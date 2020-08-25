iBio has done well to raise cash, at least $45 million in gross proceeds, but the market cap is currently $296.5 million and the company's vaccines are preclinical.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic in February, just like it benefited from the Ebola pandemic in 2014. Fair enough, the company has technology useful in developing vaccines. The name is well off the highs now, however, and broke below a key technical level recently. The Ebola rally didn't last, and it doesn't look like the COVID-19 rally will either. I take a look at the current situation in this article.

Figure 1: Year-to-date trading for IBIO

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

IBIO-201 and IBIO-200 are still preclinical

On August 10, IBIO announced data from preclinical testing in mice with IBIO-201, one of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidates. These data do describe an antibody and T-cell response to IBIO-201, but there is something concerning about the press release. As Alex Sirois at Investor Place notes, there isn't actually any confirmation of planned trials for IBIO-201 in humans in the press release, and there are over 20 other vaccines from other companies already in human trials. The IBIO-200 program was announced on March 18, but since that time, there also has not been any confirmation of human trials on that agent. IBIO has a "goal of producing a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 disease." I like the goal, but IBIO is well behind many players at this point. It doesn't seem surprising that the name has sold off in recent weeks.

Competitors are very close to producing a result

Despite suggestions to the contrary, vaccine development for COVID-19 is proceeding at full pelt.

Figure 2: Trump comments on the rate of vaccine development

Source: Twitter

Things are going well for Moderna (MRNA), which announced after hours Friday that its 30,000-patient trial was now over 40% enrolled (13,194 patients enrolled).

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) are also making good time on their 30,000-participant phase 2/3 study, and plan to keep the markets updated.

It is important to us to continue sharing data and related information on our COVID-19 vaccine lead candidate... The favorable safety profile of BNT162b2 and the breadth of T cell responses we previously announced have supported our decision to select this candidate for the pivotal Phase 2/3 study. As of today, we have already dosed more than 11,000 participants with BNT162b2 in that study.



- Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of BNTX, August 20 press release

Elsewhere, AstraZeneca (AZN) and The University of Oxford had enrolled 11,519 patients as of August 14.

A rough week

The week beginning August 17 was another tough week for IBIO, with the stock down 34%. The name is in free fall - a close below $2 on Thursday has the stock below a key technical level, the $2 level having served as support in early July (see Figure 1). I can't see IBIO getting back above $2 without some high-impact news flow; the name having managed just two green days in the past 10, it probably won't drift back through the $2 level for no reason.

Figure 3: Past 5 days of IBIO trading

Source: CNN Money

Financials

As of August 12, IBIO had 174,415,206 shares outstanding, corresponding to a market cap of $296.5 million at a price of $1.70.

IBIO's cash position is uncertain. The company set up an equity distribution agreement with UBS Securities LLC, announced June 17, allowing it to sell up to $45 million of its stock. The manner of sales is at-the-market. The company subsequently amended this agreement on July 29, to increase the amount that could be sold to $72 million. It notes cash on hand of $10 million as of March 31, 2020. Notably, on June 11, prior to the time the equity distribution was announced, there were 119,795,674 shares outstanding. 28,925,000 of those shares come from conversion of 5,785 of the company's series B preferred stock, but that still leaves 25,694,532 shares unaccounted for. I'd say most of those were sold in an at-the-market fashion, to raise up to $72 million, if I had to take a guess. Indeed, the 8-K noting the amendment states that the company "... issued and sold an aggregate of 20,326,217 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $44,993,011 pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement..." IBIO does note as of June 11 there were 3.1 million options outstanding, so the exercise of some of those options could be a contributor too.

It is hard to estimate what cash burn would have been during Q2'20, since now is likely a busier time for IBIO than usual with the initiation of the IBIO-200/201 programs. Net cash used in operating activities was just $9.5 million in the 9 months ending March 31, 2020, so about $3 million a quarter. I'm willing to be generous and assume that rate has stayed the same and IBIO might have about $80 million in cash right now, assuming all $72 million worth of stock was sold at the market, but with a market cap of $296.5 million and a pipeline not worth that (in my opinion), IBIO is a potential short.

Summing up

IBIO has had a good run and the company is genuinely making an effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, but the competition is fierce and IBIO seems likely to suffer the same fate as many others who have fallen behind. If some of the big names start to succeed, trials of vaccines might become a bit more challenging to run and enrol, so you don't want to have 20 other vaccines ahead of you. I am not sure the announcement of entry to phase 1 would even get the stock back above $2, at least not sustainably, at the rate the stock is falling. I suppose if that news came this week or some external funding was announced, that might get the job done. Otherwise, I think the name may continue to fall and could be a good option for a short-biased trade with puts.

The potential risks of any short-biased trade are severalfold, a couple of which are mentioned here. Firstly, you could lose all your money if the stock rallies due to IBIO announcing a government contract or substantial external funding, especially if you are short and unhedged. Alternatively, your puts could expire worthless. Alternatively, an update from IBIO with earnings for Q2'20 could cause the stock to run as the market realises IBIO has raised about $70 million in cash and is satisfied with this news.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IBIO, INO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short IBIO and INO via puts.