The launch of Peacock so far has been successful, as Comcast (CMCSA) was able to receive 10 million sign-ups for the service since its early launch in April. However, going forward, there’s a lot of uncertainties surrounding the company’s streaming offering, which makes it impossible to say whether Peacock will be able to successfully compete with other OTT behemoths such as Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS). At this stage, the lack of strategy, oversaturated market, and a number of other risks make me believe that Peacock is too late to the streaming party and it will not be able to substantially improve Comcast’s bottom line in the upcoming years. For that reason, I hold no position in Comcast.

The Strength of Cable Business Will Keep Comcast Afloat

In recent quarter Comcast’s revenues declined by 11.7% Y/Y to $23.72 billion. The company posted a non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 for Q2, which was above the consensus by $0.14, while the whole business generated $5.97 billion in free cash flow from April to June. The major declines came from the video and advertising businesses, which were down 3.2% Y/Y and down 30% Y/Y, respectively, as they were hit by the pandemic. At the same time, Comcast’s park business was one of the worst performers during the period, as its EBITDA loss in Q2 was $399 million. Despite this, the overall cable segment was able to partially offset the losses of Comcast’s media segment, as high-speed internet revenues alone increased by 7.2% Y/Y to $5 billion and the company’s Sky division became the second biggest broadband provider in the United Kingdom.

Source: Comcast

Despite the decline in total revenues, Comcast had a decent quarter. Going forward, the cable segment will continue to generate the most amount of revenues to the company due to its size. While the segment lost a substantial amount of video subscribers, video business itself has always been a very low-margin business and accounted for roughly 20% of cable’s total revenues. In addition, the loss from the business was offset by the growth of the broadband business. The biggest advantage of Comcast’s cable business is its predictability. Cable has been constantly generating top single-digit EBITDA growth every year and is likely to do so in the future. While 5G represents a threat to Comcast’s cable business, in the long run, the transition from cable to 5G is going to take a while. At the same time, providers of 5G solutions are not going to see any returns on their investments anytime soon, since the implementation of 5G requires heavy capital investments at initial stages. Comcast’s cable business on the other hand already has a depreciated capital infrastructure, which continues to generate positive FCF and creates additional shareholder value every quarter.

For that reason, the biggest unknown in Comcast’s portfolio is not cable but media business. Despite being the media and entertainment behemoth, Comcast’s NBC Universal unit will continue to underperform in the upcoming quarters due to the closure of parks and theaters. At the same time, the growth of streaming services will be hurting the bottom line of the linear TV business. To minimize its downside and tackle the streaming threat, Comcast recently launched its own OTT platform Peacock, which should help the company to establish a stronger foothold in the direct-to-consumer TV market.

All Eyes on Peacock

Right now, Peacock has three different subscription plans. The first plan is free, but includes ads and offers more than 7500 hours of content. The second plan also has ads and costs $4.99 per month, but it offers more than 15000 hours of content. The third plan is ad-free, its price is $9.99 per month and it also includes over 15000 hours of content.

This three-tier system helped Peacock to quickly achieve 10 million sign-ups to the service since its early launch in April. Currently, Comcast believes that by 2024, the service will have over 30 to 35 million subscribers, it will be able to generate $2 to $3 billion in revenues and become profitable, while its ARPU will be in the range from $6 to $7. The problem is that it’s hard to figure out how Comcast will be able to achieve those goals, as the company hasn’t fully defined its streaming strategy. On the one hand, Peacock tries to compete with Netflix and Disney with its ad-free plan and premium content. On the other hand, Comcast believes that the advertising plan will help NBC to improve its bottom line and for that reason, the ad-based plan is here to stay.

Such a hybrid streaming model has lots of downsides since users might decide to stick with a cheaper ad-based platform with the same amount of content or move to a premium service, which has more hours of content and doesn’t run ads at all. Also, there’s no guarantee that Xfinity and Comcast customers, which were offered the advertising premium option for free at the launch will stick with Peacock later on. At the same time, the oversaturated market will make it hard for Peacock to outgrow its competition, as it doesn’t have the first-mover advantage as Netflix had a few years ago. In addition, since Peacock is not available on Roku or Fire TV yet, its growth prospects will remain limited.

Considering all of this, I’m not optimistic about Peacock’s growth in the upcoming years. What’s certain is that NBC’s linear TV business will continue to decline due to the cord-cutting and the rise of various OTT services. Without a first-mover advantage, Peacock will not be able to offset those losses since the service itself will remain unprofitable in the next few years and it will not be able to improve NBC’s bottom line. At this stage, it’s too soon to tell whether Peacock will succeed in the streaming race. As Comcast’s EV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA and forward P/E ratios are above the industry’s median, I decided not to open any position in the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.