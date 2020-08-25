Recently, we launched the Defense Contracts Monitor that we populate weekly with new contracts awarded to Boeing ( BA) and Lockheed Martin ( LMT). Currently the monitor consists of more than 600 contracts and we are working on quickly expanding the number of years and contracts covered in the monitor but also expanding toward other companies in the defense industry. With market sentiment turning negative for commercial aircraft, we saw more interest in the defense side and that triggered me to relaunch defense coverage including names such as Lockheed Martin, and we are aiming to expand that going forward.

Source: Wallpaper Abyss

Lockheed Martin has been one of the names I wrote about earlier. Since then, shares of Lockheed Martin gained almost 68% vs. 50% for the S&P 500. Unfortunately due to local regulations I'm not allowed to own shares of Lockheed Martin, but names like Lockheed Martin are the kind of names I really would like to be a core holding in my portfolio. In this report, I want to have a look at the order inflow for Lockheed Martin during the month of July. You can read the June report here. For this analysis, we used the newly-developed Defense Contracts Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Note from Author: Boeing recently changed the way it reports orders and deliveries. As a result, we had to rework the way the data is loaded into our databases which resulted in the monthly reports for Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin (LMT) to be delayed.

C-130 Lifts Lockheed Martin Contract Awards

Figure 1: Lockheed Martin contracts in July (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In July, Lockheed Martin was awarded 16 contracts valued $17.8B with funds obligated on time of award standing at $2.6B or 15%.

By far the biggest contract was for the C-130 platform. Lockheed Martin was awarded a $15,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-130J development, integration, retrofit and production activities for all C-130J variants. The contract provides flexibility to accommodate the broad enterprise of activities associated with the C-130J program.

The contract award does not mean that the company has been handed $15B in cash, but serves as a contract vehicle allowing the US Air Force to fund procurement and support items against that $15B IDIQ contract.

The C-130J is the newest version of the Hercules, which first flew in 1996, is used for military transport as well as air-to-air refueling missions, making it a highly-capable aircraft. Currently the US Air Force has 132 C130J aircraft in service with another 18 on order.

Source: Alpha Coders

Lockheed Martin also received three contracts for the F-35 with a combined value of $1.9 billion:

A contract for non-recurring engineering for the development and maturation of the Autonomic Logistics Information System [ALIS] in support of data migration and transition to the newly developed F-35 Operational Integrated Data Network [ODIN]. ALIS and ODIN provide maintenance capabilities to support worldwide F-35 operations. Additionally, this contract provides software and hardware engineering in support of F-35 ODIN development, delivery and associated data management activities for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense participants.

To procure support equipment, autonomic logistics information system hardware, training systems, site activations and integrated contractor support for the F-35 Lightning II. Additionally, definitized line items on this contract support tasking that will result in improvements to the reliability, availability, maintainability and total ownership cost of the F-35 Lightning II for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense [DoD] participants and Foreign Military Sales [FMS] customers.

A modification exercising options to procure eight Lot 14 F-35A Lightning II repositioned aircraft as a result of the Republic of Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, and six Lot 14 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force.

Source: here

Another big contract was the $702.9 million contract from the US Army for the AGM-114 Hellfire. The Hellfire missile is the primary 100-pound (45 kg) class air-to-ground precision weapon for the armed forces of the United States and many other nations. At a unit cost of $70,000, the contract would allow for the manufacturing of more than 10,000 missiles.

In July, foreign military sales accounted for almost ~84% or $15B of the contract awards driven by the contract for the C-130. The US accounted for 16% of the contracted value but part of the $15B contract is likely also contracted on behalf of the US Air Force. month-over-month contracts awards jumped by $14.6B driven by the C-130 contract bringing the 2020 contract awards to almost $47.7B of which $22.2B was obligated at award.

Conclusion

During the month we saw contract awards increase. Overall, what I'm liking about Lockheed Martin is the consistency in winning contracts around $15B in Q1 and also roughly $15B in Q2 and Q3 should be an even stronger quarter as contracts are being awarded before the DoD fiscal year ends. Lockheed Martin has a highly versatile product line up and that showed with fighter jet contracts, contracts for the C-130 and Hellfire missiles. There are a lot of platforms that Lockheed Martin can book wins for. The F-35 had its problems and still has high operation costs, but its importance to Lockheed Martin is clear. I believe that going forward Lockheed Martin is a nice name to have in your portfolio, even though Dutch Law does not allow me to put the money where my mouth is.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EASDSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.