Let's take a look at last week's ETF fund flows from ETF.com:

Data in USD millions

In the equity markets, a small amount of cash went into QQQ. A net small amount of cash left IWM, while [SPY lost slightly more than $806 million. In the treasury market, cash left the belly of the curve but continued to flow into the long-end.

Data in USD millions

Last week's flows into the sectors were more or less a wash save for the inflow into the health care sector and the cash that left financials.

Since this is the tail end of the summer, this lack of activity isn't surprising - they don't call it the "summer doldrums" for nothing.

Markit Economics' US composite indicator shows an expanding economy. The PMIs for manufacturing, services, and the composite index were 53.6, 54.8, and 54.6, respectively. Here's the key commentary from the report (emphasis added):

Driving the overall upturn in output was stronger client demand. Total new business rose for the first time since February and at a solid rate. Manufacturing firms registered a steeper expansion in new order inflows than in July, while service providers signalled a renewed increase in sales. Companies commonly stated that new business growth stemmed from increased marketing efforts and the resumption of client operations. The reopening of economies worldwide also helped to boost new export orders, with foreign sales expanding at the sharpest pace since September 2014.



Meanwhile, increased pressure on capacity and an associated upturn in outstanding business led to a further expansion of workforce numbers across private sector firms in August. The rate of job creation accelerated among service providers, with manufacturers indicating the first rise in staff numbers since February.

All the points above show an expanding economy.

Lumber prices are skyrocketing:

From Barchart

Prices have more than doubled over the summer. Why? Housing has bounced back. I'll touch on this more later in the week. But for now, consider the following data:

Sales of building materials spiked during the lockdowns and are still at very high levels.

Building permits have also returned to pre-lockdown levels.

Also remember that most businesses shut down during the Spring, which cut into supplies:

Lumber and construction inventories dropped during the lockdowns.

Today, let's take a macro view and look at a few key trends, starting with inter-market analysis:

Commodities (left) have been in a solid uptrend for several months. Bonds (second from left) are still pegged at high levels. Equities (second from right) are in a rally, while the dollar (right) is down modestly. Overall, the market tone is bullish. Commodities are rising due to rising demand, while traders are bidding up stock prices in anticipation of economic growth. Treasuries are a potential "fly in the ointment," as their heightened price means bond investors see low growth. However, inflation is currently very low and will likely stay that way for some time due to the heightened slack in the economy, which means bonds have no reason to sell off in a big way anytime soon. In other words, rising stock prices may be able to co-exist with high bond prices.

Next, the underlying EMA trends for the major averages are bullish. The following charts show that all the EMAs are rising and shorter EMAs are above the longer EMAs. This trend exists...

... for the SPY...

... mid-caps ...

... small-caps ...

... and micro-caps.

This doesn't mean this trend will continue, however. But for now, the underlying trends are strong.