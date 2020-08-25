Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF) is a market leader in a sector that, in my opinion, has been one of the most affected by the crisis. Cineworld not only had to cope with their movie theaters being closed for a substantial period but also had to deal with very weak demand since theaters reopened last month. Cineworld has now accessed large amounts of new capital to try and weather the current storm.

Taking on this new debt will have long-term implications on the financial health of Cineworld. The company already had a very high debt load prior to the crisis and this debt pile has increased as the company has looked to increase financial headroom. I see Cineworld as a sell at current levels, particularly after the recent bounce in share price which appears to be predominantly sentiment fuelled.

Source: screendaily.com

Cineworld

Cineworld is a global movie theater operator, known for being the world's second-largest theater chain. Whilst previously that would be something to boast about, in the current environment that becomes more of a liability. This is primarily due to the fact it leads to high fixed costs and makes Cineworld far less versatile. Just before the crisis, Cineworld spearheaded acquisitions with an aim to becoming the largest movie theater operator in the world. This strategy has since come back to bite the company with revenues sinking with the onset of COVID-19.

At the start of the crisis, the Cineworld share price was a falling knife. Shares fell to as low as 19p a share as the company warned that they may not be able to stay in business due to the Coronavirus. The company then issued a 'going concern' statement that followed suit in early March. Shares falling as low as 19p implied that Cineworld was on the brink of collapse and that initial fall is now clearly seen to be an overreaction. Since then shares have pushed higher, touching nearly £1 a share back in May but more recently they have sunk back to the 50p level. Cineworld is by no means out of the woods yet and with uncertainty surrounding many theater chains, their position remains very uncertain.

Cineplex suit

The more recent news that fuelled the fall over the last month or so is the Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) lawsuit against Cineworld. Following the pandemic, Cineworld announced that they were pulling out of their agreed deal to buy Canadian firm Cineplex for $2.3 billion. In my opinion, this was the correct decision from Cineworld to try and pull out of the deal, primarily because it was due to be acquired through new debt financing - which would add more to Cineworld's already significant debt pile. Also, because this deal was agreed back in December (set to be completed in H1 2020), the price agreed would be far greater than Cineplex's worth in this current environment. Of course, Cineworld could not simply pull out of an already agreed deal with no reason and thus cited breaches of the agreement on Cineplex's part. Cineworld also said that Cineplex had suffered from a 'materially adverse' effect.

However, as expected, Cineplex has now denied these claims and instead accused Cineworld of suffering from 'buyer's remorse'. More worryingly for Cineworld, Cineplex outlined the fact that the agreement to purchase explicitly excluded the outbreak of illnesses such as COVID-19. To have such an exclusion in the agreement would put Cineworld under significant pressure. Whilst the market does not have access to all the details of the original agreement, there is no denying that Cineworld pulling out from the deal was heavily impacted by COVID-19 and that paying the agreed $34 a share would be very damaging to the Cineworld business.

In the current environment, I believe that the Cineworld's board considered it worth taking a risk and attempting to pull out of the deal whilst citing other excuses for doing so. Cineplex has now filed a suit against Cineworld for all of those damages lost in respect to the recent developments including the original price agreed for the deal of $2.3 billion.

This deal is messy for both sides as both parties are struggling in the current environment, but to me upon reading the press releases and evaluating the timing of these developments - Cineplex has a very strong basis for their suit against Cineworld. It's clear that Cineworld would not want to conclude a deal that large in this current environment. After the deal, Cineworld would become the largest movie theater operator in North America, making them even less versatile than before. Whilst it is hard to speculate on the outcome, it will be a long road ahead for both sides. This isn’t Cineworld’s only issue, as they continue to face numerous concerns surrounding their core business.

Debt

The biggest issue confronting those who are weighing up entering Cineworld is the large debt pile the company currently has. High levels of debt are generally frowned upon as they can weigh on a company's performance and prevent strong cash returns to shareholders. This is particularly true for the current pandemic where breaches of debt covenants become serious concerns. This debt problem applies to Cineworld, and while lenders are being lenient currently (having waived the June covenant test date) - they may not continue to be so lenient going forward.

Cineworld has also looked to secure further liquidity over the period with a new $110 million revolving credit facility whilst also applying for UK government loans. Cineworld's debt pile already stood at $3.5+ billion back in March - terribly positioned for the pandemic. The new liquidity injection has reduced near-term cash risk, ahead of Cineworld’s December 2020 covenant testing date. They have also negotiated an increased net debt to EBITDA covenant ratio to nine times, which looks extremely high. With the new liquidity injection, Cineworld has enough cash to last around nine-ten months on a cash burn of $35-40 million a month which is the level forecasted by Fitch.

However, investors’ focus should not only be on the cash runway but also on how likely they are to breach the new ‘net debt/EBITDA’ covenant at the end of 2020. Revenue is likely to be very poor for the remainder of 2020 as consumer demand for movie theaters will probably remain weak for the foreseeable future. That means that EBITDA will almost certainly be very poor for the full year 2020. Whether the company will be in breach by December will be heavily affected by the pick-up in consumer demand for theaters, a prospect that looks bleak at present.

The combination of consumer uncertainty concerning the pandemic and greater online competition has put Cineworld on the sidelines. Even other theater operators such as AMC (AMC) have launched online streaming services to combat the poor consumer demand seen in physical theaters. In the UK where Cineworld holds a 21% market share, the government has recently set out new guidance where movie-goers must wear masks in theaters. The significance of this guidance cannot be understated.

For many consumers in the UK simply having to wear a mask for shopping has put them off going into stores, let alone having to wear a mask for many hours. To make matters worse for Cineworld, the movie releases for the remainder of 2020 also look weak and seem unlikely to attract people into theaters. The release of the new James Bond movie in November is going to play an important part in Cineworld's recovery. The company will be hoping that it can prove to customers the viability and safety of going to theaters in the current pandemic, something that they have struggled to prove to consumers so far. I believe there is a serious risk that Cineworld will be in breach of their covenants come December-end and will have to renegotiate these with lenders again when the time comes.

Conclusion

For Cineworld, the crisis couldn't have come at a worse time as the company looked to become the biggest movie theater operator in North America, with the Cineplex acquisition. Cineworld is one of the least versatile theater chains, operating more than 700 sites worldwide. The slow pick-up in demand combined with new pressures arising from the Cineplex lawsuit creates a great deal of uncertainty around Cineworld at current times. On a historic P/E ratio of 3, Cineworld may seem cheap, however the recovery will be slow and there is a serious risk of Cineworld breaching their covenants come December, which may need renegotiation. Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.