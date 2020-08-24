The second quarter was a tough period for Callon Petroleum (CPE) but the shale driller's outlook is looking better, and with shares trading at a discount against peers, this oil stock might be worth considering.

Callon Petroleum struggled in the second quarter but its earnings will likely grow in the future as oil prices recover to $40 a barrel and the company's production stabilizes. Its ongoing cost reduction efforts will also provide support to the earnings. The Houston, Texas-based company might generate free cash flows in the next quarters as its cash flows increase and capital expenses decline. Moreover, I think the company will also start solving its biggest weakness - its poor financial health.

A Tough Quarter

This has been a difficult year for Callon Petroleum. Not only have its earnings and cash flows plunged after oil prices crashed in the second quarter but its financial health has also deteriorated.

In its recently released second-quarter results, Callon Petroleum reported a 30% drop in adjusted EBITDA to $153.4 million from Q1-2020 as it realized oil prices of just $20.41 per barrel, down from $45.45 in the prior quarter. The company's adjusted profits fell from $0.12 per share in Q1 to just $0.01 per share in Q2 as it barely made it to breakeven. Its cash flows dropped by almost 50% to $97.8 million and adjusted discretionary cash flows fell 19% to $142.7 million. Thanks to the crude oil hedges, the cash flows did not decline as sharply as the earnings.

Callon Petroleum debt has also gradually climbed from $3.19 billion at the end of last year to $3.35 billion at the end of the second quarter. Its liquidity, which fell from $710 million at YE-2019 to $365 million at the end of Q1-2020 following a downward redetermination of the revolving credit facility, dropped even further to $258 million at the end of Q2-2020, including cash reserves of $7.5 million.

Earnings Growth

Callon Petroleum's earnings, however, will likely grow in the coming quarters on the back of the improvement in oil prices. The spot price of the US benchmark WTI crude has been hovering near $40 a barrel since early-June, substantially above the second-quarter average of a little less than $28 per barrel. The commodity was at $42.41 at the time of this writing. The increase in prices has come after oil demand started to recover as global economies eased lockdowns and business activity resumed. On the supply side, oil has received support from the decrease in production from OPEC, its allies including Russia, and other countries such as the US. In this backdrop, Callon Petroleum will likely sell its production at a much higher price than it did in the second quarter. This will give a boost to the company's earnings.

The increase in earnings will be driven by commodity prices, as opposed to production. Callon Petroleum is slowly ramping up drilling activity in response to the increase in oil prices which will mainly help in stemming field declines and stabilizing production. The company curtailed some output during the second quarter as oil prices crashed but have since restored those volumes. The company also removed all rigs and completion crews in the second quarter but will restart development work from the current quarter. It will work with two to three rigs and one completion crew throughout the remainder of the year. This will help the company in stabilizing production at around 95,000 boe per day in the second half of the year, as per my estimate.

Declining Costs

Callon Petroleum has done a commendable job of reducing costs which improves its ability to generate decent profits and returns in the current low oil price environment of $40s a barrel. Some of these cost savings can be attributed to the synergies related to Callon Petroleum's acquisition of Carrizo Oil and Gas. The company is looking at cash G&A savings of $75 million for the full year.

At the Delaware and Midland regions, the company is on track to reduce its well costs (DC&E costs) by 23% and 38% from FY-2019 to $850/ft and $500/ft respectively, driven by the scale development model, improvements in well designs, better drilling and completion practices, and efficiency gains associated with multi-well, multi-pad-based development. What's great about these cost cuts is that they are primarily structural gains which can be attributed to the company's self-help measures and therefore will likely be sustainable in the long run.

Free Cash Flows Ahead

I believe Callon Petroleum is well-positioned to generate strong levels of free cash flows in the second half of the year. Note that the company reported $18 million of free cash flows for the second quarter but this figure is based on the accrued capital expenditures of $85.1 million, which was substantially below the cash flow CapEx of $206.12 million. On a cash flow basis, the company faced a deficit since it generated $138 million of cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) which couldn't cover cash capital expenditures.

But moving forward, Callon Petroleum's cash flows will also receive a boost from higher oil prices. The company has hedged more than half of its oil production for H2-2020 using swaps at decent prices of more than $40 per barrel while around 15,500 bpd of H2-2020 output has been hedged with two-way collars with a floor and ceiling prices of $35 and $45 per barrel respectively. The two-way collars will allow the company to capitalize on the oil price recovery.

Its capital expenses, on the other hand, will decline, since its spending program was tilted towards the first half of the year. The company has already spent more than 70% of this year's operational capital of $512.5 million in the first half of 2020. This implies that its spending will drop by 58.7% from $362.7 million in H1-2020 to $149.8 million in H2-2020. This combination of decreasing CapEx and growing cash flows have put Callon Petroleum in a good position to post free cash flows in H2-2020, both on accrued CapEx and cash basis.

Financial Health

In my opinion, Callon Petroleum's biggest weakness has been its financial health. The company carries above-average levels of debt, with a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 178%. Its liquidity has shrunk considerably, as indicated earlier. It has used up most of its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility, with $1.45 billion drawn until the end of Q2-2020. But the good thing is that the company has no debt maturing until April 2023. This gives Callon Petroleum plenty of time to figure out a way to cut down its debt.

Callon Petroleum entered 2020 with a plan to monetize $300 million to $400 million of assets and use the proceeds for debt reduction. But then oil prices crashed which has made it nearly impossible to sell energy assets at a decent price. But Callon Petroleum is now looking at other ways to monetize its assets, including by forming joint ventures or establishing a mineral type structure. Either way, the company might still collect substantial cash proceeds which may drive debt meaningful reduction.

What I also like about Callon Petroleum is that it will likely self-fund its operations from internally generated cash flows in the coming quarters, instead of relying on the revolving credit facility. As a result, its financial health likely won't deteriorate anymore. On the contrary, the management seems laser-focused on improving the balance sheet and the company will likely use any free cash flows for debt reduction purposes. Granted the company may not generate enough excess cash to fund a material debt reduction, it is certainly heading in the right direction.

Also, remember that another redetermination of the revolving credit facility will happen in November. In the previous event, the company's borrowing base got reduced to $1.7 billion from $2.5 billion. But by fall, if oil prices stay in the $40s a barrel range, the business environment improves, and Callon Petroleum exhibits its ability to generate profits and free cash flows, then it might get support from lenders as well who could reaffirm the current borrowing base.

Shares of Callon Petroleum have fallen by 9% in the last three months and are priced 5.23x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, below sector median of 7.5x. Callon Petroleum is one of the cheapest mid-to-large-cap E&P stocks. It is a high-beta play, with its above-average levels of debt and shrinking liquidity. Any potential dip in oil prices will make it difficult for the company to deliver free cash flows and reduce debt. But currently, the company seems to be on track to grow earnings and generate free cash flows while stabilizing production, which can have a positive impact on the company's shares. A successful asset monetization that can lead to debt reduction can improve its valuation and push shares higher. I think those investors who can tolerate risk and hold a bullish view on commodity prices should consider buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.