AT&T is priced for disaster, despite the fact that the company is gushing cash and is able to clean up its balance sheet.

Article Thesis

AT&T (T) is one of the largest telecom companies in North America. The stock does provide a lot of potential for long-term oriented investors from the current level, thanks to a low valuation, a high initial dividend yield, and AT&T's potential to deleverage quickly. For a couple of different reasons, it is out of favor right now with the share price failing to rebound along with the broader market.

This represents a potential opportunity for the DGI investor. The stock is trading at a low valuation, offers a historically high initial dividend yield, and AT&T has the potential to resolve some of Mr. Market's concerns. In this article, I'll lay out my reasoning for why AT&T, as part of a greater dividend growth portfolio, is likely to provide attractive returns going forward.

Why Dividend Growth Investing Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals

Accumulating a significant amount of wealth in a short period of time is very hard and nearly impossible for most. Only those with highly specialized, great careers or those that rise to prominence in show business or related fields may achieve this feat. Accumulating a large amount of money over several decades, however, is not nearly as hard and becoming a millionaire is a very achievable goal for many. One way to do this is via dividend growth investing, although there are, of course, other ways on top of that, such as indexing, buying real estate, etc.

The Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), which include companies that have raised their dividends annually for at least 25 years in a row, are a great way to find suitable dividend growth investments, although it should be noted that investors should not only select from those members. Historically, the Dividend Aristocrats have performed quite well, which includes a 16%+ annual return over the last decade. This includes the recovery from the Great Recession, which led to outsized returns, thus it should be expected that future returns will be lower. Half of the historic return seems a more reasonable goal, i.e., an 8% annual return.

The good news is that an 8% average annual return can cause the investor to become a millionaire if they invest just $210 per month over an admittedly long period of time, 45 years. Adding in an inflation assumption of 2%, the monthly savings rate needed to achieve millionaire status in real money terms rises the monthly investment amount to $380, but that should still be quite feasible for most readers.

If investors want to ramp up their savings to $1,000 a month, 45 years of investing would get them a net worth of $4.8 million or $2.6 million when adjusted for inflation [calculations made by author].

We thus see that the road to material wealth may not be a quick one for most, but those with the right game plan may accumulate a million or more in their lifetimes without an immense amount of effort. This should be done with a somewhat diversified portfolio, but I believe that AT&T could be a strong contributor to that due to the following three reasons.

1: AT&T's Debt Is Not A Problem

Many investors that shy away from AT&T do so because of its debt load. At first sight, AT&T's debt pile indeed is quite large, at $152 billion. In fact, it is one of the largest in corporate America. Debt shouldn't be looked at in a vacuum, however, but rather be seen in relation to other metrics, such as cash flow, book equity, or EBITDA.

In the above chart, we see that AT&T's $152 billion in net debt is about 15% lower than its book value, its debt to equity ratio is thus not high, at below 1. Even more telling, its debt is not especially high relative to its EBITDA and cash flow. Based on its current debt load and forecasted EBITDA for 2020, the net debt to EBITDA ratio is 2.8 right now - even though EBITDA during 2020 is artificially low due to the pandemic impact. Its net debt is equal to 3.1 times its 2019 operating cash flow. Both these ratios point to a leverage profile that is not especially high. Even more important, AT&T's leverage has been improving, as the company managed to pay down billions in debt following the closing of the Time Warner acquisition already.

Deleveraging should continue going forward, mainly thanks to AT&T's great cash generation. During H1, AT&T generated free cash flows of $11.5 billion, or $23 billion annualized, despite the pandemic impact. According to its 10-K, AT&T generated free cash flows of $29 billion in 2019. When we assume that AT&T's free cash generation reverts to pre-crisis levels in 2021, we can calculate how fast the company would be able to deleverage going forward. Its dividend costs the company $15 billion a year, thus after-dividend free cash flows would total $14 billion annually at pre-crisis levels. If AT&T would use two-thirds of that for debt reduction, either by paying back bonds at maturity or by buying back bonds via tender offers, AT&T could reduce its debt load by $10 billion a year. At the same time, AT&T could still pay its current dividend, while having another $4 billion left over for other purposes, such as stock buybacks. By 2025, AT&T could thus reduce its debt to $107 billion. If its EBITDA rises by just 2% annually going forward, i.e. in line with inflation, AT&T's net debt to EBITDA ratio would drop to just 1.8, which would be a quite low leverage ratio for a telecom. This is not even what management is gunning for, as execs believe that a leverage ratio in the low 2s would be reasonable.

AT&T thus can deleverage by a lot over the next couple of years, and potential non-core asset sales are not even included yet. This deleveraging can happen while AT&T continues to reward investors with dividends & stock buybacks, thus debt is not an issue for the stock's income generation potential.

Additionally, one should consider that AT&T will likely have the opportunity to reduce their 4.3% average cost of debt thanks to record-low interest rates. A 1% reduction in its average interest rate would save AT&T $1.52 billion per year in interest payments, or about 21¢ per share.

2: The Dividend Provides A Highly Attractive Income Stream

Buying shares of a Dividend Aristocrat while its dividend yield is 7.0% can result in a quite attractive amount of income a couple of years (or decades) down the road:

Source: Author's calculation, assumptions include 2% dividend growth through 2030 and 1% dividend growth beyond 2030, dividends reinvested.

We see that a moderate investment of $10,000 would result in annual income proceeds of $7,900 in 2050, thanks to the miracle of compound interest. When we make more aggressive assumptions, such as 2% annual dividend growth through 2050 (which would not be outrageous, as this would be just in line with inflation), annual dividend proceeds would total $9,600 thirty years from now. In other words, investors would get a yield on cost of almost 100% three decades from now.

We see that investors could generate a quite large income stream, mainly thanks to the high initial dividend yield AT&T's shares are currently trading at. This allows for a big boost from dividend reinvestment, coupled with some dividend per share growth, investors could make quite a lot of money over the coming decades. The ratios in the above table scale, thus if someone would put $100,000 into AT&T's shares right now, the annual dividend income from this investment alone could total almost $80,000 in 2050.

3: AT&T's Valuation Is Very Attractive

When it comes to discussing AT&T, potential investors sometimes note the track record of AT&T over the last 10 or 20 years, which is not overly attractive. Over the last decade, AT&T generated total returns of 95%, while the 20-year total return is 110%. On an annualized basis, this equates to 6.9% and 3.8%, respectively, since 2010 and 2000. The broad market, in the meantime, has delivered a 10-year return of 280%, or 14.3% annually, easily crushing AT&T.

The reason for AT&T's weak relative performance in the past is the same as the one that could make AT&T much more attractive going forward - the shares' valuation.

Data by YCharts

20 years ago, AT&T's shares traded for 17 times earnings, and with a price to operating cash flow multiple of 8.5. 10 years ago, shares were trading at 12.7 times earnings, and with a cash flow multiple of 4.6.

Right now, shares are trading at just 9.3 times this year's earnings, even though this year's earnings will be weaker due to the pandemic and should be higher going forward. One key factor for AT&T's weak performance during the last 20 years thus is valuation compression. Due to the quite low valuation shares are trading at right now, further multiple compression seems unlikely. AT&T's share price should thus rise more in line with its earnings and cash flows going forward, and some multiple expansion may even impact returns positively. On top of that, the current low valuation results in an above-average starting dividend yield, which boosts total returns further.

The fact that it was not especially rewarding to buy AT&T's shares at a high-teens multiple 20 years ago, with a much lower yield, does not mean that it will be a bad idea to buy AT&T now, at 9 times net profits, with an initial yield of 7.0%. Valuation is not the only thing that matters, but it still does matter, and right now, AT&T's shares are priced at the absolute bottom of the historic range, which should be a positive for investors' future returns.

We believe that the recent sell-off is primarily due to worries about AT&T's debt in a COVID-19-repressed economy. We've already shown AT&T's debt is manageable, even during the current pandemic. We think AT&T's ongoing debt reduction efforts will cause debt to become less of a worry to investors over time, especially as the economy starts putting COVID-19 behind it and AT&T can take advantage of today's ultra-low interest rates.

However, another factor that we acknowledge is continuing to hold back AT&T's valuation is that the market is just neglecting value-type stocks. Mr. Market has been willing to chase high-growth story stocks (e.g. AMZN, AAPL, etc.) to higher and higher multiples, and frankly, we have no idea when this might change. In fact, we note with some concern that indexing has helped relatively few stocks become ever more dominant, reminding us of the days of the "Nifty Fifty" (see graph below). That didn't end well for many investors that got in too late.

We simply don't know how long the run-in today's "Nifty Five" will last (AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, FB, GOOGL). Thus, we personally feel more comfortable having most of our investments in equities where the underlying cash flows fully support the current valuation, AT&T being an example of one such stock.

Risk Factors

Like all other equity investments, AT&T is not a risk-less stock. Some factors that we want to note are the following ones:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is limiting the economy, in general, and likely resulting in some cutbacks on communication spending. The pandemic also directly affects AT&T's Time Warner division's movie production and theme park business. However, our basic assumption is that we have already seen the worst of these effects from an economic perspective. We think the world will eventually achieve immunity via a vaccine. Thus, we view COVID-19 as a temporary setback which has probably seen its nadir, and an issue the firm has the balance sheet to live through.

Cord-cutting, the gradual extinction of landlines and cable TV (Direct TV), is another key ongoing risk. However, we have already seen a whole lot of that over the last couple of years with AT&T having been able to more than offset this impact via growth in other segments and/or improving margins. Again, we weren't suggesting AT&T 5 or 10 years ago. Here, once again, we think the firm has fully priced in the additional COVID-19-induced troubles and is likely to begin overcoming them.

Competition is also an ongoing risk. For instance, the merger between Sprint & T-Mobile US (TMUS) has created a more capable peer in the phone business. This development could lead to increased competitive pressures, which could then have a negative impact on AT&T's margins. Consolidation, however, can also lead to a well-functioning oligopoly and less competitive pricing pressures in the future. It is not a given that consolidation in the sector is a bad thing per se.

Compared to broad equity markets AT&T has its challenges, but its business is not overly cyclical, and there is no commodity exposure or anything quite as volatile as that. The risks here seem to be well understood and are being dealt with by management. Furthermore, with shares trading at 9.3 times earnings and 4.9 times operating cash flows, we think that these risks are more than priced in already.

Takeaway

Becoming rich via regular investments in attractive stocks over several decades is feasible for many investors. AT&T, at its current price and attractive dividend yield, could be a good addition to a dividend growth portfolio aimed at generating wealth. Its high current income yield also makes it a viable pick for retirees seeking to generate income now.

AT&T's stock is not riskless, but the strong cash generation makes the dividend look safe, and debt is less of a problem compared to what many believe. AT&T's quite low valuation also makes it unlikely that the stock will generate sub-par returns going forward.

