Investment Thesis

One of my favorite quotes from Warren Buffett is about the relationship between value and price: "Price is what you pay, value is what you get." You can buy an excellent company, but if you overpay, you will get mediocre results. Today, many great companies trading at a valuation that put me on the side-line. One such company is Nike (NYSE:NKE). It is on my watch list, but I couldn't overcome a bit stretched valuation. Of course, the great companies are not cheap, but at the end of the day, you need to find the right balance between value and price to produce a satisfactory return. Last week, Nike touched an all-time high level, which made me skeptical about future returns.

Financial Position

The best way to access the financial position of Nike is to analyze the historical results. I took the last ten years of the most important items from the P&L, balance sheet, and cash flow statement. Top-line posted growth of 6.7%, gross profit and bottom line increased by 4.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Excluding 2020, due to COVID-19 disruptions, Nike posted a top-line growth of 8.2%, gross profit growth of 5.5%, and bottom-line growth of 8.3% from 2011 to 2019.

The Company has a conservative balance sheet with a manageable level of debt. According to my calculation, the FCF level was between $1.3bn and $4.8bn with a growing tendency.

During the last ten years, Nike has developed a consistent performance, which is characteristic of excellent companies. According to my calculation, Nike has delivered FCF of almost $26bn during the last ten years.

Recent Results And What's Ahead

Nike posted quite weak Q4 results due to COVID-19 disruptions, but there are some positive future trends. Q4 reported revenues were $6.3bn or 38% down compared to the same period last year. During the quarter, 90% of Nike owned stores were closed for roughly eight weeks across North America, EMEA, and APLA. The bottom-line showed a net loss of $0.8bn or -180% compared to the same period last year. Long-term debt increased by $5.9bn due to proceeds from a $6bn corporate bond issuance in March and amounts to $9.4bn at the end of the period.

As a result of lower earnings before interest and after taxes and an increase of total invested capital, Nike's return on invested capital decreased from 35.6% to 21.5%.

On the positive side, Nike's digital sales increased 75% in Q4 and were approximately 30% of total revenue. The strong digital momentum continued into early June, even as stores have begun to reopen.

Workouts on the Nike Training Club App more than tripled, peaking in April at nearly 5m workouts per week. Since February, the Nike Commerce App has been downloaded more than 8m times, an increase that's triple last year's level. The Jordan Brand had a very good performance thanks to the airing of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary. Greater China revenues increased 8%, or 11% on a currency-neutral basis, marking its sixth consecutive year of double-digit currency-neutral growth. The Jordan brand in Greater China grew more than 50% in fiscal year 20, approaching $1bn in annual revenue.

Regarding capital allocation, Nike continued policy of increased dividend ($1.5bn, compared with $1.3bn in fiscal 2019), and SBB was at the level of $3bn. I was a bit disappointed when I noticed that Nike suspended share repurchase activity in March. In fiscal 2020, Nike bought $3bn of its shares, while in Q4, it bought only $159m. When you have the opportunity to purchase your shares at a lower price, you should have prepared liquidity.

Nike didn't provide specific guidance for the next year, but they have shared their approach to 2021 planning. In the first half of fiscal 2021, Nike expects revenues to be below prior-year levels. Still, less of a decline than experienced in Q4, as the Company continues to reopen stores and fuel its digital business. Nike expects revenue in the second half of 2021 to be up significantly versus the prior year. For the full fiscal year, Nike expects top-line to be flat-to-up versus the prior year.

Valuation

If we exclude 2020, Nike had quite consistent financial results during the last ten years, which is a solid basis for DCF calculation. In my valuation model of Nike, I used a consensus estimate for the revenues growth rate of 4.6% for 2021. For the remaining period, I assumed Nike would grow at the historical growth rate of 8%. The average CFO margin was 11.6% in the period 2011-2019. Therefore, I kept this level for my projections. During the same period, CAPEX/sales ratio was 2.9%.

It is difficult to assume the terminal growth rate, so I used a terminal multiple of 18x. This multiple is a bit higher than the S&P 500 long-term average of 16x. I believe that Nike is a better company comparing the average business within the S&P Index. I set a discount rate at 6%, but if someone uses 5% or 7%, the intrinsic value is $88 and $74.

To sum up, based on my DCF model, I calculated an intrinsic share price of $80, which is -27% below the current share price.

When someone deals with high growth rate companies, it is advisable to make a reverse DCF model. This method takes the current share price and backs out what is the growth rate. Then, growth rate estimates can be assessed if it is sustainable or not.

Here is a summary of the reverse DCF model:

Overall, based on the 1-stage reverse DCF model, I get an implied growth rate of 13.5%.

Conclusion

Backward investing is a recipe for underperformance. If we apply a mean reversion concept, then we can say what is popular today, that it is less likely to be popular tomorrow. On top of that, there is a law of large numbers that don't go in Nike's direction. More precisely, the law of large numbers suggests that a large company that is growing at a high rate cannot maintain that pace forever. To sustain the current valuation, Nike should double its size by the end of my projection period.

Warren Buffett gave an excellent example in his annual letter (from 2000):

Examine the record of, say, the 200 highest earning companies from 1970 or 1980 and tabulate how many have increased per-share earnings by 15% annually since those dates. You will find that only a handful have. I would wager you a very significant sum that fewer than 10 of the 200 most profitable companies in 2000 will attain a 15% annual growth in earnings-per-share over the next 20 years.

The high expectations regarding the growth rate is a challenge for Nike. The Company is priced for perfection, and we know there is no perfection in an unpredictable world. In my view, buying Nike at the current valuation is not attractive enough from upside potential. At this point, I see more downside potential relative to upside. Putting all pieces into perspective, the Company would be on my list, but I would wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.