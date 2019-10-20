I didn't report much for Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF) during the crisis. There were good alternatives out there, I was fully invested, and I mentioned the company in several of my more general, corona articles. Perhaps I should have written on the company, however, as there were times when this business was trading at a yield of over 4% and an appealing valuation of around 6-7 P/E.

Castellum isn't a REIT - so it has a different payout and legal structure than REITs non-European investor may be used to. However, for reasons I've detailed in previous articles, Castellum is one of the largest - and has become the largest overall - holdings in my entire portfolio. At the time of writing this article, it's the only company to exceed 5% of my total portfolio, reaching 6.1%.

Let me remind you why, and show you what's happened to Castellum.

Castellum - How has the company been doing?

For those of you who don't know the company, Castellum is a Swedish real estate company born during the last throes of the financial crisis here in the 1990's. Real estate was cheap, and no one wanted to buy - so Castellum was formed and it invested in properties they "Knew" would appreciate massively and would provide recession-resistant cashflows for decades and decades to come.

And, that's what pretty much has happened.

Castellum owns real estate that caters primarily to governmental institutions, municipalities, and public organizations. Rent payments originate essentially from tax money, and the question of whether these institutions or organizations somehow "fail" or get into trouble is easily answered - they don't. Furthermore, when these public institutions saw Castellum excelling and providing hassle-free, excellent real estate, they wanted the same. So Castellum has overseen the construction of specific properties for more institutions like courts, the immigration agency, etc. In the beginning, this segment was actually the majority portfolio segment in Castellum. Since then, things have changed somewhat - there are only so many public institutions to go around - but the portfolio remains well-diversified in terms of sector and geography.

(Source: Castellum 1H20 Report)

The actual NAV is on the other hand focused on office properties, which makes sense when considering these are mostly found in city centers. Additionally, the geographical diversification is quite appealing.

(Source: Castellum 1H20 Report)

Let's move on to the core of the matter, however - results. Specifically, we want to know how Castellum has been faring during the worst pandemic since 1910.

The answer? Castellum saw a YoY income growth from property management of 9%. They saw a YoY growth in pure income. They saw an increase in Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV)/EPRA NAV of 8%. They saw an increase in net letting, net investments, and a 10% 1H20 NOI growth compared to the same period in 2019. In fact, the YoY NOI growth for Castellum was better during the pandemic than during 2019 when comparing YoY to 2018. This is true for both the 1H20 and the 2Q20 comparative period.

What about the all-important rental collections? Income is all well and good, but surely there must be some who have demanded deferred rents. Yes - rental collection was down.

2Q20 rents have been collected to 99%. Meaning the company's rent collection is down 1%. Not exactly earth-shattering news, this. The company's rent discounts have amounted to 14 MSEK, 50% of which is covered by a governmental guarantee program. As such, the actual concessions of 7 MSEK amount to less than 0.5% of the company income.

But surely some companies must have posted bankruptcies?

No, - no companies leasing from Castellum have gone bankrupt. Rental losses are in fact on par with 2019 levels, and amount to 6 MSEK, an increase of 1MSEK, or $100k YoY.

(Source: Forbes)

Remember, Sweden was never shut down. People could always telecommute, work, and our GDP contraction was minimal compared to other countries. As a result, our industries never, as a whole, faced the cataclysmic upheaval that's about to descend on parts of European and US retail. Of course, this has trickled down to real estate companies like Castellum.

But of course, part of it is also the company's extremely conservative portfolio, with a large part of public tenants, which provides bulwark-like protection during a storm like this.

I say again, Castellum has not noted any significant negative impact from COVID-19 whatsoever. Results are in fact up, and with new contracts being signed for the new court building in Malmö (the largest of its kind), even letting results are good.

To summarize COVID-19 for Castellum:

No negative effects, beyond a 1% rent collection issue.

No bankruptcies

less than 0.5% lease concessions/discounts.

No impairments whatsoever.

New contracts signed, projects ongoing.

Income/NOI at record levels, despite the pandemic.

Stable rental levels in all geographies, both urban and rural, with record-low vacancies in CBD's and the like. Warehouse rental levels have actually skyrocketed due to e-commerce demand.

Hotels, restaurants, and stores that have seen COVID-19 effects account for about 8% of Castellum's ABR. Due to the lack of shut-down, while there has been temporary pain for these tenants, there have not been any signs of the companies needing or wanting out of their often decades-long leases. Again, remember - while there may have been some months of lower income, none of them were ever shut down as part of any governmental order.

The Swedish property market has in fact, remained resilient to COVID-19, and most of the company's non-public customers are tied to very long leases. Castellum expresses confidence in that they could even increase rents to facilitate top-level growth, should this become necessary.

(Source: Castellum 1H20 Presentation)

There were some company-specific items of interest during 1H20. Let's go through them here.

The board decided to become one of the first property company in the world to become 100% climate-neutral by 2030. Those of you who know my writing know I care extremely little for this - but I know some do, and I know policy does, so I mention it.

3B SEK worth of new investments was begun. This includes Court Facilities, Police Stations, and the like. Castellum has seen a trend where public procurements with regard for public real estate to an extremely high degree is awarded to Castellum.

Castellum has decided to expand with solar cells on property rooftops. I'm not a fan of this - solar cells in Sweden do not make fiscal company sense due to political control systems and taxation and are therefore only a type of "greenwashing" at this time - but the company actually points this out, but wants to be on the forefront.

Castellum has made highly accreditive purchases in several regions as a result from owners being pressured to sell due to COVID-19 - one of them at the very core of Sweden's 3rd-largest city.

Castellum has initiated a share buyback program to enhance shareholder value further.

Unlike many real estate companies, Castellum hasn't put the "brakes" on anything but have accelerated development. While the company can't predict the future, and the company CEO doesn't exclude potential COVID-19 related negative effects, these risks should be put in relation to what the company has currently suffered. Macro looks good.

(Source: Castellum)

Sweden has long struggled with too-low rates of inflation, and this continues to be a headache for our central bank, but aside from this, the overall picture is a positive one. The overall repo rates have been raised from negative 0.25 to zero, and the fact that they haven't been lowered combined with the latest, 2020 July repo rate path, indicates a continuation of the zero-interest-rate until 2023.

A word on liquidity and debt. The company has an LTV ratio of 43%, putting it on a very conservative level. Current covenants specify an <65% LTV ratio, where the company is extremely far off.

Unlike many Swedish companies, Castellum also holds an investment-grade credit rating with Moody's, a Baa2 with a stable outlook. This is expected to improve over time. Castellum also has access to funding at far lower levels than virtually any company on the US market. Current average interest rates for fixed terms was 1.83% as of June 2020, which comes to about half of what's considered very good terms in the US. Castellum also has several billions worth in maturities with an interest rate of 0.75%. The highest interest rate for the company is at 2.27%, for a credit maturing in 4-5 years. 65% of the company's debt is in bonds, with only 29% and 6% in Bank loans and commercial papers respectively.

Let's look at valuation.

Castellum - What is the valuation?

There are a few ways to look at Castellum's valuation. One of the interesting ways given the type of company we're looking at is to compare Castellum to the risk-free investment rate of a 10-year Swedish bond, which currently trades at -0.087%. This indicates a yield spread of around 360 bps. As it happens, a yield spread between the Swedish 10-year and Castellum of between 290-380 bps is pretty much where things have been since 2014, when the 10-year was at 1.4%. If anything, the valuation now indicates a slight improvement and investment potential, given a 20 bps higher yield spread than 2014, with the valuation currently where it's at.

In terms of P/E ratio, the company trades at around 10.8X, which is somewhat above the levels seen prior to 2018 but after 2013. Given the company's extremely conservative fundamentals and a payout ratio of less than 40%, it should be compared to some of the most defensive and conservative American REITs, as i see it. Perhaps REITs in the cell tower segment, which seem extremely resistant. However, Castellum yields 3.6% at today's price, which is closer to a very appealing apartment or qualitative net lease REIT while, i argue, holding far better fundamentals than any of these.

I tend to look at a mix of earnings multiples and valuation in comparison to EPRA NAV. Over time, the valuation trends towards a 100% EPRA NAV/share price, so when the price starts going below this, it's a potential buy indicator. As things stand now, this is where we are.

(Source: Castellum 2Q20 Report)

This indicator flags a current 9% undervaluation, and I believe it only to be a matter of time until we are back up. My own YoC for my Castellum position is splendid as a result of long years of putting capital to work at cheap prices - just north of 5%, but even a 3.6% yield is something I consider quite excellent for Castellum, all things considered.

Looking at overall trends, you'd be hard-pressed to find a company that grows shareholder value more in terms of BV/Share...

(Source: Börsdata, Castellum, Book value/share)

...or revenues.

(Source: Börsdata, Castellum revenue/share)

The combination of these factors, with a focus on a good yield spread and a higher than 5%-discount to EPRA NAV puts my valuation for Castellum at around 195 SEK/share, which represents a level around 20 bps around 100% of EPRA NAV to represent the slight historical premium Castellum usually trades at - and it's justified, as i see it.

That gives us a current undervaluation of 9%, which also brings me to my thesis.

Thesis

In this article, I won't do the bear-bull comparison? Why? Any bearish stance I'd take on the company would be disingenuous because I don't really see the potential for any sort of long-term downside that's not caused externally by a factor like COVID-19. If COVID-19 or a pandemic on a similar level can't cause damage to this company, things would have to become truly catastrophic before Castellum would suffer any sort of ill effects.

Such arguments can be made - complete collapses of real estate markets, interest rates and so forth - but they represent macro risks that are so disconnected from the company's performance and outside of their control that they could be made about any company, in any sector. I don't view them as relevant to the company specifically.

Castellum should be viewed in a similar light as a bond investment in terms of its stability. The fact that it tends to offer 6-12% dividend growth per year should be taken into consideration as well. Foreign investors need to consider FX as well when investing, but I truly do believe that if you have the ability and interest to invest in non-NA stocks, then a company like Castellum should be on your short-list.

The business represents an investment into public property, into the largest metropolitan regions in Sweden and Scandinavia, and into some of the best management in the entire industry in Sweden. Not the best, as I see it - Jens Engwall who is the best, is CEO of the company Nyfosa (No symbol) - but Castellum's CEO is still sharp as a tack and has proven his mettle through more than one crisis.

At a 9% undervaluation, Castellum provides a fairly decent annual upside, but the focus should be put on the diversification and safety garnered by investing in the company. Castellum also pays dividends twice each year - September and March, and trends towards one of the lowest payout ratios in the entire industry.

All of this means that I view Castellum as a "BUY", even if just a weak one.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

At 9% undervaluation to EPRA NAV and a decent yield spread to the swedish 10-year of 368 bps, Castellum is a weak "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.