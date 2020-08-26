Investments in apartments offer the opportunity to raise rent frequently, and tend to go up in price over time.

When you say the word "landlord" most people's minds instantly jump to apartments. After all, at one point or another, most of us have lived in an apartment. For some, getting out of an apartment and becoming a homeowner was a driving motivation. For others, the convenience and mobility of renting is a lifestyle of choice.

There's a third group – those who want to be landlords. For many investors, the idea of collecting rental income sounds extremely appealing. From the outside, it appears to be "easy money." After all, for many renters, the only time they see the landlord is when they pay the rent. Who doesn't want to sit around collecting passive income for doing very little other than owning a property?

Those who went on to own a rental property or 10 will tell you that being a landlord can be hard work. Maintaining multiple properties, bad tenants, a legal system that generally makes evictions difficult and slow, and the risk of a tenant materially damaging your property. There are plenty of landlord horror stories.

So why do so many invest in rental properties? Because it's a fantastic business.

Why buy an apartment?

Real estate tends to appreciate in value over time so you often have capital gains.

Typical leases on apartments are for one year. This means that the rent you receive is very sensitive to inflation rates and rent grows over time.

Demand for apartments is fairly stable – people need to live somewhere.

There are a lot of "value-add" opportunities. A little capital investment can add amenities that will allow for charging higher rent.

We do not want to discourage anyone who wants to set up a business as a landlord, but for those who do not wish to put in the time and take such a concentrated risk, there's another great option. What we discuss today is one of the best ways to collect passive income for doing nothing other than providing your capital and profit from the very good business of multi-family real estate. Investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (property REITs) is a great way to get exposure to multi-family properties, letting passive income flow into your account. Most importantly, when you buy a property REIT, you also are buying its management. So you don't have to worry about the headaches that come with physically owning an apartment.

That's unless you would rather clean up this mess:

Bullish on Residential Real Estate

There are several reasons to be bullish on residential real estate. Currently, demand to buy homes is high because of very low interest rates. Those wishing to buy a residence can do so without being taxed with high monthly mortgage payments. Furthermore, due to low interest rates, many are choosing to invest in residential real estate as an alternative to investing in near zero CDs or Treasury Bonds. One more attraction of investing in residential REITs is that it provides good protection against inflation. Residential real estate tends to go up in price as inflation risks increase. This is the perfect storm for higher residential real estate prices.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments (BRT) is an apartment REIT that's currently yielding 7.4%.

BRT has a bit of a different approach than most of its residential property REIT peers. The vast majority of BRT's properties are in joint ventures, often with multiple deals with the same JV partners. The JV partner then manages the daily operations or a third-party manager is used. Most of the properties that BRT invests in are originated and put under contract by their partners. This means that these partners make an offer to buy with a signed letter of intent. BRT's management then does their due diligence and decides if they want to provide the cash.

This provides a meaningful advantage for BRT. The partner will find a good deal in the residential space, put it under contract and then approach BRT with the opportunity. BRT can then agree to buy a portion of the property or not. If BRT agrees to buy, a JV is established, which then takes on a property level mortgage that is non-recourse to BRT at 60-65% of the value. A property management company is selected to run the daily operations, frequently that company is also BRT's JV partner.

In other words, the primary role that BRT takes is providing capital. They team up with local/regional partners that know their local market, and by the time BRT is approached with the deal, the property already is under contract. BRT profits from the cash flow and in many cases from the ultimate sale of the property.

Properties

Source: BRT Presentation

BRT's geographical focus is primarily in the Sun Belt plus Texas, which are some of the hottest markets in the nation. This section of the country has enjoyed above average employment and population growth. This is very important for BRT as they focus on "B" class apartments, which are apartments that are in the price range for middle-class workers.

Source: BRT Presentation

Being in a high-growth area helps keep occupancy high, provides opportunity for rent growth that meets or beats inflation and means that in the future the property can likely be sold for more than it was acquired for.

Income Statement

Investors looking at BRT for the first time will notice that the majority of BRT's revenue is not reflected on their income statement. Since the majority of their properties are in JVs, BRT accounts for them utilizing the equity method. This means that the income statement reports the overall change in equity, not specifics like revenue, expenses and depreciation.

This can be confusing if you just look at the headline number of $6.6 million in revenue. In reality, BRT had more than $26 million in revenue in Q2. Prior to October 2019, BRT reported the numbers as consolidated, but the SEC determined that properties should be unconsolidated. So when reviewing BRT's numbers on many sites, it might look like there was a huge drop in revenues, free cash flow, and other metrics, when there was not a change in anything except the accounting.

Source: Q2 Supplement

BRT recently reported AFFO of $0.27/share, that's a 12.5% increase over $0.24 last year. Same-store NOI has been increasing 1.2% in their wholly owned portfolio and up 4.2% in their unconsolidated portfolio.

The main driver of NOI growth is raising rents. One of the best things about the apartment business is that the rental agreements are only a year long and rent can be increased annually through a combination of inflation and supply/demand dynamics. Since BRT is invested in areas with above average population growth, the demand dynamics are in their favor. Here's a look at rental raises in their unconsolidated portfolio:

Source: Q2 Supplement

In terms of the impact of COVID-19, BRT reported rental collections of 98% for Q2 and for July. For most people, paying rent is a priority and COVID-19 has not changed that.

Debt

When buying a new property, the JV generally takes out a property level mortgage for 60%-65% loan-to-value. This leverage enhances returns by tying up less capital in any given property.

What we like about this debt structure is that the bulk of BRTs debt is isolated to specific properties. If a particular investment fails to perform, the debt is isolated to a single JV and the property in that JV. In an extreme situation, a JV can be abandoned and the property turned over to the lender without putting the rest of BRT's portfolio at risk. This means that at the corporate level, BRT is significantly insulated from the failure of any particular location.

Aside from mortgage debt, BRT has $37.4 million of junior subordinated notes that mature in 2036 and a revolving line of credit with capacity of $10 million that they use to acquire properties and usually pay off quickly. These amounts are very small compared to the $662 million they have in property level mortgages.

Dividend

BRT currently pays a dividend of $0.22/quarter for an 81% AFFO payout ratio in Q2. For many years, BRT didn't pay any dividend at all. BRT once operated with a very different business model and was primarily a mortgage REIT. In other words, they didn't own the properties, the owned mortgages on properties. In 2009, that was a very bad business to be in.

Since 2009, they have fully transitioned to being an equity REIT, a REIT that actually owns interests in the properties. BRT has transitioned from a company that was bleeding cash to a company with plenty of free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Note that the income reporting after October 2019 is significantly impacted by the accounting change discussed above, with the JVs being changed from consolidated to unconsolidated. What appears to be a "reduction" in free cash flow was not a drop in revenues, but was caused by a change in SEC accounting rules.

Much of that cash flow is being directed to shareholders in the form of dividends since dividends were resumed in 2017.

Data by YCharts

We can expect BRT to continue providing dividend growth as cash flow from their properties continues to improve. AFFO growth will continue to be a driving factor in their dividend decisions.

Valuation and Price Target

Forward "Funds from Operations" (or FFO) is at $0.92/share. This provides a cheap valuation of 11.6 times FFO. Why is the valuation so cheap? It can be attributed to two main reasons. First, property REITs in general took a hit following the pandemic and still did not fully recover. This is despite the solid prospects of housing and residential REITs. The second reason is that the special accounting that is required to be used by BRT can be confusing to some investors, as much of the income flows into equity rather than the income statement. So FFO growth may not be fully understood by some investors. Regardless, this has created a great opportunity to invest in apartment REITs not only at a great price, but with a fat yield of +8%. Investors should grab this opportunity in both hands.

Conclusion

There's a lot to love about passive income. Instead of working hard, make your money work hard while you devote your time to whatever activities you prefer. This is the heart of our income method. Finding investments that will provide us with significant cash flow that we can direct into new investments or utilize for other purposes.

We are very bullish on the multi-family space. It's a sector that has had very strong fundamentals for years. We also discussed our belief that we are headed for an inflationary period. Multi-family is a strong sector most of the time, and it really shines during inflationary periods. With the standard lease term only being one year, that means that rent is frequently increased to match inflation. Unlike many other commercial properties where rent might only be reset once every three or five years.

BRT has established a very attractive business plan in the multi-family space. Positioning itself as a provider of capital, BRT teams up with partners that have local expertise. This approach has allowed BRT to pivot from being a mortgage REIT that was severely wounded by the Great Financial Crisis, to an equity REIT with a quality portfolio and cash flow growth.

The sell-off from COVID-19 crisis is your opportunity to get into this REIT at a discount. You can enjoy an 7.4% yield while the market realizes that its panic was overdone. Additionally, BRT fits very well as an income investment in a high-yield portfolio. It also provides a good protection against future inflation risks.

