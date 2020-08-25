Dana managed to hold decremental EBITDA margin to just 24% despite a greater than 50% decline in revenue in the second quarter, and FCF should turn positive from here.

Dana (DAN) has admittedly been something of a value trap for a little while now, though recent performance relative to names like American Axle (ALX) has improved some. I continue to believe that the Street remains stuck on “old Dana” and fails to recognize and appreciate not only better-than-expected decremental margins through this trough, but positive leverage to both North American light vehicle trends and long-term commercial and off-road vehicle electrification.

Dana shares have seen a double-digit improvement since my last write-up, but I continue to see fair value in the high teens.

A Bad Quarter, But Not As Bad As Feared

Auto and truck component suppliers have, in general, done better than expected on both revenue and margins, and I suppose that mitigates some of Dana’s outperformance this quarter. Still, a 24% decremental EBITDA margin on a greater than 50% drop in revenue is a pretty good result.

Revenue fell 53% this quarter, coming in about 3% better than expected. Revenue in the light vehicle business declined 60%, with a 64% decline in Light Vehicle Drive and a 48% decline in Power Tech. I don’t believe management specified underlying production volumes, but some back-of-the-envelope math suggests to me that Dana did underperform overall build rates, though that was likely skewed by the company’s particular product/customer exposures. On the other side of the business, heavy vehicle revenue declined 46% on a 41% decline in Off-Highway and a 54% decline in Commercial Vehicle.

Gross margin went negative in the quarter, but the EBITDA loss was limited to $5 million – about $15 million better than expected – and the company posted a 24% decremental margin. One of the four businesses, Off-Highway, did remain solidly profitable with a 9.5% EBITDA margin, and Power Tech was only $1M into the red.

Dana ended the quarter with net debt of about $2.2 billion and liquidity of $1.7 billion and was able to terminate a bridge funding facility and repay $300 million on a revolver. I believe Dana is past the worst with respect to free cash flow, and I expect positive free cash flow for the full year of 2020 and thereafter.

Cautious Guidance May Be A Near-Term Challenge

Dana has definitely not recovered as strongly as some of its customers and peers (relative to 52-week highs), and management’s guidance was more conservative than that of some peers like Meritor (MTOR), though some of that may be a function of mix.

Dana management has seen a weaker recovery so far in global commercial vehicles, which I believe could be a function of the company’s leverage to medium-duty trucks versus heavy-duty trucks. It’s also possible that the companies looking for stronger commercial vehicle results in the second half of 2020 could be disappointed, as many buyers are still being quite careful with discretionary/growth capex.

Looking at the off-road market, which is a larger part of Dana’s business than most of its peer group, agriculture is looking relatively healthier, while construction and mining are relatively weaker.

Turning to passenger vehicles, Ford (F) is reportedly considering adding a third shift to production of its new Broncos, and Dana is providing full driveline content for both the Bronco and Bronco Sport – making this a potentially lucrative business over the next couple of years. As a reminder, while Dana is about 45% or so leveraged to “light vehicles”, it’s very largely in trucks, CUVs, and SUVs, and these continue to take share from conventional passenger vehicles (sedans, et al).

Longer-Term E-Opportunities Remain Attractive

Part of my bullish thesis on Dana is anchored by what I believe is a stronger-than-appreciated position in electrification. It’s likely true that some of Dana’s core businesses will electrify more slowly than others, I do see meaningful electrification opportunities in areas like SUVs, medium-duty trucks (which are likely to electrify more quickly than linehaul Class 8 trucks), and off-highway vehicles. In end-markets like construction and mining, in particular, manufacturers like Caterpillar (CAT) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) have been emphasizing electrification and automation more and more as the future of those markets.

Dana recently won its third award for a European electric truck project, and this one includes both e-propulsion and e-power. Dana also announced the acquisition of Rational Motion, which will, among other things, enhance the company’s EV software capabilities.

The Outlook

Dana did a little better than I expected this quarter, but it’s not enough to meaningfully change my long-term outlook. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits, with FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digits as FCF margins improve toward the low-to-mid single-digits. I do see some upside potential on the revenue side (particularly down the road from electrification), but there are still margin uncertainties with respect to long-term commercial/off-road electrification, so it may be the case that longer-term revenue upside is offset by margins.

The Bottom Line

I believe Dana should trade into the high teens on the basis of both discounted cash flow and near-term EBITDA margin-driven EV/revenue. I view that as attractive upside, and I likewise believe there is still a margin/cash flow leverage and electrification story here that is largely unappreciated by the Street, making this an attractive idea for more contrarian-minded investors willing to be patient with the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.