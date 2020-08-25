Both stocks offer notable medium-term potentials, and could both fit different portfolios based on investor needs.

Around a year ago, we covered Canada's longest dividend aristocrat, Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)(OTC:CDUUF), which boasts 48 years of consecutive dividend increases. We highlighted the company's low volatility business model and explained why the stock makes for an ideal pick for income-oriented investors.

Similar to Canadian Utilities, Fortis (FTS) is another electricity and gas provider. In fact, it is Canada's largest investor-owned utility company. Fortis showcases an equally impressive dividend growth track record of 46 consecutive annual increases. Therefore, we wanted to share an article exploring which of the two utility giants is the better pick, both in terms of portfolio suitability and total return potential.

Both companies operate regulated utility assets that transmit electricity, gas, and water, all over Canada and the United States. Fortis is quite the bigger company, owning around $56 billion worth of assets, vs. CU's asset base of $20 billion.

We refer to both stocks on their original TSX listing, while all figures are denominated in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.

In this article, we will:

Briefly compare the two companies' financials.

Assess which stock offers the highest total return potential.

Conclude why both stocks offer notable returns, and could both suit different portfolio needs.

Financials

Over the past decade, Fortis has grown to be Canada's largest utility provider by continuously expanding its operations both organically and through acquisitions.

In 2013, the company acquired UNS Energy for $4.3B (USD), while in 2016, it bought ITC Holdings in an $11.3B deal (USD). Further, the company has been investing heavily in renewables, expanding its much-diversified portfolio of assets, by consistently increasing its CAPEX, as the graph illustrates. As a result of its ongoing expansions, the company is currently exhibiting a 10-year revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.4%.

On the other hand, CU is operating way more conservatively. Its CAPEX has been declining, a significant part of which is going towards maintaining its operations, rather than expanding. Moreover, unlike Fortis, the company has recently sold parts of its operations, specifically its Alberta Powerline interests, which has resulted in revenues declining during its most recent quarter, dragging its 10-year revenue CAGR to a low 2.7%.

To fund its expansionary strategy, Fortis is the more leveraged of the two, with a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.2, as its long-term debt position has been constantly on the rise. In contrast, CU's long-term debt levels have been declining over the past 2 years, as the company has been deleveraging.

Since Fortis's future is seemingly brighter, growing its top and bottom line at a rapid pace, it has allowed the company to raise debt at a cheaper rate. The company's cost of debt is around 4.3%, notably lower than CU's approximately 5%. We believe that Fortis's lower cost of debt is a significant indicator of more favorable future prospects, as creditors will principally price their interest demanded based on a company's long-term solvency and prospects.

Finally, Fortis's forward valuation has been historically hovering at higher levels than CU's one, which makes sense, considering the company's swifter growth and a more diversified portfolio of assets. We believe that CU's disproportionally lower growth to valuation is due to the stock's more substantial yield, which increases the demand for shares, despite the lack of growth. Fortis is currently yielding 3.62% vs. CU's more significant 5.23%. To summarise, Fortis is the more diversified company, seeking future expansions, offering a decent 3.62% dividend yield. On the other hand, CU has taken a more conservative approach, sticking to its core operations, hoping to grow its profitability primarily through rate increases. However, the stock yields a more attractive 5.23%.

Now, let's use our available info and future projections to estimate both stocks' future investor return potential.

Investor returns - Which is the better pick?

Canadian Utilities

CU's 5-year EPS CAGR has been 1.3%, as the company's current profitability growth factor is electricity raise increases. We believe that the company's future DPS increases will be significantly limited, and should not exceed the low-single digits. Its latest modest DPS increase of just 3% greatly signals such a trajectory, compared to its past ones, which would historically exceed the 5% growth rate.

We project EPS and DPS to grow on average by around 4% and 3%, respectively, in the medium term. We base these estimates on management's latest dividend increase, and CU's week CAPEX. Earnings growth should be primarily sourced from the rate increases on its regulated segments.

Source: Author

Based on the company's current price of $33.58, our growth estimates, and different future potential valuations, we get the following expected returns.

As the table displays, if the stock retains its current valuation, investors are expected to enjoy annualized returns of around 8.5%. Despite its low growth rate, assuming investors reinvest the stock's considerable dividend at its relatively modest valuation, the stock offers a decent return potential.

Source: Author

On the other hand, shares also offer a fair margin of safety, as a potential valuation compression towards 13X earnings would still deliver annualized returns of around 5.71%.

Fortis

On the other hand, Fortis has a more appealing 10-year EPS CAGR of around 5.5%. Keep in mind that while its revenue growth is faster, as mentioned earlier, utility operators issue a significant number of shares annually to fund their growth. As a result, EPS growth is more often than not lower than their turnover growth rates. Management has been committed to DPS increases of at least 6% through 2024, which we are going to use to predict future returns. Further, we are estimating an EPS growth rate of around 5.5%, in line with the company's 10-year average. While management's promised DPS increases may point to more substantial EPS growth, we will remain prudent, as the current payout ratio can easily sustain slightly disproportional DPS increases relative to EPS.

Plugging in the numbers, we get the following expected returns:

Source: Author

As you can see, Fortis offers surprisingly similar returns, despite its faster-growing financials. The reason is that investors are getting a significantly lesser yield upfront, while dividends are reinvested at a higher valuation.

Further, Fortis's stock has recouped almost the entirety of its value compared to its pre-COVID-19 selloff. This is not the case with CU, whose price is still down ~15% YTD and ~20% pre-selloff. If the company's shares had also recovered, its medium-term total return potential would be noticeably lower.

Finally, keep in mind that we are totally more bullish on Fortis in the long term. While our forecasted returns come quite close in a medium-term context, we are confident that Fortis's continuous investments and economies of scale will eventually pay off substantially, outperforming Canadian Utilities, as it has done in the past.

Conclusion

Both Fortis and Canadian Utilities have rewarded long-term investors with exceptional returns, featuring some of the longest dividend growth streaks in the world. While out projected returns points towards similar medium-term performance, we believe that Fortis's expansionary vision and diversified asset base will outperform its competitor, in the long term.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that Canadian Utilities may fit the portfolios of some income-oriented investors better. Assuming an investor cares less about overall capital appreciation and finds CU's 5.23% more attractive to their income needs, the stock could suit such a portfolio more usefully than Fortis.

In our case, we find Fortis's dividend growth way more attractive, and its expansionary views should outperform in the long term. As a result, we are going to be adding to our position under $50 per share, which we feel makes for a great long-term entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.