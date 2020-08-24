St Barbara Limited (STBMF) CEO Craig Jetson on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

St Barbara Limited (OTCPK:STBMF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 23, 2020 9:00 PM ET

Craig Jetson

Thank you very much, Amanda, and good morning to everybody, and thank you for joining us at St Barbara's FY2020 financial results briefing. With me on the call this morning is Mr. Garth Campbell-Cowan, our CFO. Also on the call is Rowan Cole, Company's Secretary; Val Madsen, General Manager, Human Resources and [HSEC]; and David Cotterell, our Manager of Investor Relations.

Before I continue to go into the presentation, I just to take a moment to recognize the first nation people of Nova Scotia where we operate. Also the first nation people and the aboriginal we operate in Western Australia, and also the Papua New Guineas [indiscernible] where we operate. I'd like to provide a brief overview before handing over to Garth. He will take you through the financial results in detail. And then later in the deck, I'll finish by with comments about the operations and in FY'21 outlook.

So, if I may type of liberties, just to jump straight into Page 5. I guess on Page 5 is certainly highlighted we've had a solid performance during FY20, that's significant free cash flows from all our operations. All our operations and the organization that has improved our safety record during the year, which is great to see, continue to help us on productivity and presence and that will flow into FY21 and beyond. We are an Employer of Choice and carrying that inclusive culture and that certainly recognized with many accreditation and awards during the year in that spice, which is something we're very proud of. We continue to deliver shareholder returns show the solid returns for the year and we've progressed all our expansion projects to sustain long-term growth. So, generally FY20, certainly its been very solid performance, and we look forward to moving into FY21 in particular.

So moving onto Slide 6, and if you take that line of value related culture and commitments that we have that St Barbara. Safety is at forefront at everything that we do, zero harm is a target. And as I previously stated, we only produce when we can do so safely. We are an Employer of Choice, and I'm very proud of our achievements and diversity inclusion, but we still have some work to do and in particular, a lot of work to do across every industry. We're very committed to the communities in which we operate and we're participating very strongly in those areas. This includes not just employing people through scholarships or credit-ships and other programs, but building local businesses, supporting school programs, sporting programs, donating money where applicable, including donating PPE, which is particularly relevant during this very difficult period. This flows into the environment, as we look forward and look at ways to minimize the impact where we operate. Lastly, sustainability coupled with governance is at the forefront of everything that we do. And we're very proud of what we do in the sustainability space. Identifying three months of the year, we will totally easily recall the three for those three months and I'm sure we'll continue that performance either in FY '21. However, I would not we still have to do a lot more work to achieve safety levels in our target and reaching our target. COVID-19 particular continues to be a risky with everybody. And we're proactively maintaining a management plan accordingly. But being able to run our businesses and produce and protect our people from COVID-19 through so far, and the programs and projects that we have, managing not only safety, but the health and the mental health of that people are certainly giving us excellent results.

Moving on next slide, with the forefront of diversity inclusion in industry and it's something that I'm very proud to be title certainly passionate about diversity in the inclusion. Place aside will continue to make great progress, which we recognize externally for our efforts, and something that you will continue on and continue to strive to do better. But some of the things that are certainly delivered this year is clearly women across the Australian workforce decrease to 26%.

Women in PNG 15 percentage achieving our three-year target, 100% of our women have returned back from peripherally over the last three years in a row. And clearly, a new gender pay gap for lack of white roles is an amazing outcome. The external recognition for performance in this space is second to none and it's something that we work very hard to participate with and it's great to see the team have that recognition moving forward.

So if I move on to Slide 9 and identifying progress in particular areas to use commitment to stable operations across our environment. In particular has been recognized with multiple roles as a people. We've engaged that people with progress on all of our environmental issues, which is leading to recognition through many different awards. It's something that we're exceptionally proud of and it's something that we've structured ourselves for success in the future.

So all-in-all, and I'll come back to summarize the year after that, but all-in-all, it's been a very strong year, safety cash, in particular has been exceptionally strong as some of the things we're doing for a sustainable business going forward.

With a high level overview at this point, I'll now hand back to Garth for more detail and discussions on the financials. Over to you Garth.

Garth Campbell-Cowan

Thanks, Craig, and good morning to everybody. I'll start by looking at Slide 11 and 12, which provide the key financial highlights for the FY '20 year. FY '20 results show solid operational and financial performance for the company will be at production was down at Gwalia and Simberi. Our EBITDA was 339 million, which was 23% higher than last year, with a strong contribution from Atlantic gold. The EBITDA margin for the group was 41% for the year with Gwalia's margin at 49%, Simberi's 34% and Atlantic Gold reporting a margin of 68%.

The statutory net profit after tax was 128 million, which was 11% lower than FY '19 with the underlying net profit after tax of 108 million. The differences between the statutory and underlying net profit after tax was significant items relating to costs associated with the worth acquiring Atlantic Gold. Movements related to the Atlantic Gold hedge restructure that we did to lift the forward price. And that was offset by a tax benefit for a reduction in tax rates in Nova Scotia Canada.

Now let's read to the year and accounts gives a pretty detailed breakdown of the significant items and explanation of each rather than. Cash flow from operating activities as a healthy $280 million which is up 16% on a FY'19 with the strong contribution from Atlantic Gold of $122 million. At June 30, the cash position was $406 million with the balance of our syndicated facility at $307 million. As we've disclosed subsequent to year-end, we've repaid $200 million on that facility with the option to drawdown again until maturity of the facility in July 2022.

The board has declared a final dividend of $0.04 per share fully trend. And this is in addition to the $0.04 per share fully trend interim dividend that was paid at the half year.

The company's dividend reinvestment plan has always been well supported. And we've retained a 1% discount for shares that are issued in relation to the FY '20 final dividend.

Just turn now to Slide 13, which shows our dividends since we recommenced dividend in FY'17 including today's final $0.04 per share dividend the company is paid seven consecutive dividends totaling $0.34 per share or $198 million. FY'20 total dividend equates to $149 per ounce produced and an attractive yield of around 2.4%

We now turn to Slide 14, showing a waterfall of net profit after-tax and the key changes from last year. While Gwalia and Simberi both had lower profits in FY'19, due largely to the lower production. This is substantially offset by Atlantic Gold's contributions since our acquisition.

Included in arriving at the profit for each operation is depreciation and amortization. And the key change in FY'20 is the inclusion of $75 million of D&A related to Atlantic Gold, of which $61 million relates the amortization of mineral rights acquired. And there's also amortization of right of use assets brought about by the Accounting Standard 16 accounted for at around $10 million.

We now turn to Slide 15 and look at the cash flow movement for the year. The acquisition of Atlantic was a net $776 million outflow, which was after $780 million of acquisition cost and $4 million of cash that we acquired as part of the acquisition. The operations generated cash of $333 million, led by Atlantic's $138 million, and this was off the funding sustaining CapEx of $73 million across all three sites.

We spent $60 million on growth CapEx and a further $46 million on expiration in the year. We also paid $41 million in Australian tax and $38 million in dividends. Now the tax payments in FY'20 comprise the payment of the provision that we made for FY'19 of $23 million and FY'20 PAYG payments in relation to AUDtralia totaling AUD18 million. Now the provision, if you look at the balance sheet, the provision for tax at 30th of June, 2020 was AUD10.9 million, which represents FY20 texts that will be paid in FY21, AUD2 million relating to AUDtralia, AUD8.5 million relating to PNG. So, lumpy tax payments that we've seen in the past have now been moved through those PAYG payments during the year, and this should be the last year that we see that large payment following the previous financial year.

Financing costs of AUD35 million comprised of these payments and repayments of the Atlantic Gold these facilities totaling AUD25 million. We also had net interest expense of AUD10 million mainly related to syndicated facility. In March, as we previously announced, we drew down AUD200 million of the syndicated facility as a precaution for COVID-19, which left us with AUD406 million in cash at the end of the June and as we already stated AUD200 million of that repaid towards the end of July.

So, with that, I will hand back to Craig.

Craig Jetson

Thank you, Garth. So, if we can now move on to Slide 18, and I'll discuss in a little bit more detail Atlantic Gold. Clearly, Atlantic has been our best asset that we acquired in 20 and we do expect another great year for them through FY21. We are not giving great forecast for '21. We still have a lot of work to do on the project pipeline that we do plan or outline I guess in the project pipeline its entirety and in a few months time, when we come at, which will be part of an integrated company's strategy going forward. So, I'll take the consolidation of ownership, certainly benefits us in terms of that development going forward, full ownership of the asset and the ground that comes with it helps us develop and grow going forward in the region.

Moving on to Slide 19, in terms of Gwalia. Gwalia has a solid year despite the impact of not completing the extension project on time. The remaining big shots was problematic to say the least. It was completed in early August and will now integrate with the existing ventilation configuration, and we certainly look forward being able to do that during the first quarter of '21 have been able to optimize the operation going forward. Gwalia guidance driven by record quarter for us and it's something we're certainly proud to be able to achieve that -- we can do when they upon constrain the mine totally.

Moving on the Slide 20. I guess we have included this Slide to show more detail of the material move at Gwalia. It also includes historical breakdown, the comparison against mine grade, but also forecast times and grade in FY21. So, as we stabilized the operation and I guess optimize the projects that have now been finished, we will certainly see a significant leveling or improvement around the performance set at Gwalia. Just going through the Slide now, on Simberi. Simberi has a very very strong need despite having a lower grade than the previous year. Similar to Atlantic, we provided forecast of lower grade for FY21. Some of production from remaining oxide reserves remaining outside reserves, feasibly study is progressing quite well and we've certainly got a changing of the management team at Simberi to help us deliver excellence going forward.

In terms of resources and reserves on Slide 22, the highlights of current resource and reserves estimates at the end of June. The overall requisition in Atlantic gold and the update to the Simberi sulfides has increased our ounces. A positive net ratios of 3.6 million ounces in a positive reserve of 2.1 million ounces, mainly because of those two initiatives.

Moving on to exploration on Slide 23, as I indicated in the quarter for briefing last month exploration resumed under use strict procedures as we operate in many remote indigenous communities as you would expect. We're focused on near-mine opportunities at each of our assets and joint ventures within Australia. And we continue to invest in exploration program to maintain reserves.

So, moving on to Slide 24 and in summary, we've had a good year and we're very focused on FY '21. I've convinced the Company-wide transformation project, which will allow us to capitalize and internal technical expertise and investigate a number of business improvements. Some of those improvements include productivity and cost reduction opportunities. In the meantime, we plan to outline a company's strategy, which includes Atlantic Gold time line, what the future for Gwalia looks like and Simberi on the, with the sulfide project. We continued to look at our strategic business development program and continued look for future growth opportunities.

With that, and in conclusion, I'll now hand it back over and take questions.

Your first question comes from David Radclyffe from Global Mining Research.

David Radclyffe

David Radclyffe

Thanks for the additional guidance, especially around Gwalia. Just came to get an update on what you think is the right level of cash and gearing for the business going forward. And also the sort of an update maybe on the dividends and the policy there is you've obviously held the payments of $0.08. So what level does this sort of reflect maybe the ongoing studies and the potential for sort of additional expenditures in the future?

Unidentified Company Representative

The first part of that I'll hand over to Garth. And I'll finish with the future, looking to that. So Garth?

Garth Campbell

I guess was, one thing the board was keen to use certainly maintain dividends. in terms of the cash, we will progress, we do have a number of studies, the Simberi study which should be completed towards the end of this calendar year and in the Atlantic projects, which we need to consider it as part of our capital management plan. So, I think at this time, we're still in that size or having to understand what those studies are all those projects are requiring the timing of expenditure and that'll give us a better outlook on our capital plan. But certainly the plan was to maintain at least maintaining dividends at current levels.

If I may, in terms of I guess, joining all the dots around in a way where we will have potentially recent very clearly have all the projects integrated in particular will look like at Atlantic. We will certainly try to present that in a holistic business case in a couple of months time.

David Radclyffe

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Alex Barkley from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Alex Barkley

Alex Barkley

Hi, Craig and team. Couple of questions for me. On your resource updated. I'm interested about not having any plan movement is very oxide given a short life. Do you remind me again what your current expectations for the life of mine are? And is that somewhat dependent on you decision for Simberi sulfide?

Craig Jetson

Hi, Alex. I think there -- the answer to your question is absolutely connected. And if I look at the exploration program that was conducted in Simberi during the year. We've certainly moved our focus now from the Tabar group evolved into E2 near mine exploration in particularly some of the pits that we believe we would extend the outside life.

So we've mobilized a couple of drills into doing some oxide resource drilling and saying what's there. We believe that we'll be able to extend the life of Simberi for another 18 months to two weeks and the information we have now that we're still looking. And of course that then derisk as we move into the sulfide project. But having said that, the sulfide projects very exciting and certainly return on investment which suggests that it would be a good project for us to execute additions with good.

Alex Barkley

Yeah. And just on Gwalia, is that forecast tax tonnage. Is that restoring development waste underground? And is that overall development number that you're forecasting for the year is that something we should be expecting going forward? Or are you expecting to find a little bit of catch up in FY'21 with perhaps a higher numbers on an ongoing basis?

Craig Jetson

Yeah. Good question, Alex. I think what we need to tell is that the amount of work we have to do to catch up at least certainly in the quarterly, there's been a lot of work going on -- lot of project work going on underground, a lot of development has been sacrificed because of that. For H1 will be heavy in development and a lot of waste. The test plan has certainly been commissioned now and looking forward to using that particular facility in Anga in the very near future.

So I think the development, the waste, we still have some a lot of work to do underground to demobilize everything that's been associated to all those projects for 2-3 years now. We will optimize the ventilation program during the first quarter, and certainly increase their development in the in the first six months of this financial year in particular, which then we had a significant quarter 4 for example. And we would look to get back to those sorts of rates in the very near future.

So it really is optimizing that asset and part of the group in the global transformation project that I've started to embark on, brings that optimization to full potential as well. So I think what you're saying is this will be a solid, FY'21 coming out of the back of three years of project delivery, but fully optimized through transformation. It will be a significant operation for so many years going forward.

Alex Barkley

Alright. Thanks guys.

Your next question comes from Matthew Seidman from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Matthew Seidman

Matthew Seidman

Sure. Thanks. Good morning, Craig and team. I had a few questions on the Gwalia profile on Slide 20. So, thanks very much for providing that additional guidance. Just want to, I guess, unpack it in a little bit more detail. Firstly, can you remind us what your long-term target is for total material movement? So, if you're doing 1.2 million tons in FYI21, where do you expect to get to sustainably? And by when, and with that in mind, do you see an opportunity to perform better in FY21 particularly, on all movement of mine, if you can list that development rights above budget as you were just talking about? Is there an opportunity to unlock more stocking during the year?

Craig Jetson

That's certainly the strategy and the plan going forward. So, the development will actually achieved exactly what you just said now. The complexity with what we're doing in terms of going forward is two fold: One, optimizing what we have and what we know as today because of the extension project we finished and can move into genuine mining of destruction. So, we're seeing some of that comes through in the uplift, particularly in the second half of this year. But, the complexity to add to that will be how well we can go through a transformation program and continue to debottleneck through things like mass shortcoming of the control, good mine planning and productivity improvements as well, because as you'd appreciate that, coming off the back of three of these projects, there's a lot of infrastructure, a lot of people that need to do mobilize and bigger moves from the operations. So, we can start stabilize. One thing we know we concentrated on development in H1. We will certainly get that more headings to open up ready for a very strong H2. If you level that through the transformation will take us through mass to move control and other initiatives, including cost out of that business, let's say, very strong performance. And in H2 we're not forecasting the 2022 and 2023.

Matthew Seidman

Yeah. Got it. So, I guess relative to the other side of 1.2 million tons of total material movement, you're expecting in FY21. If I think back to the GEP case previously, and also in the context of your reserve grade, I think previously the target for total material movement was going to be somewhere north of around 2 million tons per annum. Again, in the context of the guidance you've given for the '22 and '23, is that way you're expecting the asset to get through overtime once the transformation is completed? Or has that changed somewhat.

Craig Jetson

Yeah. Look, its changing slightly, as we look at the operations, that changes quite a bit. And, I'm not quite sure that 2 million ton market. But what I am saying is is part of the transformation, the bottom up planning was certainly uncover what the full potential of Gwalia will be, and that that's not a accelerate program over a a period of time. So, I think that the frustrating thing from an operating perspective is, they're not able to fill the mill and it's not just all of that Gwalia deeps, it's about what we can do at Gwalia shallows, where Tower Hill fits, where some of the other near-mine opportunities are

You bring a little bit together. That's part of the transformation program. That's part of what we were certainly going on later in the year. I think, to answer your question, we know that H1 is reasonably conservative, because the amount of work, we have to do to establish ourselves as good mines. And then H2 will give us a really good roadmap into the future use and the transformation, a little bit of third dimensional productivity lift and better margins going forward.

Matthew Seidman

And I certainly understand that Craig and the other certainly some opportunities there to, I guess, bridge that gap between the 700 kilotons of coal mining versus your mill capacity of 1.4 as well. So looking forward to saying those. Maybe just secondly, on the, I guess, the uplift or the proportion of pathways that you're expecting in FY '21. Just wondering, if that budget or that target is dependent on further improvements in uptime and availability to the circuit, or is it just a matter of matching the development plans with the availability of empty or mind out stopes? So I guess to put it in other words, is PAF currently operating mechanically at the rates that you need to achieve that plan. And I guess your mine off, if you're thinking of what proportion of waste can feasibly end up in PAF once the circuit is fully ramped up?

Craig Jetson

Yes. Matthew, look rates I won't go into, because, for me, they're not nice for me. It's meeting its design criteria, I'd say. And you must have some sort of crystal ball looking similar to what I have been doing. And we just finished, I guess, a review of the operability of the plant, the reliability and the throughput and what I'd say is the engineering of the plant certainly robust enough to reach its nameplate targets and potentially beyond.

So I think the issue with the PAF plant now, we'll be\ able to use it for longer periods of time in Anga just to make sure that it is reliable and that it's robust enough, it's engineered well enough to be able to deliver. Now we need to operate it a bit like ventilation, we need to be able to change it to whatever right we need to process through that pain. But it's certainly capable and we're not using it to it's, 100% of the time. So it's only got a very low utilization rate in the scheme of fixed claims. But when you need, if you needed 100% of the time, and that's what we're focusing on now. I don't think the PAF plant in the future will be a bottleneck, provided we can keep it reliable an operator well, that's a review that has just been complete, and 70 plus improvement programs around that. So it does deliver what we say, it should and what we need it to as well.

Matthew Seidman

Well, I remember at a quarterly I guess you were touching on the fact that the initial ramp, if you had some paid issues and some reliability issues. But I guess just wondering whether you've had the opportunity to really stretch the circuit to its full, give it a full length, I suppose. But sounds like maybe up to come up.

Craig Jetson

We have had it running in its peak capacity on numerous occasions. So we know what we're run there. And I think it's like all types of new equipment, you made it running to be able to run commission it properly. And we found a few commissioning errors and operating problems and working through those and have worked through those. And the guys have certainly had a good maintenance plant and only some really good work of maintaining it. So I'm quite comfortable with where that plant is provided we can keep it. When we need it, it's going to be there. It's pretty simple as, pretty much as simple as that.

Matthew Seidman

Sure. No problem. Maybe just finally, for rig take up. Enough of your time. But just finally on the grade component of that guidance. You're forecasting 8.3 grams a tonne in FY'21. Can you talk a bit about the distribution of that over the year? I think you've already touched on it and the fact that proved guidance is very much second half and fourth quarter weighted for FY'21. Is that a reflection of the grade profile of Gwalia over the years? And then looking forward beyond FY'21 when or how should we think about the reversion back towards reserve grade for the asset? Is there anything to consider there given that clearly 8.3 is well above the current reserve grade? Thanks.

Craig Jetson

Yeah, good question. I think it certainly will be spread over year? We've got some balancing one good thing that Gwalia will certainly has some good ore body origin and we certainly have great knowledge 12-months in advance. I'm quite comfortable with that number. I think the reserve grade. And as you would appreciate some of the transformation work that we're doing, the productivity work we're doing is setting ourselves up for when the grade does drop off, in the years to come that we still maintain the best margins we can to life of mine.

So strategically setting the business up now for that 6.3 gram per tonne at the best margin is what part of the transformation program will deliver. But the short term this year, what we was guided on I'm very comfortable with the data that we put through given what I was saying from the mine plant.

Matthew Seidman

Okay. Thanks Craig.

Your next question comes from Levi Spry from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Levi Spry

Levi Spry

Craig, thanks for the call. Just following on from Matt's questionnaire on grade. So can you just remind me what the production guidance for '22 and '23 at Gwalia? Can your remind me what's company grade best priced on?

Craig Jetson

I'm just trying to find it for you now. Garth do you have it in front of you, sir.

Garth Campbell-Cowan

No. Not sure that we've guided on grade for beyond the FY'21 year?

Levi Spry

So I guess the next question is it based on reserve grade.

Garth Campbell

I think, what we see is in our profile, the grade over the next couple of years is higher than the reserve grade. And then it moves towards reserve grade in year three of our three year outlook.

Levi Spry

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Garth Campbell-Cowan

The next couple of years will certainly be above reserve grade.

Levi Spry

Okay. Thanks, guys. And just another question. Maybe one for you actually. The hedge profile is actually having trouble reconciling the hedge book as of the end of July, at the end of August. Have you done anything there? And can you maybe just remind us what the policy is? Are you rolling forward more contracts currently, do you intend to?

Garth Campbell-Cowan

So our policies -- we deliver into the hedge book in-line with the maturity profile. So we don't push hedges out. We deliver according to the profile of the maturities of the contracts. The only restructuring we did was back in February. I think it was we restructured the Atlantic hedges to lift the forward price. And then we took on the call options as part of that restructure. But otherwise we've just been delivering production into the various stages which by the end of this calendar year substantial and forward contract should be delivered into

Levi Spry

[indiscernible] pull anymore.

Garth Campbell-Cowan

To do what?

Levi Spry

Pull anymore hedging in place?

Garth Campbell-Cowan

All hedging has to be approved by our Board and we've been very specific in how we've used hedging in the past. So, currently there's nothing to add to the hedge book.

Levi Spry

Okay.

