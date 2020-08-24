Investors seem concerned about how expensive the stock market has become. But outperformance has concentrated in the hands of a few.

For good reasons, investors seem concerned about how expensive the stock market has become. Although the COVID-19 recession has barely started, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is already up 26% YTD and 65% since the mid-March trough of this year's vicious market correction.

But the strong returns produced by two particular sectors that account for 42% of the S&P 500 (SPY) as of August 2020, technology and healthcare, have masked relative weakness in the broad US economy and equities market. Look hard enough and a value investor can still find well-known stocks selling at a discount to where they were about six months ago.

One simple way to go about finding these opportunities is through the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI).

Credit: Unsplash

What is XLI?

State Street's industrials sector ETF tracks S&P Global's industrials select sector benchmark. As of August 2020, XLI held a group of 73 market-cap weighted stocks in a number of sub-sectors that include aerospace and defense, construction, electrical equipment and building products, among others. Some could reasonably think of the ETF's holdings as "old economy" stocks, since they include few service companies, and virtually none in the high-tech space (depending on how one defines the term).

XLI is the best diversified sector ETF. The top holding Union Pacific (UNP) accounts for less than 6% of the total portfolio, while the other top five names that include UPS (UPS) and Honeywell (HON) add up to less than one-fourth of the pie. For comparison, the second best diversified sector within the S&P 500 universe, healthcare (XLV), concentrates 10% and 33% of the portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and the top five group, respectively.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from State Street

XLI is a large ETF with nearly $11 billion in assets under management. Average trading volume of more 12 million shares per day, or almost $1 billion of daily liquidity, ensures easy access into the fund and plenty of exit opportunities. The management fee of only 13 bps causes little drag to net-of-fee performance. A trailing fund dividend yield of just about 2% also offers extra income opportunities compared to the S&P 500.

The investment case

Certainly, as the disclaimer says, past performance should not be used to set expectations of future returns. However, the industrials sector has consistently outperformed the broad market during economic recoveries and expansions. Take the XLI itself as an example.

Since its December 1998 inception, the ETF has slightly outperformed the S&P 500 in absolute terms, while slightly underperforming it in risk-adjusted returns. But, of course, the devil is in the details. The sector did substantially better starting at the bottom of the 2003 correction until the market's next peak, in 2007. The same was true from the trough of the Great Recession until the more convincing signs of economic deceleration began to surface, in the first quarter of 2018.

See charts below. Blue line is XLI, while red line is the S&P 500.

Source: graphs by Portfolio Visualizer

When it comes to the broad market, we have already witnessed stocks roar back to all-time highs in record time. However, keep in mind that (1) cyclical sectors still have a ways to go before reclaiming former peaks, and (2) full economic recovery seems to be many months if not quarters away, suggesting that the stocks that rely on stronger economic fundamentals to thrive may have a longer runway ahead.

Regarding the first point above, notice below that XLI has even managed to trail the performance of the out-of-favor Dow Jones index (DIA) by a good bit. The ETF is nearly 9% below February lows (where the S&P 500 was at the start of June) vs. the Dow 30's current 4% drawdown.

Data by YCharts

Final words

I wouldn't claim to be a high-conviction industrials sector bull. Quite the opposite, if I think about it: my All-Equities SRG portfolio has a small allocation of only 2% to any stock in this space (excluding gold miners).

However, (1) in the face of an S&P 500 that looks too richly valued to most investors, (2) considering that few value opportunities still exist in the market and (3) assuming that at least some of the upside to cyclical sectors may still be ahead of us, betting on the industrials space does not seem unreasonable to me. XLI may be a good-enough, well-diversified approach to explore the opportunities in a simple and inexpensive way.

Beating the market by a mile Stocks have been on a choppy ride in the past several months, and the future looks even more uncertain. But all my SRG portfolios have been outperforming the S&P 500 in 2020 and since inception by a wide margin, while also producing far superior risk-adjusted returns. To find out how I have created a better strategy to growing your money in any economic environment, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.