Gold:Silver Ratio - Long Way To Go On The Downside

Historically, the gold:silver ratio has had a tendency to overshoot on both the upside and the downside, which suggests that there is still a long way to go before the ratio stabilizes.

If silver is undervalued relative to gold and the fundamentals line up, as is the case at present, an upward move in silver could be quite explosive.

In this last piece of a three-part series (see part one and part two) on the relation between gold and silver, we discuss the much-monitored gold:silver ratio.

The silver price has been significantly underperforming the gold price in recent years, with the ratio (gold:silver) between the two metals in a rising trajectory from 2011, when silver hit record high levels, until just recently.

The ratio has been at extremely elevated levels in recent years, highlighting silver’s low valuation relative to gold for an extended period of time. In March 2020, the ratio hit a record high. The ratio has corrected from those record high levels but is still at elevated levels, suggesting more potential upside for silver prices relative to gold.

It should be understood that there is no magical number at which this ratio should stand. There are no physical, geologic, chemical, electrical, financial, or other reason why gold and silver should be expected to trade at a given relationship to each other.

The strongest influence on the price of silver is investor interest in the metal. And while investors will look at the relative value of the two metals as one of the factors that influences their decision to buy or sell silver, their interest in the metal is driven by macroeconomic factors as well as supply demand factors. If these fundamental factors do not favor silver, they are unlikely to purchase silver only because it is a relatively undervalued asset. That said, if silver is undervalued relative to gold and the fundamentals line up, the upward move in silver could be quite explosive. That is where we seem to be at this time. The pandemic-driven recession is expected to have a lasting negative impact on jobs, commercial real estate, and air travel. Political risk is elevated with the upcoming U.S. elections, Brexit, and deteriorating U.S.-China relations. And the most compelling factor that is expected to drive investors toward this relatively undervalued asset is real rates, which should be expected to stay in negative territory or near zero for an extended period of time.

While many investors look for the gold:silver ratio to converge toward its long-term average, in reality, the ratio swings significantly away from this average. The long-term daily gold:silver average ratio stands at 65. However, the ratio has swung from a low of 16 in January 1980 to a high of 126 in March 2020. It should be pointed out that the ratio stood at the 65:1 average only very briefly around 7 times since 1972. It is not that the price ratio hovers around that average.

It stands at around 71 at the time of writing this report, putting it around 8.5% away from the average. However, given the tendency of the ratio to overshoot this average both on the way up and on the way down, there seems to be a lot of juice left in the silver price rally based on just this one metric. Given the tendency of the ratio to overshoot the average, and given that the ratio is now in a declining trend, it should not be surprising to see the ratio slip to at least a low of 35 before stabilizing or moving higher. This level has been a strong historical support level, as can be seen in the chart. If this were to occur, it positions the ratio for a gain of another 50% from present levels (the price of silver could rise more or less than this 50% depending on what happens to the price of gold).

In addition to the bullish picture that the ratio paints for silver prices, the metal also has the support of investors, driven by the relatively grim outlook for macroeconomic conditions in coming years.

In conclusion to this three-part series, we can see that silver has a lot going for it right now both fundamentally as well as in relative terms to its sister metal, gold. We have seen that historically, silver has outperformed gold on almost every occasion in a gold and silver bull market, and as was discussed in the first part of this series, it looks set to do this once again. It should be kept in mind, as was discussed in the second part of this series, that the strong returns in silver come with significantly higher risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.