I take a long-term bullish view on the stock, but I am more neutral in the short term.

However, a second wave of COVID-19 and an intensifying competition from Mastercard remain two key risks.

Despite disappointing earnings, Visa has been seeing a rebound in payment volumes of late.

Back in June, I made the argument that Visa (V) would see further upside going forward, as a result of continued growth in Total Payments Volume, as well as a growing trend towards digital payments more generally.

That said, I did caution that the company could see some pressure in the near term, owing to a reported decline in credit card volumes.

Source: investing.com

We can see that, after a strong rebound into June, the stock has largely trended stationary since then.

Moreover, Q3 2020 results were disappointing owing to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, with net income and earnings per share down by 24 and 23 percent, respectively.

Source: Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

With this being said, Q3 results appear to be accounting for the sharp drop in payment volumes that happened just after lockdown took effect at the beginning of the quarter.

We can see that U.S. Payments Volume and Processed Transactions have rebounded into positive territory:

U.S. Payments Volume

Source: Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Processed Transactions

Source: Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Furthermore, we see that Card Not Present (excluding travel) transactions have actually grown significantly since April:

Source: Visa Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Based on these trends, it looks as though the next quarter will show somewhat more encouraging results as lockdowns have started to ease globally.

With that being said, a so-called "second wave" of COVID-19 in winter would have great economic ramifications as far as consumer spending goes.

In the last quarter, we saw consumer spending drop by almost 15% before recovering by a similar magnitude in the following month:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

However, the past quarter has shown that Visa is inherently quite vulnerable to a slowdown in retail spending. Another potential lockdown in winter would further exacerbate this situation.

Moreover, while debit card usage has continued to grow, thereby reducing the company's reliance on credit card volumes to sustain revenues, Visa still faces significant competition from Mastercard (MA) in this area.

For instance, HSBC's First Direct arm recently announced that it will move customers from Visa to Mastercard debit cards in the next year. With Visa traditionally having had a stronger foothold in the UK debit card market, competition is clearly intensifying in this space.

Additionally, as we saw in the breakdown for U.S. Payment Volumes as above, payment volume growth for credit cards still remains well below that of debit cards. While this is to be expected as debit cards are much more commonly used for electronic payments, potential loss of some of this market to Mastercard is a risk factor for this company.

While mobile payments have been growing as contactless payments have seen a big increase in demand, this has posed somewhat of a threat to the credit card market. With the ability to store card details on platforms such as Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Google Pay (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), consumers are less likely to use cards on the basis of which ones have the most attractive rates or highest rewards and payments will become increasingly commoditized under this model.

With that being said, both Visa and Mastercard are in quite a strong industry in spite of the invariable spending drop that has been precipitated by this pandemic. While mobile payments have been growing, payment cards still remain the method of choice for the majority of customers. With many payment cards now having contactless features embedded, biometric cards, in particular, are being viewed as the most secure payment option.

From this standpoint, while competition in the digital payments market is no doubt accelerating, Visa's business model still remains solid.

To conclude, I take the view that Visa will continue to thrive over the longer term. However, risks remain in the short term. Particularly, should COVID-19 result in lockdowns once again in the winter, this will have a big impact on consumer spending which will place downward pressure on revenues once again. Visa continues to have the most credit cards in circulation, and I see the company continuing to dominate this sector of the market. However, as Mastercard appears to be gaining market share across the debit card market, Visa could find itself increasingly reliant on the credit card market as its primary revenue source going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.