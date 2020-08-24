Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam May as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

With a recently depressed stock price in spite of strong science and major Q4 catalysts approaching, Aptose Biosciences (APTO) is a high-conviction pick through the end of 2020.

This article explores the science and competitive landscape for molecules in development by Aptose Biosciences, a biotech specializing in the burgeoning field of targeted oncology. Herein I attempt to provide a scientific/medical overview that is in depth as possible without becoming bogged-down for investors who are less scientifically oriented. I also discuss my personal thesis and investment strategies for this name going forward. My hope is that readers are left with a strong understanding of the company's science and near-term catalysts, ensuring that their positions, whether long or short, are well-informed.

CG-806: What is the Market?

APTO's drug candidate CG-806 is, primarily, a reversible BTK inhibitor. BTK, or "Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase" is a molecular target that became a breakthrough for the treatment of various blood cancers through the development of a drug called "Ibrutinib" (trade name Imbruvica). Ibrutinib, an irreversible BTK inhibitor (BTKi), was initially brought to market by AbbVie (ABBV) in 2013 for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma. Since then, it has gained approvals in numerous indications and become a blockbuster drug, generating over $7B in annual revenues.

In recent years, development of the next generation of BTK inhibitors has taken off, with companies like Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and ArQule (ARQL) (each acquired in 2019 through multi-billion dollar deals) advancing their own mid-stage candidates that boast "reversible" BTK inhibition.

The obvious interest in reversible BTK inhibition from big pharma demonstrated by these buyouts lead to strong gains for APTO during 2019 and early 2020, as it moved up in sympathy with these "competitors".

It is worthwhile to note that the valuations achieved by ARQL and LOXO were not entirely related to their BTK assets, each having their own promising pipelines outside of BTK. It is also important to acknowledge that each of these companies' assets are further along in clinical development than CG-806, which is still in phase 1 studies that attempt to determine the appropriate dose for moving into larger trials. However, one must also consider the uniqueness of APTO's CG-806, which boasts additional targets outside of BTK that have allowed the molecule to enter human trials in other indications untouched by fellow BTKis (Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors).

CG-806: What is the Science?

Although true understanding of the science is much more complex, the most basic level explanation I can offer is that CG-806 blocks signals that tell certain cancer cells to grow.

BTK, or Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase, is a molecule that is involved in the healthy development of B cells, a type of immune system cell that largely lives within the bloodstream and lymphatic system. However, aberrant activity of BTK has been shown to be involved in numerous B-cell cancers, contributing to the uncontrolled signals that tell cancer cells to divide endlessly.

We have found that, by shutting down BTK in people with B cell cancers, we can often turn off these growth signals that drive the disease. Ibrutinib was the first drug to achieve mainstream success with this target, and now development of next-generation BTKi drugs is underway. These next-gen molecules claim a few main advantages:

1) They are reversible BTK inhibitors. Ibrutinib is a covalent, irreversible binder of BTK. Although the next generation molecules will need to continue producing promising data to validate their theses, the companies developing these molecules propose that reversible inhibition may lead to BTK inhibitors that have fewer side effects without sacrificing efficacy.

2) They avoid "antigen escape" by cancer mutations. The irreversible BTK inhibitors produce strong responses in many patients, but their long-term efficacy is hobbled by a classic trick that cancer plays, called "antigen escape". The basic idea in this phenomenon starts with cancer cells that divide and mutate constantly. Then, whenever you introduce these cells to a drug that targets one part of a cancer cell in order to kill it or stop its growth, you are introducing a "selective pressure" that encourages the cancer to mutate away from using that molecule. Thus, the paradigm is essentially the same as that of the evolution of species: If you are using a drug to kill off any cancer cell that is using BTK to divide, a single cancer cell may be able to mutate and change its BTK molecule to be unrecognizable to the drug. Having mutated to be invisible to the drug, this mutant BTK molecule can again cause un-mitigated proliferation of cancerous cells. This is what often happens in patients on current BTK inhibitors, where we have learned that a certain mutation at a point on the BTK molecule called C481 regularly mutates in patients receiving ibrutinib, rendering the drug entirely ineffective. Because of the reversible binding design of the next-gen BTKis, single point mutations like this do not significantly affect their binding affinities, allowing them to target both "wild type" and C481 "mutant" versions of BTK with efficacy. This characteristic prevents cancerous cells from being able to "escape" by simply mutating their BTK. As a result, these next-gen molecules are expected to be useful in the large proportion of patients who have failed ibrutinib due to these mutations. However, if proven successful in trials, there is a chance that they may supplant ibrutinib therapy altogether, being used to treat B-cell malignancies from the beginning and avoiding the risk of C481 related relapse altogether.

3) Fine-tuned "kinome" inhibition. Although it is often a main driver of cancer, aberrant BTK activity is typically not considered enough to cause cancer on its own. In fact, many related molecules that are structurally and functionally similar to BTK are contributors to the disease. First generation BTKis like Ibrutinib inhibit BTK itself quite well, but do not generally have much activity against this host of related contributors. What's more, ibrutinib does have activity against several similar molecules that are not considered drivers of disease but are associated with side effects. In contrast, next-gen BTKis from APTO, LOXO, and ARQL have been specifically designed to have lower affinities for side-effect causing molecules and higher affinities for these secondary and tertiary disease driving molecules. With broader inhibition of disease-causing pathways and narrowing inhibition of side-effect causing pathways, these next generation BTKis offer a promising opportunity to improve on both safety and efficacy.

So far, we have focused on the potential of BTK inhibitors in the treatment of B cell cancers. However, there is a unique element of CG-806 that differentiates it even from its next-generation competitors: It also targets FLT3 in addition to BTK.

FLT3 is a target that has become important in the treatment of AML (acute myelogenous leukemia), which is a cancer indication where no other BTK inhibitor has established utility. Much like BTK helps cause unregulated growth of B cells in B cell cancers, FLT3 does the same with "myeloid" cells in AML. Currently approved drugs such as Midostaurin and Gilteritinib have become widely utilized in the >1/3 of patients who possess FLT3 mutations. APTO management would argue that, with higher binding affinities for both wild type and common mutant forms of FLT3, their molecule may have a strong chance of supplanting current FLT3 targeting therapies, potentially offering stronger efficacy and lower rates of relapse.

Although not as large as the BTK market (which produces quarterly revenues >$1B), the FLT3 market in AML is currently <$1B annually. Regardless, CG-806's potential in indications outside of B-cell cancers makes it unique even in comparison to fellow next-gen BTK inhibitors and provides a meaningful shot on goal for a small cap biotech. In any case, the opportunity in AML is a bonus for CG-806 that competing BTKis cannot offer.

CG-806: Where are we now, and what's next?

CG-806 is currently being tested in humans in both Chronic lymphocytic Leukemia or "CLL" (related to BTK inhibition) and AML (related to FLT3 inhibition). These trials are "dose-escalation trials" that seek to test multiple doses of the drug to confirm that they are safe before moving into larger-scale trials. These are tedious studies, as very low doses are given at first and mandatory waiting periods must be observed between dosing each patient. To date, APTO has passed through 4 dose levels in CLL (150-600mg) in a total of 8 patients, and is currently enrolling patients at the 750mg level. Assuming that this 750mg level is proven safe, the company will further progress to their highest planned dosing level of 900mg. Although they continue pressing higher, the company believes they may have already reach dose levels that could produce responses, as molecular tests demonstrate that the 450mg dose produced 100% inhibition of BTK in the blood of patients 4 hours after treatment. Furthermore, several patients have shown "lymphocytosis" (an increase in white blood cell counts), which is known to be observed in CLL patients who eventually respond to Ibrutinib.

So, if CG-806 does have activity in CLL, we are likely to know soon. A major update from this program is coming in 4Q through the annual ASH (American Society of Hematology) conference. The first update is likely to come in early November, when ASH releases the abstracts for upcoming presentations, followed the the more detailed update at the conference itself (Dec 5-8).

The same timeline of updates is to be expected for CG-806 in treating AML. The FDA recently allowed the company to forgo the early stages of dose escalation in AML, since the drug produced no significant side effects in CLL patients. So, the company believes that they may be starting off with dosing AML patients at meaningful levels from the beginning, potentially generating responses in patients that could be reported by ASH.

CG-806: Should we expect to see responses by ASH?

Responses from CG-806 trials are likely the best potential value driver for APTO stock, so understanding when these responses might be seen is of great importance. Despite planning to press higher, the company seems optimistic that their current dosing levels for both CLL and AML trials may already be high enough to generate responses. Of course, such responses take time to occur, in CLL patients especially. In these patients, responses can be seen as long as a year after a patient has started treatment and are typically not expected to occur before at least ~3 months on treatment. Accordingly, we are unlikely to see meaningful efficacy data from the max 900mg cohort (assuming the company moves to this level after clearing 750mg) by ASH. Having only recently started dosing at the 750mg level, this is likely the highest dose for which we will see meaningful data by ASH. However, the company is taking extra measures to get meaningful doses to more patients ASAP. On their recent earnings call the company discussed new clearance from the FDA to undertake 2 measures with this goal in mind:

1) Advancing lower dose patients: Once a certain dose level has been determined safe, any patients who were dosed in lower dose levels can be moved up to the newly cleared dose level. This could allow the company to potentially have 3+ months of higher-dose data by ASH on several extra patients who were previously treated with inefficaciously low doses.

2) Backfilling the trials: The company has been cleared to "back-fill" their dose escalation study. In a typical dose escalation study, you progress from lower doses to higher doses without ever going back to the lower levels. However, since APTO believes that their mid-level doses may already be active (and simply taking time to generate official responses as would be expected in CLL) they are seeking patients to retro-actively add in to the trial, starting them at dose levels that have already been "cleared" while the higher levels are still being vetted for safety. Not only does this speak to the company's confidence in the early activity they've observed at mid-level doses, but it is likely to lead to a more robust data set that could provide meaningful updates by ASH. It is important to understand that the process of moving through a dosing level is tedious, as each patient receiving the new dose must proceed one-by-one, being observed for pre-determined periods to assure safety before the next patient at the same dose level can be treated. By backfilling the study, APTO may be able to materially expedite the validation of their drug as an active compound.

The company was also excited to discuss their plans for CG-806 in AML on their recent earnings call, noting that the FDA has allowed them to forgo the early low-dose levels altogether to start at the 450mg dose. In addition to starting at a potentially active dose level, the company notes that responses in AML are often observed more quickly than in CLL, bolstering hopes for observation of activity by ASH.

While the company is excited by the FDA's clearance to skip lower dose levels and by the fact that the biology of AML lends itself to faster responses, I must point out one potential road block to the hopes of seeing AML responses by ASH: The AML study does not "enrich" for FLT3 mutant patients. What this means is that the company is testing their FLT3 inhibitor in any AML patient as opposed to only patients who have FLT3 mutations. This is important to know, because even though approved FLT3 inhibitors do produce monotherapy responses in AML patients who do not have FLT3 mutations, they do so at much lower rates. For APTO, this means that discovering activity of CG-806 in AML may take more time than expected if their early patients happen to be non-FLT3 mutated (as roughly 2/3 of AML patients are).

The bear thesis for APTO's ASH update is clear:

The company's data will still not be mature enough to provide meaningful results from the maximum dose level patients

Even some of the lower dose level patients may not have reached their maximum response to treatment by ASH

Both of these arguments would mean that determination of APTO's true potential will be delayed until 2021. However, given the promising early data from the mid-level dosing cohorts and the company's extra efforts to increase the number of patients receiving medically relevant doses before ASH, I am optimistic that responses could drive upside before YE2020. Furthermore, although lack of any responses by ASH would likely create a negative stock reaction, the argument that the data sets remain immature will likely be legitimate, offering a downside cushion and avoiding an "all or nothing" catalyst.

Overview of CG-806 B-Cell cancer dose escalation trial progress to date, slide 15, corporate presentation Aug 2020

APTO-253: What are the company's prospects outside of CG-806?

APTO-253 targets a protein called Myc. From a scientific perspective, Myc inhibition has been considered something of a panacea in the treatment of cancer. Proteins that we have already discussed in this article such as BTK and FLT3 are known as contributors in certain cancer indications. In contrast, Myc activity is implicated in a very large proportion of many cancer types. What's more, it is one of the most "downstream" members of cancer signaling, meaning that one could consider it a sort of "boss" protein that "lesser" proteins like FLT3 and BTK report up to. So, why hasn't there ever been a treatment for such a promising target? Well, Myc finds itself among a group of proteins that scientists have historically referred to as "the undruggables". As this title suggests, these are promising targets that modern medicine has not been able to design drugs against. The reasons why these targets are so challenging are various and dense, so in this case one should only need to know that Myc is among them.

For decades, companies have tried and failed to target Myc. Aptose itself has been pursuing this dream even since the company was named Lorus Therapeutics and APTO-253 was called LOR-253. In those days, the company was testing the drug in numerous solid tumor indications. What they found was that, through targeting a certain location on the patients' DNA, they could prevent Myc from ever being created in the first place (as opposed to trying to directly inhibit the "undruggable" target itself). However, despite the "mechanistic" success of this drug, it did not produce particularly strong real-world results. Although one would hope to see signs of partial or complete responses out of a promising drug, LOR-253 (now APTO-253) only managed to show "stable disease" in some of these patients. Of course, the patients they were treating were highly refractory with very aggressive solid tumors, and stable disease itself is in fact a sign of activity. However, the signs they saw were clearly not promising enough to merit further study in those solid tumor indications.

Of course, it is very common for cancer drugs to find success in certain indications after failing in others. Accordingly, the company is currently pressing on with APTO-253 by testing it in AML and MDS (myelodysplastic syndrome). If even mildly successful in either of these indications, APTO-253 would likely re-ignite an interest in Myc inhibition that could drive significant upside for APTO. However, in reviewing the large graveyard of unsuccessful prior attempts at Myc inhibition, optimism in this venture must be measured.

What I can say for APTO-253 is that it is an under the radar program that would be a dark-horse success story if it were to produce any responses. From the prior studies of the molecule when it was known as LOR-253, we can note that its safety profile was largely benign at the doses currently being given, suggesting that this is a limited-risk shot on goal for the company. Importantly, management has recently guided that they will provide an update on the program at ASH20 as well, adding yet another potentially market-moving catalyst to the near-term horizon.

APTO: Recently beaten down, but what's coming next?

After years of little price appreciation, APTO began its upward trajectory in late 2019. This move initially started with promising preclinical CG-806 data out of ASH19 and solidification of plans to move the drug into human trials. Shortly after this excitement began, Merck's buyout of ArQule (whose flagship compound, ARQ-531 is a reversible BTKi like CG-806) brought further excitement to this space, taking APTO even higher in sympathy. Since reaching a short-lived peak above $9/share in February, the stock has consistently traded in the $6-$7 range with dips below these levels during the March crash and in recent weeks. Indeed, the stock has recently been weak in spite of biotech indices ($XBI, $IBB) coasting near all-time highs. Furthermore, one typically expects greater resiliency in stock prices of biotechs like APTO that are nearing important catalysts. So, what might be the cause of APTO's recent weakness?

Although numerous reasons likely exist, I largely attribute today's depressed stock price to an unanticipated secondary offering in July. Firstly, the offering was a surprise to those familiar with the company, as their cash runway did not suggest strong need for immediate funding. Often, biotech investors hope that companies who can wait to raise cash do so, until they can execute an offering in light of new positive data. Furthermore, this offering was priced below expectations for many investors, coming in at $5.25/share, a full dollar below the opening price on the day the proposed offering was announced. Such low pricing was clearly a bearish near-term indicator for the stock, as it has regularly traded below $5 since. However, for investors looking to establish initial positions in APTO, this has provided a unique opportunity to purchase cheap shares with major near-term catalysts looming.

In recent weeks, I have been buying APTO under $5/share, quickly vaulting the stock to one of my largest current positions. After having been on my shortlist of top un-owned stocks for several months, the recent price per share has offered what I consider an exciting opportunity for numerous reasons:

Targeted oncology assets, broadly, and BTKis more specifically, have become a hot area in biotech, with names like LOXO, ARQL, and MRTX generating widespread scientific excitement with extreme returns for investors. With initial human trial success potentially manifesting in Nov/Dec, APTO could cast its name among these buzzy front-runners.

It is unusual to see such marked weakness in biotechs that are nearing such large catalysts. To the contrary, an upward march into significant binary data is a well-known phenomenon in biotech, and I believe that APTO may be on the cusp of starting such a climb into ASH20.

The company is abnormally well-funded for a biotech valued around $500 million. As previously discussed, part of the reason the recent offering was surprising was that the company had no apparent need for extra cash to begin with. Having raised >$50 million in spite of this, the company is now guiding for a cash runway into 2023, which is near the high end for companies this size.

As all of my core biotech investments are scientifically oriented, I am excited by CG-806's potential to begin generating responses soon, if not by the ASH updates. Although predicting the results of first-in-human trials is a near impossible task, after reviewing CG-806's preclinical profile in comparison to active drugs like ibrutinib, ARQ-531, and LOXO-305, I feel that CG-806 is more likely than not to be proven an active drug in CLL.

Finally, CG-806's unique optionality to be used in myeloid malignancies offers a second shot on goal that is also tantalizing close to potential validation. Discovery of activity in AML would at minimum offer downside cushion, and perhaps even significant upside in the event that data in CLL are less than inspiring.

So, what are the potential downside drivers for this stock?

Safety concerns. Although the BTKi class has proven to be a well-tolerated group of drugs overall, CG-806 is still in dose escalation, meaning that gradually increasing doses could turn up previously unseen side effects. Notably, the drug has been well-tolerated to date, but investors would be remiss to not consider the downside potential if serious side effects were to arise.

Put simply, the company's drugs may not prove to be active in humans. We have already discussed several reasons why CG-806 appears promising, but in-human trial data regularly disappoint in spite of promising pre-clinical indicators. In buying APTO, one is investing in a company whose cancer drugs have never produced an official response in humans. Of course, this is the reason that one is able to buy a piece of the company at a valuation of only ~$500 million, but it also means that the potential downside remains large.

Aptose Biosciences: My personal investment plan and strategy

In recent weeks, I have established a larger-than-average position in APTO in hopes that the recent downward move is an over-correction to a bearish secondary offering.

My initial aim is to slowly reduce this position to a more standard weighting into the strength of a gradual recovery as the company's Q4 catalysts approach. The timing and degree of trimming I plan to execute will depend entirely on the movement of the stock before these catalysts, though I do intend to hold shares through the data updates.

Often, I am asked to speculate what magnitude of a move in stock price may result from certain responses rates. Unfortunately, such hypotheticals are often too convoluted to be meaningfully discussed, as clinical trial interpretation is notoriously nuanced, and I have no way of knowing where the stock will be trading when data are released. However, I will say that given the very small number of patients and the relatively short treatment duration that will be available to report on by ASH, I suspect that generation of any responses (whether partial or complete) would drive upside for the stock. Accordingly, I plan to assess the size of my position both immediately before and after these Q4 updates.

Risks

Small cap biotech is an extremely volatile sector,. Investors should be aware that companies like APTO with small, early stage pipelines are vulnerable to rapid downward moves when negative data arise.

In my eyes, the largest near-term downside event for APTO would be negative safety data in a CG-806 patient. Although the BTKi class has proven to be generally well-tolerated, CG-806 is an early phase drug that could still generate previously unobserved side effects.

Furthermore, CG-806 is approaching an inflection point where it must finally prove that it is an active drug. If, by ASH, there are no responses observed in CG-806 trials, there will almost certainly be a negative stock reaction. However, given that the ASH data will likely remain relatively immature, a lack of CG-806 efficacy by ASH would not likely spell disaster for the company.

Although I am bullish on the science behind CG-806, translation of promising science into a promising medicine is notoriously difficult to predict. When predicting success of experimental drugs, one must always remember that such drugs may appear excellent on paper and in the lab, only to disappoint once administered to humans.

Summary:

APTO is a targeted oncology player with unique early stage assets in potentially lucrative indications. Although it is too early to determine how its molecules may compete against fellow next-generation targeted oncology players, there is pre-clinical rationale to suggest superiority over currently approved treatments. Furthermore, recent multi-billion dollar acquisitions of companies like ARQL and LOXO that compete in this arena suggest that the upside for APTO with a market cap <$500M could be substantial. Validation of their lead asset, CG-806, as an active compound capable of producing responses in hematologic malignancies is the likely first step in unlocking the company's potential. Importantly, this validation could begin to unfold as soon as ASH 2020.

Currently trading significantly below 2020 highs after a recent capital raise in spite of the company's most influential catalysts to date looming, APTO is one of my top conviction picks heading into the 4th quarter of 2020.

Credits and acknowledgements: This article was prepared in consultation with fellow biotech investor, Joe Viater, MBA candidate, Stanford University.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.