Buy mREITs Because of High Yields or Discounts to Book Value

REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might be reducing their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government. This could become an important factor for investors seeking current income. There is no investment instrument, that does not entail significant credit risk, now offering the high current yields of the agency mREITs.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy. Even after the sharp increases from the March 2020 bottoms, many mREITs are still trading at discounts to book value. However, some non-agency mREITs are trading at dramatic discounts to book value, but do not have high current, or any yields. As the tables below indicate, some mREITs are not currently paying any dividends. Some of the non-agency mREITs were hit so hard by the COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, that they suspended their dividends. As might be expected, the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value are generally the ones that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses.

The more risk-averse investors seeking high current yields are probably only interested in the agency mREITs. However, the non-agency mREITs trading at deep discounts to book value offer the greatest opportunity for capital gains.

If the real estate values that are now problematic, due to the COVID-19 pandemic recover, because of stronger economic growth or other reasons, non-agency mREITs that are not currently paying dividends could resume paying them. A possible future COVID-19 relief bill might have mortgage or rent subsidy provisions. As an asset class, mortgages are generally less vulnerable to declines in economic activity than many equity securities. The cash flows from mortgages and mortgage-backed securities usually do not directly correlate to the revenues or profits of the issuing entities. Many companies in the airline, department store, hospitality and tourism industries will probably never recover their losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mortgages secured by assets held by those companies will generally be ultimately money-good as long as the value of the assets securing the mortgages exceeds the balance on the mortgage. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government have no credit risk. Non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities can default. However, if the value assets that secure the mortgages remain high enough, there generally will not be any reduction in the ultimate cash flow from non-agency mortgages.

Even if a stronger economy does not resuscitate the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value and that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, there might still be significant capital gains possible from them. This possibility arises from the fact that the stock market has apparently been a great beneficiary of the various government COVID-19 related actions.

As I said in American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last

...various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities.

Fiscal policy is not the only way that money is being pushed into the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing its best to see that money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its way into the stock market. Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding. The irrational strength in the legacy airline stocks, in the face of staggering losses, could also be considered an example.

Yields on the Two Leveraged MREIT ETNs Have Declined, but are Still Attractive

The strong stock market has lifted the prices of many of the mREITs that comprise the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, upon which the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) REML is based and the 25 mREITs in the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, upon which the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is based. With the dividends paid by the mREITs holding steady, this has brought the yields on REML and MVRL to lower, but still lofty levels.

Credit Suisse (CS) and UBS Group AG (UBS) both use the same methodology to compute the current yield for the leveraged mREIT-based ETNs, shown daily on their websites. Since the most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter using three monthly consecutive monthly dividends is logical. Thus, the CS and UBS websites indicate:

"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the most recently announced Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN,…"

In Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Very High Current Yields, I projected the August 2020 monthly dividends of $0.0274. for REML and $0.1746 for MVRL, respectively, and said:

…This indicates a current yield for REML of 19.33% and 15.66% for MVRL. That is logical, given that they are both based on very similar mREIT indexes and REML is leveraged 2X, while MVRL is leveraged 1.5X…

The actual August 2020 monthly dividends were: $0.0280 for REML and $0.1796 for MVRL. The indicated REML current yield of 19.33% was based on the July 17, 2020 net indicative (asset) value of $3.6478. The August 17, 2020, REML net indicative (asset) value was $4.0735. That was an increase of 11.67%.

The CS website using the August 17, 2020, REML net indicative (asset) value shows a current yield of 17.37%. That is based on the three months REML coupons ending with August 2020. Using the three months REML coupons ending with my projected September 2020 REML coupon of $0.0142 gives a current yield of 16.0% using the August 17, 2020, REML net indicative (asset) value.

As of July 17, 2020, MVRL had only paid one monthly dividend. That was $0.7957, paid in July 2020. Thus, it was a "big month" dividend. I had estimated the August 2020 monthly dividends for both MVRL and REML. Using the ratio of the sum of actual and projected REML July and August dividends, to the sum of actual and projected MVRL July and August dividends, and applying that to the actual REML June 2020 dividend, an implied June 2020 MVRL dividend was computed. Using that and the projected August 2020 monthly dividend of $0.1746, I estimated a 15.66% current yield for MVRL. Using the three months MVRL coupons ending with my projected September 2020 MVRL coupon of $0.0655 gives a current yield of 13.32% using the August 17, 2020, MVRL net indicative (asset) value. Since only two, MVRL monthly dividends have been declared so far, the UBS website does not show any current yield for MVRL.

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture. Thus, when dealing with ETNs, the terms “dividend” “coupon” and “distribution” are used interchangeably.

While the yields on the leveraged mREIT based ETNs are still high, in the current low interest rate environment, they are not as high as some other ETNs. Commenters to my previous Seeking Alpha articles have requested that I write about the other CS high-yielding ETNs. There are four X-Links™ Exchange Traded Notes sponsored by CS. As the table I below indicates, REML actually has the lowest current yield of those ETNs as of August 17, 2020.

Table I X-Links™ Exchange Traded Notes Name Current Yield X-Links™ Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) 21.63% X-Links™ Silver Shares Covered Call ETN SLVO) 26.90% X-Links™ Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN USOI) 84.67% X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) 17.69%

Source CS

GLDI, SLVO and USOI are covered-call commodity ETNs. These track the performance of indices that employ a strategy of selling 6% out-of-the-money call options against the ETFs that in turn track the specific commodities. As far as I know, USOI now has the highest current yield of ant ETN. I previously discussed USOI in: More Diversifiers for a 15%+ Interest Rate Sensitive Current Yield Portfolio, which included:

…I believe in what George Goodman, who wrote and appeared on television under the name "Adam Smith" said: if you want to really learn about something, take a financial stake in it. As an example, he said, buy one corn future on the Chicago Board of Trade and you will find yourself up at 4:00 AM in the morning looking at weather patterns in Iowa. Unfortunately, for me, Mr. Goodman said that prior to the internet and the tremendous amount of interesting information and opportunities to do fascinating research it provides. Also, as many people who are retired or semi-retired people find out, there is not nearly enough available time for those books and other projects you thought could be easily finished after you stop working full-time. That said, I bought a small amount of various securities for the express purpose of learning a lot more about them so that I could research and evaluate their use as possible diversifiers in the 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio and also write about them. However, so far, I have not had time to do so. These small positions include: InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP), Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) and Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (USOI). USOI is the most promising candidate so far. It is an ETN based on the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index. The "106" refers to the fact that the Index strategy consists of a hypothetical notional portfolio that takes a "long" position in Reference Oil Shares and sells a succession of notional, approximately one-month, call options on the Reference Oil Shares with a strike price of approximately 106% of the price of the Reference Oil Shares exercisable on the option expiration date. The biggest risk would seem to be a collapse in oil prices. That does not seem very likely in the near term. One concern with USOI is that its option based-strategy is convoluted and takes a while for someone to understand. That was the case for me and I have a PhD in economics and finance and my doctoral dissertation was IMPLICATIONS AND APPLICATIONS OF ORGANIZED OPTION MARKETS FOR FINANCIAL THEORY. The "short" version of the USOI strategy from the Prospectus is: ...The return on the ETNs is based on the performance of the price return version of the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWSTM 106 Index (the “Index”) during the term of the ETNs. The Index is reported on Bloomberg under ticker symbol “QUSOI ”. The Index measures the return of a “covered call” strategy on the shares of the United States Oil Fund® (the “Oil Fund”, and such shares the “Reference Oil Shares”) (Bloomberg ticker symbol “USO UP “) by reflecting changes in the price of the Reference Oil Shares and the notional option premiums received from the notional sale of monthly call options on the Reference Oil Shares less notional costs incurred in connection with the implementation of the covered call strategy (the “Notional Transaction Costs”). The Notional Transaction Costs reflect the monthly transaction costs of hypothetically buying and selling the call options and selling the Reference Oil Shares and equal 0.03%, 0.03% and 0.01%, respectively, times the closing price of the Reference Oil Shares on the date of such notional transactions and, which, on an annual basis, are expected to be approximately 0.84%. The actual cost will vary depending on the value of the Reference Oil Shares on the date of such transactions. The Index strategy consists of a hypothetical notional portfolio that takes a “long” position in Reference Oil Shares and sells a succession of notional, approximately one-month, call options on the Reference Oil Shares with a strike price of approximately 106% of the price of the Reference Oil Shares exercisable on the option expiration date (the “Options” and together with the long position in Reference Oil Shares, the “Index Components”). The notional sale of the Options is “covered” by the notional long position in the Reference Oil Shares. The long position in the Reference Oil Shares and the “short” call options are held in equal notional amounts (i.e., the short position in each Option is “covered” by the long position in the Reference Oil Shares). This strategy is intended to provide exposure to West Texas Intermediate light sweet crude oil (“WTI crude oil”) futures contract prices through the notional positions in the Reference Oil Shares and the Options that together seek to (i) generate periodic cash flows that a direct long-only ownership position in the Reference Oil Shares would not, (ii) provide a limited offset to losses from downside market performance in the Reference Oil Shares via the cash flows from option premiums and (iii) provide limited potential upside participation in the performance of the Reference Oil Shares. The level of the Index on any day reflects the value of (i) the notional long position in the Reference Oil Shares; (ii) the notional Option premium; and (iii) the notional short position in the Options then outstanding; net of the Notional Transaction Costs. The ETNs will not participate in the potential upside of the Reference Oil Shares beyond the applicable strike price of the Options and the level of the Index will be reduced by the Notional Transaction Costs...

I am still working on methodology that will allow me to calculate projections for the monthly dividends for USOI and the other covered-call commodity ETNs. In doing so, my attention was brought to the question of the possible influence of the existence of ETNs on the returns and possible risks associate with their specific strategies. That question also arose as a consequence the collapse in the prices of the securities that comprised the indices upon which various 2X leveraged ETNs were based in March 2020, and their subsequent acceleration. To examine that issue, one must first understand what ETNs are and why they exist.

ETNs are Investment Companies Masquerading as Derivatives

Much discussion has focused on the differences between ETNs and investment companies, such as ETFs and mutual funds, where the ETFs and ETNs both focus on similar securities. An example of an ETF and ETN pair that illustrates this is: REML and iShares Mortgage ETF (REM). REM is based on the same index of mREITs as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and it does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status.

The discussion of the differences between ETNs and investments companies has mostly involved the risks that ETNs pose. ETNs are unsecured obligations of the issuer. Thus, they entail the credit risk of the issuer. Investment companies such as REM must follow the requirements of the Investment Company of 1940. That includes having the portfolio securities held by a custodian, segregated from the management company’s assets. Thus, if BlackRock, Inc. (BLK), the sponsor and manager of REM were to go bankrupt, the value of REM would still depend only on the value of mREITs held in its’ portfolio. When Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, there was no credit risk to the holders of mutual funds and ETFs managed by Lehman Brothers.

The value and performance of derivatives, such as options and futures, is derived from some other asset or index of assets. ETNs legally are derivatives whose value depends on the performance of some other asset or index of assets. CS and UBS do not legally have to actually own any of the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of their ETNs is derived from. This has led some people, who do not understand the financial services industry, to assume that CS and UBS do not actually own the securities or other assets upon which the value and performance of the ETNs is derived from. That is not the case. In terms of financial theory, the ETNs do not operate under the “bucket shop” assumption that derivatives such as options and futures do.

The “bucket shop” assumption, is that one counterparty of a derivative is betting against the other. Thus, the buyer of a call option is betting that the price of the underlying security rises, and the seller of the call option is betting that the price of the underlying security falls. The open interest for any series of options or futures is how many are outstanding. The number of long options or futures is exactly the same and the of short positions in those options or futures. For every buyer, there must be a seller.

A key implication of the “bucket shop” assumption is that transactions in derivatives for which the “bucket shop” assumption applies do not impact the price of the underlying security, since, for every buyer, there is a seller. This is analogous to people betting on the Super-bowl football game. People betting do not impact the outcome of the game. In contrast, investors putting more money into a mutual fund can impact the price of the securities held by the fund, when the fund in turn purchases securities in response to the inflow of money. When more shares of REM are created and sold to the public, BLK buys more mREITs. When shares of REM are liquidated by the public, BLK sells mREITs.

Some people incorrectly assumed that since CS and UBS are not required to buy or sell mREITs when the size of REML or MVRL changes, they do not do so, and are thus betting against the holders of REML and MVRL. Some of those without knowledge of the financial services industry and the asset management sector, in particular, thought that CS and UBS created the leveraged ETNs for the purpose of borrowing money from the public and then profiting when the ETNs were liquidated at prices much lower than the original issue prices. UBS did not profit or lose when their 2X-leveraged ETNs were accelerated. However, in terms of future cash flows, UBS did lose the expected revenue from the fees that they would have collected in the future had the 2X-leveraged ETNs still existed.

If CS and UBS wanted to bet that mREITs would decline in value, there are much more efficient ways they could have done so. ETNs are created to circumvent the various restrictions and expenses that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. For REML, the 2X leverage is an obvious factor. Investment companies must maintain 300% asset coverage for all borrowings. This precludes the use of leverage higher than 1.5X. It might be noted that UBS could have created an ETF that used 1.5X leverage, and which could have owned the exact same mREITs as the index that MVRL is based on, rather than have MVRL be an ETN. They did not do so.

Very large major financial institutions, such CS and UBS use the ETN structure because they can, and only they can. No rational investor would by an ETN, where, in addition to the risk arising from the securities in the index upon which the ETN was based, there was significant credit risk associated with the issuer. Thus, only issuers like CS and UBS that are considered by market participants to be close to risk-free in terms of default risk can issue ETNs.

By using the ETN structure, they can avoid the requirements and restrictions that apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. In addition to the limitations on the use of leverage, using the ETN structure can allow them avoid all the 1940 Act restrictions on self-dealing. Thus, CS can buy and sell the mREITs that it owns to offset the REML liability, using its own brokerage firm and “lend” money to finance the portfolio at an attractive LIBOR+0.85% interest rate. UBS and CS lend money to other borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral at lower interest rates than LIBOR+0.85%. Thus, “lending” to their own ETNs is advantageous. Prominent among the borrowers who use mortgage-backed securities as collateral are the very same mREITs that are in the index upon which, REML is based. Another advantage for ETN issuers arises in the area security lending. Most institutional investors lend out portfolio holdings and are paid stock-loan fees. For investment companies, such security lending fees must accrue to the benefit of the fund’s shareholders. With ETNs, those fees go into the issuers’ pockets.

In addition to avoiding all of the restrictions on self-dealing, using the ETN structure avoids the requirements for semi-annual and annual reports that require independent audits, which apply to investment companies registered under the 1940 Act. Additionally, registered investment companies have shareholder meetings which require the filing, printing and mailing of proxy statements at times. Investment companies such as REM are required to have a board of directors, a majority of which, including the chair-person of the board, must be totally independent of the manager. This means that it is possible, although unlikely, that the independent board of REM could decide one day, that BLK will no longer be the manager of REM, but some other company, like Fidelity or Vanguard would be instead. Were that to happen, BLK would have to mount an expensive proxy contest in an effort to protect its’ investment, with no guarantee of success. No such risk exists with ETNs.

The relevance for investors of the fact that ETNs are really investment companies in disguise is that the bucket shop assumption does not apply to ETNs. Thus, transactions by the issuers of ETNs can have an impact on the market prices of the underlying assets. This was demonstrated in the case of the mREITs, as reported by Bloomberg regarding the mREIT Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI).

Hannon Armstrong Notes Share Drop on UBS Trust Liquidation March 20, 2020, 5:28 PM CEO Jeffrey Eckel notes liquidation of a UBS trust that used a high level of leverage to invest in a number of mortgage REITs, including Hannon Armstrong shares. Says the rapid liquidation resulted in company share price dropping to near-term lows “We do not believe this liquidation reflects the long-term fundamentals of our business and believe much of the selling experienced was driven by algorithms and/or broader market conditions and not HASI fundamentals,” Eckel says Several company executives and directors, including Eckel, purchased additional shares this week NOTE: March 19, UBS to Redeem Two Leveraged Mortgage ETNs After 95% Plunge…

Much has been written about the possible impacts of having so much assets in ETFs. There is concern that it could impact the securities markets, in terms of posing systematic risks. With commodity ETFs, some have pointed to additional volatility possibly resulting from inflows and outflows of the ETFs. Regarding the covered-call commodity ETNs, GLDI, SLVO and USOI, I am looking into the possibility that the market prices of the call options that covered-call commodity ETNs write, could be impacted by the activities of CS selling the calls on an ongoing basis. I am still trying to estimate how much the relative size of the ETNs would have to be, to have such an impact.

Analysis of the September 2020 REML and MVRL Dividend Projections

Most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML and MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months."

Of the 35 components in the index upon which REML is based, only 6 have declared dividends with ex-dates in August 2020 and thus will contribute to the September 2020 REML dividend. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) had suspended its dividend in 2020, due to the pandemic. MFA announced the resumption of dividends with a $0.05 dividend with an ex-date of September 29, 2020. Thus, MFA will not contribute to the September REML and MVRL dividends, but will contribute to the October 2020 dividends.

Relative to the last dividend announcements, there were no dividend cuts or reductions, and one of the components that will contribute to the September 2020 REML dividend, has actually increased its’ dividend. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) increased its monthly dividend to $0.065 from $0.06. This is the second consecutive monthly dividend increase for ORC. Last month ORC increased its monthly dividend to $0.06 from $0.055.

Some of the components have explicitly suspended their dividends, or have not made any dividend declaration for the first two quarters of 2020 or later. Some components have delayed their dividends. The Tables II and III below show the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the Table II includes the contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the September MVRL 2020 dividend. Table III includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the September REML 2020 dividend.

My projection for the September 2020 REML dividend is $0.0142. For MVRL, the projection for the September 2020 MVRL dividend is $0.0655. This reflects both the sharply lower net indicative (asset) value relative to pre-COVID-19 levels and the impact of some mREITs not paying, lowering or delaying dividends as result of the pandemic. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future REML and MVRL dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of August 2020 weights in the tables.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If I had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, I would favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are a number of uncertainties regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics.

The outlook for the economy depends to a large extent on whether or not a new relief/stimulus is enacted. There is also the “fiscal cliff” possibility that the government could shut down on September 30, 2020. As discussed in The Economy May Fall Off The $600 Cliff, the supplemental unemployment benefits, that expired on July 31, 2020, had been keeping retail sales actually above pre-COVID-19 levels. In that regard, The New York Times included:

…“The lack of emergency unemployment benefits in August is going to have, I think, devastating effects both for families and the economy as a whole,” said Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore who has tracked the effects of the supplemental benefits throughout the recovery. The lapse of the extra $600 could cut monthly disposable income in August by around $70 billion compared with a full month of benefit payments, based on one Goldman Sachs analysis... …Most economists still project additional government support as the most likely outcome, but they are increasingly concerned that the money will not be forthcoming. “Markets appear to be taking a view that major fiscal legislation is inevitable,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note published on Aug. 14. “While we still think a fiscal package is much more likely than not, we believe there is a roughly one in four chance that Congress fails to pass further aid until after the election.”…

I had been looking for sluggish growth after the initial bounce back from the lifting of stay-at-home orders and the reinstating of the restrictions due to the surge in cases, in some states that opened too soon. However, there is a possibility that inaction by Congress could put the economy into a steep plunge. That could impact many sectors. Even with another new relief/stimulus package, the relative failure of America to control COVID-19 may reduce the travel and hospitality industries for an extended period. The diminishment of America's standing in the world may also impact economic activity. One sector that would relatively not be impacted by the weak economy is the agency mREITs. We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since the second quarter dividends have been announced. Some of those we do now have current information on, are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. However, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

For various reasons, agency mREITs are attractive. Many industrial, retail and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. MVRL is a 1.5x mREIT Leveraged ETN, which should yield less than REML, but will still have a high yield. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been mostly silent regarding their current status. The markets may have assumed the worst in those in some of those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now.

Assuming that every position and security held by every REIT is correctly marked at its fair value price (that is determined by what a willing buyer would pay and what a willing seller would sell it for) today. There is now still great variance in what can be expected between agency mREITs, non-agency mREITs and equity REITs. The agency MBS held by mREITs should not fluctuate that much in the near term. Agency MBS trading at a premium can only fall to 100 from prepayment risk. Hedges based on short-term interest rates will not move much unless the Federal Reserve takes rates negative, which is still very unlikely.

A non-agency mortgage or MBS may be fairly priced today, based on today's market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate. However, a significant change could occur, either way, in the near-term regarding expectations that will be the future market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate prices. This is even a greater factor in equity REITs.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although, stock market ebullience and/or a much stronger economy could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML and MVRL, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, which have not fully disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML, MVRL and REM. I have also recently added to positions in agency mREITs: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and ORC. The covered-call commodity ETNs, USOI, GLDI and SLVO now offer very high current yields and might not necessarily be hurt if even there is no new COVID-19 relief enacted. I am a modest buyer of them as well, but would like to understand more about exactly what factors drive them.

Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred. If, as I fear, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduces the position of the United States in the world, mREITs, especially agency mREITs, may be one of the few places to hide. That is until long-term Treasury bond possibly rates spike upwards.

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic would play out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.23%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing, lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low.

The direction of the stock market is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at depression levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. If they were to find out what book values are and that the book values of some mREITs are far below market prices, they may jump on them the way they have done with HTZ and other stocks.

If additional COVID-19 stimulus/compensation payments are enacted, these would be likely to boost markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robinhood speculators may be significant as well. The coming election brings considerable uncertainty as well. Thus, diversification is advised.

Table II MVRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight% Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 18.48 6/29/2020 0.22 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 13.26 13.8000 8/28/2020 0.12 m 0.0540 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 7.71 6/29/2020 0.48 q New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.05 7/14/2020 0.40 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 5.74 6/29/2020 0.62 q Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 5.38 7/1/2020 0.34 q PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.73 7/14/2020 0.40 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.2 6/29/2020 0.140 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 3.96 6/12/2020 0.09 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 3.79 6/19/2020 0.30 q Trinity Merger Corp. BRMK 3.36 7/30/2020 0.06 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 3.06 6/29/2020 0.35 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 2.71 9/29/2020 0.0500 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 2.51 6/30/2020 0.05 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 2.31 6/9/2020 0.20 q Ellington Financial LLC EFC 1.55 7/30/2020 0.09 q Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 1.52 6/19/2020 0.13 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 1.51 suspended ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 1.46 9.6100 9/14/2020 0.1 m 0.0071 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.31 6/29/2020 0.43 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 1.29 7/2/2020 0.02 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.13 6/29/2020 0.15 q Orchid Island Capital Inc. ORC 1.02 50.8 08/28/2020 0.0650 m 0.0006 Dynex Capital Inc. DX 0.97 16.0000 8/20/2020 0.1300 q 0.0037 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 0.96 6/25/2020 0.63 q

Table III REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 19.08% 6/29/2020 0.22 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 13.89% 13.80 8/28/2020 0.12 m 0.0098 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 7.24% 6/29/2020 0.48 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 5.77% 6/29/2020 0.62 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 5.36% 7/1/2020 0.34 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 4.24% 7/14/2020 0.40 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 4.24% 7/1/2020 0.1 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 3.84% 6/19/2020 0.30 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 3.35% 6/29/2020 0.140 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 3.17% 6/29/2020 0.35 q BRMK Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. 2.67% 7/30/2020 0.06 q MFA MFA Financial Inc. 2.67% 9/29/2020 0.0500 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 2.48% 6/12/2020 0.09 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.16% 6/30/2020 0.05 q STAR iStar Inc. 1.91% 12.79 08/31/2020 0.1100 q 0.0013 RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 1.82% 6/19/2020 0.13 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 1.80% 6/9/2020 0.20 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.35% 9.61 9/14/2020 0.1 m 0.0011 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.29% 6/29/2020 0.15 q CLNC Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.16% suspended IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 1.16% 7/2/2020 0.02 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.15% 6/25/2020 0.63 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc. 1.08% 7/30/2020 0.09 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 1.06% 6/29/2020 0.43 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.86% 6/30/2020 0.23 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.83% suspended DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.76% 16.00 8/20/2020 0.1300 q 0.0005 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.75% 5.08 08/28/2020 0.0650 m 0.0008 RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.67% 6/29/2020 0.25 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.62% 6/29/2020 0.33 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.40% 6/29/2020 0.05 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.40% 9.57 8/13/2020 0.1700 q 0.0006 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.31% 6/29/2020 0.27 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.24% suspended EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 6/29/2020 0.28 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long REML, MVRL, REM, USOI, GLDI, SVLO, ORC, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.