Valuation has come down to only ~7.8x 2021 revenue and appears to be an attractive entry point with the stock now trading around $88.

Zendesk (ZEN) is one of the leaders in delivery enterprise software for customer support services. The company recently reported a very strong Q2, with revenue coming in above expectations and guidance in addition to operating margins showing strong expansion. Despite the challenging economic conditions, the company's software subscription revenue has protected the downside to revenue growth.

The stock has been weak since the company reported earnings, largely due to Q3 guidance of $250-255 million coming in below expectations for ~$256 million. Over the past few quarters, the company's customer churn has increased, which could seem to imply that near-term revenue growth could be impacted, which is a serious concern. However, the longer-term prospects remain healthy and investors should continue to be excited about the company's long-term horizon.

Since the company reported earnings, the stock has been down ~14%. With Q3 revenue guidance coming in below expectations is of concern, the company's software subscription revenue should provide the company with enough visibility to remain confident in their quarterly guidance. In addition, there was likely some conservatism baked into the numbers and we could, ultimately, see revenue upside to the quarter if the global economy continues to improve. As the economy improves and consumers and enterprises purchase more products and services, there could be an increased demand for customer support services, which could become a tailwind to ZEN's operations.

Given the recent pullback in the stock, valuation has come down to a reasonable ~7.8x 2021 revenue. Over the past year, the stock has typically traded between a 9x and 11x forward revenue, and while the ~7.8x 2021 revenue is slightly more forward-looking than forward revenue, the valuation seems to remain attractive.

I continue to like the stock long term given the revenue growth prospects as consumers and enterprises return to their pre-pandemic spending levels. In addition, the company continues to expand its operating margins and this margin improvement is likely to continue for several more years. With the stock now trading ~$88, I believe long-term investors should look to add this high-growth name to their portfolio.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

Even though the Q2 quarter was more challenging in terms of macroeconomic conditions, the company continued on its strong growth path, growing revenue 27% to $246.7 million, which was nicely above expectations for only $240 million and above management's guidance range of $237-243 million. Given the highly recurring nature of subscription revenue, it was not surprising to see revenue remain strong and ahead of expectations. As long as their clients remained in business and continued to use ZEN's products, ZEN will still generate sufficient revenue.

Gross margin remained impressive during the quarter, coming in at ~78.2%, well above the year-ago period gross margin of ~74.6%. Software revenue tends to come with a higher gross margin as there are limited expenses related to the production of revenue.

Over time, as the company scales and is better able to leverage its fixed operating expenses over a larger revenue base, the operating margin will also expand. This was somewhat evident in Q2 as operating margins expanded to 7.8%, up from only 2.0% in the year-ago period.

Given the better than expected revenue combined with strong operating margin expansion during the quarter, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.14, well above expectations for only $0.04.

Even though the non-GAAP operating margin and earnings are improving, the company has struggled with cash flow this year. During Q2, free cash flow was -$20.9 million, bringing the year-to-date total free cash flow of -$36.5 million. While some of this impact is likely related to changes in the company's billing policy, the investor will take free cash flow metrics into consideration when looking at valuation.

As a brief reminder, the company recently changed its billings policy, which aimed at giving clients increased renewal flexibility. ZEN began invoicing clients on their renewal dates, rather than the month prior to renewal, thus, leaving a month delay between potential cash flow collection.

While the company continued to not provide 2020 guidance given the economic uncertainties stemming from the global pandemic, the company did provide Q3 guidance.

Revenue for Q3 is expected to be $250-255 million, which was slightly below expectations for ~$256 million. I believe this is one of the bigger reasons as to why the company's stock has gone down since they reported earnings. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected to be $10-14 million or ~4.7% margin at the midpoint. While I believe management could be slightly conservative around their quarterly guidance, the guide was not strong and came in below already tempered expectations.

Valuation

Since reporting earnings, the stock has dropped some 14%. The biggest reason for this drop is likely due to Q3 quarterly revenue guidance coming in below expectations, which were already low given the uncertain economic environment. The lower revenue guidance could be a combination of some conservatism and higher customer churn, especially in the small/medium-sized business category.

Given the small/medium-sized businesses have been hardest hit during the economic recession, it is not surprising that these companies are looking for ways to reduce expenses in order to keep the lights on. While these customers may eventually return over time, the higher churn does bring near-term revenue growth into question.

ZEN is a leader of enterprise software for customer support services, an area of IT where spending will likely increase over the next several years once we get past the global pandemic. As enterprises place more emphasis on the customer experience, companies will be encouraged to spend more on services such as those that ZEN provides. Over the long term, there is a lot to remain bullish about, even if customer experience spending, and ZEN's revenue, as a result, takes a hit in the near term.

ZEN has a current market cap of ~$10.15 billion, and with ~$900 million of cash and ~$1,050 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$10.3 billion. So far, revenue growth during this year has decelerated a little bit, which was a likely result due to the global pandemic. However, I believe revenue growth has held up better than feared, which is why the stock remains positive year-to-date.

However, investors should start to look at 2021 and 2022 revenue to better understand valuation. At the end of 2019, the company generated ~$816 million of revenue. Assuming revenue growth for 2020 comes in at ~25%, which would assume further deterioration in Q3 and Q4, we could see 2020 revenue of $1,020, implying a 2020 revenue multiple of ~10.1x.

Considering we are only a few months from 2021 beginning, investors should focus more on the out-year. As the pandemic slowly runs its course and normal economic activity can be seen in the future, revenue growth could accelerate back closer to 30%. This could occur if enterprises resume their IT spending activities related to customer support solutions. Customer experience will continue to be a valuable area of the enterprise-consumer relationship, and enterprises may need to increase their spending in order to draw in new consumers. This could leave us with 2021 revenue of ~$1,325 million, implying a 2021 revenue multiple of ~7.8x

Given where valuation currently stands when looking at 2021 revenue, I believe long-term investors should be compelled to build up a position in this name. Even with heightened fears around Q3 revenue guidance coming in below expectations, I find it challenging to see the stock trade below $80, as valuation would reach a multiple closer to 7x, below the company's historical trading range as per the chart above.

Risks to ZEN include continued global economic uncertainties which could impact the company's revenue growth and consistency. If revenue growth decelerates and remains depressed over the next several quarters or years, this would place increased pressure on margins and cash flow, which could impact the company's ability to operate effectively. Given the company is still growing quickly and investing heavily in their operations, cash flow generation is an important determining factor for future growth. ZEN also has small/medium-sized customers which could be facing increased pressures due to the global pandemic constraining supply chains. These smaller companies may be faced with increased pressures compared to larger enterprises. If ZEN's smaller customer base is not able to recover from the pandemic at a similar pace as larger enterprises, ZEN may see their revenue growth slow down over the next several quarters and potentially the next few years. In addition, along with many other software names, the company trades off a high forward revenue multiple, which could contract quickly if we were to experience another market correction.

