and NVIDIA (NVDA), will fill that power vacuum. This process is The Chippening and it is proceeding rapidly.

Last month, Intel revealed there would be a delay to its 7nm product due to a defect in the process and, subsequently, terminated its Chief Engineering Officer. I subsequently proposed that Intel must quickly act to acquire new talent and/or technology in order to defend against the apparent power vacuum caused by Intel's lack of technological progress.

NVIDIA goes for the ARM lock

There is market speculation that NVIDIA is in advanced discussion with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) regarding its ARM Holdings (OTC:ARMHF) subsidiary. ARM's chips dominate the touchscreen smartphone and tablet markets and really have done so since Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched the iPhone. This is a market that eluded Intel, and it likely should have moved to acquire ARM a decade ago. Intel probably assumed it could develop its way into the market. Now, the opposite appears possible.

Apple recently indicated it would change their use of Intel chips in Mac computers to custom made ARM-based chips. This is likely due to the desire to include a touch screen and also due to the general efficiency of the design as well as ARM's licensing of its IP to Apple. This could be the start of a major transition for chip usage among desktop computers. Moreover, this technology appears to be competitive for use in data-centers markets.

NVIDIA is not currently a major competitor in the smartphone and tablet business, so acquiring ARM would expand it into new realms where ARM happens to dominate. NVIDIA did previously attempt to compete in this business, but its Tegra chips never got much market share.

If SoftBank were to part with ARM, it would likely only do so for a serious premium and likely a generous combination of stock and cash. Such a deal would allow SoftBank to get back into NVIDIA, as it previously held a multi-billion dollar position that it first transferred to the Vision Fund and then sold about two years ago.

I suspect Masayoshi Son would like a deal that at least gets him back the cash he paid for ARM plus the position he previously had in NVIDIA, which would mean a price of at least $40 billion but likely closer to $50 billion. NVIDIA's strong stock performance makes such an acquisition possible, and especially if the bulk of it can be for stock rather than cash.

It may be a very sensible time for NVIDIA to attempt to use this current melt-up as an opportunity to use stock to acquire assets such as ARM as well as others. The longer this current move continues, the more likely it is that NVIDIA should either raise cash or use some stock to acquire access to new markets.

Intel goes for the buyback

Last week, and after news of NVIDIA's interest in ARM had proliferated, Intel announced that it is entering into an accelerated share repurchase plan for $10 billion of stock. This is not an additional buyback, but rather part of Intel's previously announced $20 billion share repurchase program, which was initially announced last October and subsequently suspended in March on account of COVID-19 uncertainty or perhaps engineering defects.

Following the completion of the accelerated share repurchasing, Intel will have repurchased $17.6B of the $20B it authorized. At this point, it appears Intel may have sandbagged itself a little bit when it reported the extended 7nm delay and fired its Chief Engineering Officer, giving the appearance of being rudderless. The subsequent drop provides Intel with a better than otherwise starting price for this accelerated buyback.

Still, this move appears weak. Long-term repurchase plans that have a steady flow to them tend to be the most effective ones. This plan may take advantage of a near-term price decline and it also quickly removes the optionality and security that comes with holding billions in cash. Now, Intel will soon be through its share repurchase plan and then be absent from the cushion that comes with having a continuous flow of repurchases. The company will probably have to announce another plan early next year.

Conclusion

I continue to believe that rather than accelerating its repurchase plan, Intel should have moved to acquire a competitor for its technology and engineering leadership. I believe Intel's management and the board would have already made such a move, but they cannot effectively assess their competitors, just as they were unable to assess their own technological research and development issues few years.

If NVIDIA is able to gain control of ARM or develop a partner relationship with Softbank, it will be a more formidable competitor in new and important markets. Moreover, NVIDIA's move makes it more difficult for Intel to acquire such an asset. Intel needs to stop admiring itself and go get the help it needs. Until it does so, competitors like NVIDIA and AMD will continue to expand and take market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.