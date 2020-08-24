Source: Barron's

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reported quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 and GAAP EPS of $0.06. The company beat on revenue and earnings. The stock is flat post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Continues To Slide

Millions of Americans are still stuck at home amid shelter-in-place policies. Most commerce is being done online, which is not Ross's strong suit. The company primarily sells through physical locations. Until the pandemic ends, sales could remain flat to declining. Total revenue of $2.7 billion was down 33% Y/Y. This sounds devastating, yet it is much less than the 51% dropoff during the May 2020 quarter. The loss reflected a weak economy as well as the negative impact from store closures designed to stem the spread of the pandemic.

Average unit retail ("AUR") was down during the quarter, partially due to deep discounts employed to move aged inventory. Though customers visited stores less frequently, their average purchases increased. The coronavirus hurt consumer demand in some of the company's largest markets, including California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona. Sales could remain depressed until stores in these states fully reopen.

As an off-price retailer, Ross appears poised for success during these uncertain times. Price-conscious consumers could turn to Ross, Burlington (BURL) or TJ Maxx (TJX) at the expense of other retailers with physical locations. Will the economy and retail sales hold up enough for Ross to fully recover? Another risk is that more retail sales could shift to online where Ross does not have a sizable presence. At the end of the day, risks remain for retailers that sell through physical locations.

Falling Margins

Declining scale hurt margins. Gross margin during the quarter was 23%, about 600 basis points lower than the year earlier period. Gross profit was $605 million, down over 45%. Off-price retailers have traditionally enjoyed higher profit margins. A 23% gross margin was commendable, given the pandemic. SG&A expense was $519 million, down 12% Y/Y. SG&A costs fell much less than revenue, leading to a decline in EBITDA.

EBITDA was $116 million, down over 80% Y/Y. It was an improvement over the May quarter when the company reported an EBITDA loss. EBITDA margin was 4%, down from 16% in the year earlier period. As the economy continues to reopen and Ross's sales improve, its EBITDA margin should slowly tick up. However, it may not approach last year's margin until sometime next year.

Cash Burn

Falling sales and shrinking margins have led to cash burn for several retailers. Ross reduced cash burn this quarter, which was encouraging. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$78 million for the first six months of the year. It was much less than the $1.2 billion cash burn during the May quarter. This implies Ross's FCF improved by over $1 billion this quarter. The company's inventory was $1.1 billion, down from $1.8 billion during the May quarter. Ross sold down over 35% of its inventory balance, which helped cash flow and likely made room to buy more up-to-date items. Aggressive markdowns also helped the company reduce inventory:

Further, during the initial re-openings, overall sales were ahead of our conservative plans as we benefited from pent-up demand and aggressive markdowns to clear aged inventory. In the weeks thereafter, trends were negatively impacted from depleted store inventory levels while we were ramping up our buying and distribution capabilities.

Ross still has $2.2 billion of working capital. Its ability to monetary working capital as the business slows is important. Its debt load of $3.1 billion is 1.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. It appears manageable for now. However, if Ross needs to raise more debt in order to fund cash burn, then its credit metrics could become a cause for concern.

Conclusion

ROST has bounced over 55% off its March lows. The stock has benefited from the rise in financial markets. Until its revenue decline subsides, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.