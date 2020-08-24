NINE's Momentum Falls

The steep decline in North American onshore completion activities will restrict the small-diameter and the large-diameter coiled tubing units and wireline sales. The abundant supply of equipment in the market will keep pricing low, which will adversely affect Nine Energy Service’s (NYSE:NINE) EBITDA margin in the short term. So, I do not see the company improving its performance, at least for the rest of the year, and returns from the stock can decline in the near term. In the past year, the stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which reflects the weaknesses in the completion activities.

On the other hand, the company has a couple of new products that are slowly being commercialized and will drive growth in the coming quarters. The high and low-temperature dissolvable plugs are likely to see demand rising in the Permian Basin and some of the other key resource Basins where activities are gradually coming back. NINE has significant financial risks because of a high debt-to-equity ratio and can become a point of concern for the investors in the medium term.

The Market Outlook And Challenges

Since 2H 2019, NINE has been enduring a service line pricing pressure, which the company expects to continue until the end of 2020. In the face of sustained weakness, the company stacked cementing spreads, wireline units, completion tools during Q2. The severe downtrend turned the company's gross profit into a loss, and it may continue to stack equipment until it returns to incur profit at the gross margin level. Activity began dropping since late-March but has recently started to show signs of reversal. By June, some of the activities picked up, led by a steady crude oil price. So, its management believes that the company has gone past the trough and may stabilize in Q3 or Q4 of this year.

Currently, the U.S. rig count has fallen below 250 and has declined further from where it started in Q3. The U.S. frac spread count, too, has dashed since the start of 2020, while the U.S. frac crews have been down ~70% year-to-date. During the same period, the U.S completions well count dropped by more than 70%. As a result of the gross decline, NINE's coiled tubing and wireline businesses were severely affected in Q2. Year over year, revenues from coiled tubing declined by 81% and were matched by an 85% fall in wireline revenues during the same period. The cementing and completion tools activities, in comparison, were down to a lesser extent. On top of that, oilfield services pricing, too, dropped, but the range varied between 1% and 22%, estimates the company's management.

Strategy With The Dissolvable Plugs

NINE has been focusing on commercializing and increasing market penetration of the new dissolvable and composite plug technology. It has already commercialized the Stinger plugs, its low-temperature dissolvable, in the Permian and Northeast. Despite the extreme drop in completions job, the Stinger deployment doubled in Q2 compared to Q1, which I think was a remarkable achievement under the circumstances. However, it suffered a setback in the number of trials and tools run in the wellbores, as the drilling and completion activities crashed. More recently, it has begun trials for the high-temperature dissolvable plug, although the exercise was low in Q2. You can read more about its strategy in my article here.

The delay in the commercialization of the new composite plug was affected by supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delay also forced the company to hold back the Scorpion composite offering, although it may start the trial soon, indicated the management. Despite all the odds, the company expects to gain market share in a dwindling North American drilling market. The quarter-over-quarter increase in Stinger deployment and dissolution of plugs at room temperature will help it gain an incremental market share. Based on the prospect, it anticipates 2021 will turn out to be better than 2020 for the company.

Cost Reduction Measures

NINE continues to implement the cost-cutting measures, which includes a 56% reduction in the workforce, leading to an annual payroll deduction by $54 million. However, the process involves one-time costs, including severance charges, which will reduce the bottom line. Also, the company's focus on strengthening liquidity helped it maintain a healthy cash balance ($88.7 million as of June 30).

Analyzing The Q2 Financial Results

In Q2 2020, Nine Energy Service's top line decreased by 64% compared to Q1 2020, while its net earnings deteriorated. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue decline was even steeper (down 78%) in Q2. The gross profit margin turned to a loss from a 14.1% positive margin in Q1. During Q1, it reported a net loss of $0.81 per share after it incurred a $296.2 million goodwill impairment charge.

What Are The Current Drivers?

NINE's quarter-over-quarter revenues from Cementing operation declined by 58% after it stacked 32% of its cementing spreads. The average blended revenue per job, however, remained steady. In Wireline, NINE's top line suffered from significantly lower stage count and lower average blended revenue per stage. Plus, it stacked 48% of the Wireline units during the quarter. As a result, revenues from this operation decreased by 79% (quarter over quarter).

In Completion Tools, lower stage count and average blended day rate resulted in 53% lower revenues in Q2 compared to Q1. The delay in the commercialization of the new composite plugs also contributed to the Q2 fall. In Coiled Tubing, again, revenues decreased by 64% sequentially in Q2 due to a drop in utilization. Also, the company stacked half of its coiled tubing units during the quarter. As you see, all of the company's operating product lines contributed to the top-line decline in Q2.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of June 30, 2020, NINE had $133.5 million in liquidity. The company's debt-to-equity ratio of 5.2x is significantly higher than many of its peers. Since FY2019, shareholders' equity has depleted immensely, particularly following the goodwill impairment charge, which has held its leverage up. In 1H 2020, the company has repurchased an additional $29.7 million of debt, which will lower the leverage.

In 1H 2020, NINE's cash flow from operations was negligible, which was a considerable decline compared to a year ago led by lower revenues. Although the company has lowered planned capex (72% lower compared to FY2019) and has sufficient liquidity, it might become essential to generate free cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

Linear Regression-Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, completions wells count, drilled wells count, and NINE's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next twelve months (or NTM). It can recover in 2022 and 2023 and will stabilize afterward.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in NTM 2021. The model suggests it can recover in 2022 and will increase dramatically in 2023 and stabilize in 2024.

I have calculated the EV using NINE's past EV/EBITDA multiple (because the forward multiple is not available). Returns potential using the past average multiple (9.9x since Q2 2018) is much lower (73% downside) compared to the sell-side analysts' expected returns (8.2% downside) from the stock. I think the stock has a significant negative bias in the short term.

What's The Take On NINE?

NINE may have streamlined its operations after divesting the Well Services operation in Canada and the Production Solutions earlier in the year, but the downward spiral in North American onshore completion activities will weigh down the stock, at least for the rest of the year. The sales of small-diameter and the large-diameter coiled tubing units and wireline sales have been weakening rapidly in recent times.

However, the demand for high and low-temperature dissolvable plugs is looking to recover in the medium term as drilling activity returns in the Permian Basin. As the crude oil price stabilizes and completion and drilling activities look to move past its worst, I think the prospect for a turnaround in 2021 brightens. However, I do not expect revenues to bump up before another year when revenues from the commercialization of new technologies will increase. However, the EBITDA margin will lag because of the weakness in pricing. One of the most concerning aspects is its weakness in the balance sheet. Its leverage is significantly high, pointing to increased financial risks in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.