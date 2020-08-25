The Impact Of Skewness On Returns

There has been a significant amount of research on the question of whether higher moments of return other than volatility (specifically, the skewness of returns) helps to explain equity returns. (I’ve included a brief definition of skewness and a demonstrative example of it below.) Among the findings is that at the firm level, the expected skewness negatively affects stock returns - high idiosyncratic skewness is associated with low expected returns. This has been referred to as the “lottery effect” - investors have a preference for assets with lottery-like distributions (large chance of a negative outcome, but small chance of an extreme positive outcome). On the other hand, as you would expect because investors are risk-averse, stocks with negative skewness (a chance of a large loss) are associated with higher expected returns.

Behavioral finance explains that the demand for positive skewness can emerge from the irrational demand for assets with lottery-like features, raising their price and reducing their expected returns in equilibrium - with such demand coming from retail investors. And there are limits to arbitrage in the form of short-selling restrictions and the risk of unlimited losses that can explain why the effect, which leads to overvaluation, cannot be arbitraged away.

As an example of the research on skewness, Diego Amaya, Peter Christoffersen, Kris Jacobs, and Aurelio Vasquez, authors of the study "Does Realized Skewness Predict the Cross-Section of Equity Returns?" found that there’s strong evidence of a negative cross-sectional relationship between realized skewness and future stock returns - stocks with negative skewness are compensated with high future returns for higher volatility. However, as skewness increases and becomes positive, the positive relation between volatility and returns becomes a negative relation. They concluded, “Investors may accept low returns and high volatility because they are attracted to high positive skewness.”

New Evidence

Nick Baltas and Gabriel Salinas contribute to the literature on skewness with the December 2019 study “Cross-Asset Skew.” They investigated whether past realized skewness is cross-sectionally related to expected returns across a wide range of assets, including country equity indices, government bonds, currencies and commodities. Their data sample, which included 19 equity index futures, nine government bond futures, nine currency forwards and 24 commodity futures, covered the period 1990-2017. To form long-short portfolios, they scaled each asset class skewness portfolio to have a full sample volatility of 10% and combined them all on an equal-weight basis to form a global skewness portfolio. The following is a summary of their findings:

Realized skewness is a significant indicator of returns across commodities, government bonds and equity indices, though not currencies. However, they noted that the lack of a relationship in currencies was caused by a single short period in the early 1990s. Over the past 20 years, realized skewness has been a significant indicator of future currency returns. Taking on skewness risk is broadly compensated within, but more substantially across, asset classes. Negative skewness is associated with higher expected returns. Portfolios in the four asset classes with long positions on most negatively (or least positively) skewed assets and short positions on least negatively (or most positively) skewed assets generate, on average, a Sharpe ratio of 0.35. Individual Sharpe ratios were: equities 0.39; bonds 0.44; commodities 0.57; currencies 0.0. The mean returns/volatilities were: equities 4.0%/11.8%; bonds 1.8%/4.1%; commodities 8.9%/15.7%; currencies 0.0%/7.3%. There was little evidence of a common risk driver among these portfolios, to the extent that their combination benefits substantially from diversification, delivering a Sharpe ratio of 0.72 for a global skewness portfolio. Interestingly, it exhibits little skewness (0.03) as compared to that of the individual components: bonds (-0.12), equities (-.36) and currency (-0.75) portfolios and positive skewness of 0.27 for commodities. The patterns are not subsumed by other known factors that drive returns, such as value, momentum or carry factors and, consequently, mean-variance efficient multi-factor portfolios assign a positive weight to skewness. The global skewness portfolio has an annualized alpha of 5.95%, which is statistically significant at 1% (t-statistic of 3.05).

The results remain robust to different measures of skewness and across sub-samples.

These findings led Baltas and Salinas to conclude: “Realized skewness is negatively related to future returns and this effect is pervasive across a range of assets from different asset classes. Taking on skewness risk is broadly compensated within asset classes, as well as at the cross-asset level.” They added: “These empirical patterns do not seem to be driven by exposure to other well-known factors that have been shown to drive asset returns, like value, momentum or carry. Skewness adds diversification to this universe of pervasive return drivers and commands a non-zero weight in multi-factor efficient allocations. Investors with mean-variance preferences may want to consider skewness within the construction of their portfolios across asset classes.”

Definition and Example

Skewness measures the asymmetry of a distribution. In terms of the market, the historical pattern of returns doesn’t resemble a normal distribution, and so, demonstrates skewness. Negative skewness occurs when the values to the left of (less than) the mean are fewer but farther from it than values to the right of (greater than) the mean.

For example, the return series of -30 percent, 5 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent has a mean of 0 percent. There is only one return less than zero and three that are higher. The single negative return is much further from zero than the positive ones, so the return series has negative skewness. Positive skewness, on the other hand, occurs when values to the right of (greater than) the mean are fewer but further from it than values to the left of (less than) the mean.

